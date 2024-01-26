Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Featured on New ‘Austin City Limits’ Episode: How to Watch

Pat Benatar and her husband and longtime guitarist Neil Giraldo make their debut appearance on Austin City Limits on the latest episode of the acclaimed PBS performance series.

The musical couple, who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, delivered a set heavy on Benatar’s biggest hits and best-loved songs during the hourlong broadcast. Read on to find out how and when you can watch the show.

How to Watch

Benatar and Giraldo’s Austin City Limits episode premieres on many PBS stations at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Saturday (January 27). Check local listings for specific details about the time and date.

Immediately after the debut broadcast, the full episode will be available to stream online at PBS.org/austincitylimits or on the PBS app. Previous episodes of the program also can be viewed at the site and on the app.

You also can check out preview clips from the show at the Austin City Limits TV YouTube channel.

What Benatar and Giraldo Played

Benatar and Giraldo’s set featured such hits as “Promises in the Dark,” “We Belong,” “Shadows of the Night,” “You Better Run,” “Love Is a Battlefield,” and “Heartbreaker.” Benatar combined “Heartbreaker” with a rendition of the Johnny Cash classic “Ring of Fire.”

In introducing “We Belong,” Benatar told the audience, “We love this song as much as you do, and the most important thing about it is it brings people together.” Giraldo put down his trademark guitar to accompany his wife on piano for the performance.

The show’s YouTube channel currently is offering a video featuring a full performance of “Love Is a Battlefield.” The site also features preview clips offering snippets of “Heartbreaker,” “You Better Run,” and “We Belong.” Check out the full set list:

“All Fired Up”

“We Live for Love”

“Promises in the Dark”

“We Belong”

“Shadows of the Night”

“Hell Is for Children”

“You Better Run”

“Love Is a Battlefield”

“Heartbreaker”/“Ring of Fire”

“It’s rare to have a rock & roll legend light up the ACL stage, so it’s twice as special to have TWO,” Austin City Limits executive producer Terry Lickona said about the episode in a statement. “Both Pat and Neil show they can still ‘fire up’ an audience with classic hits and blazing guitar solos.”

Upcoming Austin City Limits Episodes

Benatar and Giraldo’s Austin City Limits episode is part of the show’s 49th season. Artists set to appear on other upcoming installments include Tanya Tucker on February 3, Noah Kahan on February 10, Alanis Morissette on February 17, and Bonnie Raitt on February 24.

In addition, the March 2 episode will feature Trisha Yearwood being saluted at the Austin City Limits 9th Annual Hall of Fame Honors. Visit ACLTV.com for more information.

Benatar and Giraldo’s 2024 Concert Plans

Benatar and Giraldo currently have just two confirmed concerts on their upcoming schedule. The shows are set to take place May 10 in Lincoln, California, and May 11 at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California.

Tickets for the concerts are on sale now via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

