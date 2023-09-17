The biggest country star in the first half of the 20th century was likely Hank Williams and the biggest country star of the second half is likely Dolly Parton. Together, they may be the founding parents of country music for the next millennia.

Videos by American Songwriter

However, due to the pesky constraints of time, the two were never able to collaborate. Here below, we sought out our old friends at ChatGPT for some help. We asked the AI bot to share what it thought a duet between Dolly and Hank might resemble.

[RELATED: Behind Hank Williams’ Death on New Year’s Day 1953]

So, without further ado, let’s dive into what the artificial intelligence system spit out.

“Sunshine And Rain”

(Verse 1 – Dolly Parton)

Dolly:

Well, Hank, it’s a pleasure to be here tonight,

Underneath that Tennessee moon so bright.

Your voice, it cuts through like a knife,

Let’s sing a little song ’bout this old life.

(Verse 1 – Hank Williams)

Hank:

Dolly, darlin’, it’s an honor, that’s for sure,

With your golden locks and heart so pure.

In this honky-tonk, where the neon glows,

Let’s tell a story only country music knows.

(Chorus)

Both:

We’ll sing about love, and we’ll sing about pain,

In this duet of sunshine and rain.

Two hearts, two voices, in harmony we’ll sway,

In the grand tradition of the good ol’ USA.

(Verse 2 – Dolly Parton)

Dolly:

Hank, you had your lonesome, heartbreakin’ ways,

But your songs, they’ve stood the test of days.

From the mountains of Kentucky to the Texas plains,

Let’s keep that country spirit runnin’ through our veins.

(Verse 2 – Hank Williams)

Hank:

Dolly, your voice is sweet as honey from the bees,

And your spirit shines through them melodies.

From the Smoky Mountains to the Gulf of Mexico,

Together, we’ll put on quite a show.

(Chorus)

Both:

We’ll sing about love, and we’ll sing about pain,

In this duet of sunshine and rain.

Two hearts, two voices, in harmony we’ll sway,

In the grand tradition of the good ol’ USA.

(Bridge – Dolly Parton)

Dolly:

Hank, your legacy’s written in the stars so high,

And I’m grateful for this chance to touch the sky.

With your twang and my rhinestones so bright,

We’ll light up the stage tonight.

(Bridge – Hank Williams)

Hank:

Dolly, you’re a diamond, nothin’ less,

In that sequined dress, you sure impress.

With a heart as big as the Tennessee sky,

Together, we’ll reach new heights so high.

(Chorus)

Both:

We’ll sing about love, and we’ll sing about pain,

In this duet of sunshine and rain.

Two hearts, two voices, in harmony we’ll sway,

In the grand tradition of the good ol’ USA.

(Outro)

Both:

So here’s to country music, our southern kin,

In this timeless duet, let the show begin.

With Dolly and Hank, and our guitars strummin’ away,

We’ll keep the spirit of country alive every day.

Final Thoughts

Well, this is a fun one, isn’t it? The two talk back and forth to one another, almost like June Carter and Johnny Cash. Like the best of friends, the two embrace one another in the duet. Of course, this is a fictitious work, but when reality fails, fantasy steps in. And this fantastical song is exactly what the digital doctor ordered. See: the chorus,

We’ll sing about love, and we’ll sing about pain,

In this duet of sunshine and rain.

Two hearts, two voices, in harmony we’ll sway,

In the grand tradition of the good ol’ USA.

Photo by Rick Kern/FilmMagic