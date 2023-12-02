New Song Saturday: Hear New Tracks From Atmosphere, Future Islands, MGMT, and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment—perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window—can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

Videos by American Songwriter

To that end, we are sharing 14 new songs to brighten your day and share the good word of sonic composition. So check out these tracks from artists like Future Islands, MGMT, Atmosphere and more!

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane

Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane linked up to drop a new cover of the holiday classic, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” which is out this week. The new work marks the first time the former bandmates collaborated since the group separated. Check out the offering here below.

“The Fight,” Future Islands

Acclaimed indie rock group Future Islands shared their latest song this week. The new track, “The Fight,” comes from the band’s forthcoming LP, People Who Aren’t There Anymore, which is set to drop on January 26. With signature synths and emotive delivery, the group succeeds yet again. Check it out here below.

“I’m Not There Yet,” Kevin Quinn

The popular songwriter, performer and actor Kevin Quinn released his latest single this week, “I’m Not There Yet,” from his forthcoming new LP, Real Me, which itself is out January 19. Check out the new, self-reflective offering form the multi-hyphenate star here below.

“Bubblegum Dog,” MGMT

This week, MGMT released a new acoustic-driven song that hearkens back to 1990s alt rock. The track, “Bubblegum Dog,” is also the second single from their upcoming album Loss Of Life, which is set to drop on February 23. Check out the new track here below.

“Wetter,” Atmosphere

This week, Minneapolis-born rap duo Atmosphere shared their latest music video for the single “Wetter,” the latest track from the duo’s new record, Talk Talk EP, which also dropped this week. Check out the new offering from the group here below.

“Walls,” Onoleigh

Burgeoning country singer/songwriter songwriter Onoleigh shared her newest song this week. “Walls,” is a piano-driven track that tells stories of heartbreak, growing up and proving you have more strength than you (or anyone else) first thought. Check out the intimate, vulnerable, swelling offering here below.

“Inertia,” AJR

Brother trio AJR released their latest video for the song, “Inertia.” The new work comes from the platinum-selling band’s new album, The Maybe Man, which itself was released earlier this month. Check out the new offering from the group here below.

“Christmas, Why You Gotta Do Me Like This,” EELS

Indie rock group EELS shared their newest song this week, a holiday track called, “Christmas, Why You Gotta Do Me Like This.” The new song comes from the emotive band’s new compilation album, EELS So Good: Essential EELS, Vol. 2, which is out on December 15.

“Younger Man,” Jason Myles Goss

Indie singer/songwriter Jason Myles Goss shared his latest EP this week and the new record, Misfit, includes the lead-off track, “Younger Man.” Goss, whose song “For You” is an acoustic blues masterpiece, now has a new tune for your permanent playlist, as well. Check it out here below.

“Cabin in My Mind,” Grandaddy

This week, indie rocker Grandaddy released his latest single and music video for the track, “Cabin in My Mind.” The new song comes from the artist’s forthcoming new LP, Blu Wav, which is set to drop on February 16. Check out the new track here below.

“Houdini” (Extended Edit), Dua Lipa

This week, pop star Dua Lipa shared a new extended edit of her latest hit single, “Houdini,” which includes a new verse from the artist. Check out that new extended release here below and see if you can break free from Dua Lipa’s sticky spell.

“Deck the Halls,” The Lumineers

This week, beloved Americana band The Lumineers have shared their own downtempo version of the holiday classic “Deck the Halls” just in time for the season. Check out the latest from the Colorado-based band here below.

“Skyhook,” Ioele

Seattle-based electronic music producer Ioele dropped a new song this week (written and created with his son Orion DeJong) called, “Skyhook.” Check out the thrilling, emotive new work from one of the Pacific Northwest’s most talented composers here below.

“Never Lose Me,” Flo Milli

Alabama rapper Flo Milli released her latest single this week, “Never Lose Me.” She also released an alternative version with rapper Lil Yachty, which you can check out here below in all of its lyrical glory.

Photo by Jeremychanphotography.com/Getty Images