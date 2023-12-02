Behind the Meaning of “Secret Garden” By Bruce Springsteen

“Secret Garden” is one of Bruce Springsteen‘s most sultry and enticing songs to date. The mid-’90s track helped Springsteen soar through the charts and landed him an inclusion on the Jerry Maguire soundtrack. Uncover the meaning behind this hit, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band 2024 World Tour: How To Buy Tickets And Upcoming Dates]

Behind the Meaning

She’ll let you in her house

If you come knockin’ late at night

She’ll let you in her mouth

If the words you say are right

If you pay the price

She’ll let you deep inside

But there’s a secret garden she hides

In “Secret Garden,” Springsteen paints a portrait of a woman who is well-versed in physical intimacy but finds it difficult to submit to any emotional intimacy. “[This song is] centered around the mysteries that remain between partners, even [in] the closest of relationships,” Springsteen once explained (per Genius).

Even getting into the surface levels of her heart requires a hammer and a vise. She’s not easy to crack and there will always be elements of her “secret garden” that she will never divulge. Nevertheless, their physical intimacy rages on with Springsteen deciding he’s OK with that arrangement.



She’ll let you come just far enough

So you know she’s really there

Then she’ll look at you and smile

And her eyes’ll say

She’s got a secret garden

Where everything you want

Where everything you need

Will always stay

A million miles away

Remix a hit

“Secret Garden” was included on the soundtrack for the Oscar-winning film Jerry Maguire. A radio programmer took it upon themself to splice quotes from the film with Springsteen’s song. It became one of the most requested songs at their station.

The remix garnered even more traction in the following weeks. It eventually became the most recent Top 40 hit Springsteen has enjoyed so far.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)