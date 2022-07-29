Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo Reveal Details of Their Shakespeare-Driven ‘Invincible, the Musical’

Pat Benatar and husband and collaborator Neil Giraldo have revealed more details of their upcoming Invincible – The Musical, which will run Nov. 2 through Dec. 17 at The Wallis Bram Goldsmith Theater in Beverly Hills, California.

A reimagining of Shakespeare’s classic Romeo and Juliet through Benatar and Giraldo’s extensive catalog of music as well as new songs, the show is set in the “modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona where the newly elected Chancellor Paris vows to destroy the progressive resistance and return the city to its traditional roots,” according to a descriptor of the musical. “The star-crossed lovers’ story, exploring how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation, envisions peace in a divided world.”



Directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene, resident director of Hamilton, with a book by Bradley Bredeweg, creator of TV series The Fosters and Good Trouble, the show also features music direction and arrangements by Jesse Vargas (Love Actually Live), and orchestrations and arrangements by Giraldo.

In 2021, Benatar and Giraldo shared a behind-the-scenes rehearsal video, featuring singer-songwriter Abigail Barlow singing Benatar’s 2003 song “Brave,” which is featured in the musical.



“We are so excited that tickets are now on sale for the fully realized production of ‘Invincible-The Musical,’” said Benatar and Giraldo, who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during the annual ceremony on Nov. 5, in a statement. “We’ve loved spending the last five years writing and collaborating with an amazing team and are thrilled to finally bring it to the stage. The Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater is the perfect place to premiere it. It’s been a joyous journey, and one we look forward to having you join us on.”

Benatar and Giraldo are currently wrapping up their North American tour, which will finish on Sept. 23 at the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas.

The couple recently revealed that they will no longer perform Benatar’s 1980 hit, “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” live as a show of respect for the victims of mass shootings. “Fans are having a heart attack and I’m like, ‘I’m sorry,'” said Benatar. “In deference to the victims of the families of these mass shootings, I’m not singing it.”

Photo: High Rise PR