Taylor Swift’s Publicist Puts End to “Insane” Joe Alwyn Marriage Rumors With Twitter Rebuttal

The mountain of success that follows Taylor Swift is almost incomprehensible. At just 33 years old, the singer holds 12 Grammy Awards, 39 Billboard Music Awards, and a staggering 111 Guinness World Records. By the way, that is just a taste of what the iconic singer accomplished over her career. While Swift seems to stand on top of the world, the fame doesn’t come without criticism, accusations, and rumors. Most recently, the singer’s publicist Tree Paine defended Swift when allegations swirled that the icon married her former partner Joe Alwyn.

Playing out on both X and Instagram, the rumors first circulated thanks to a gossip account named DeuxMoi. According to the account, Swift and Alwyn participated in a ceremony in the UK that resembled a wedding. Although the ceremony was considered non-legal, DeuxMoi insisted the ceremony took place, adding, “I will die on this hill. Put it on my tombstone.”

With anything revolving around Swift, the rumor quickly gained attention with many wanting to know more. Not wanting the rumors to get out of hand, Paine—verified by Billboard as “coming from the publicist”—decided to clear the air on her own, writing, “Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from DeuxMoi.” She later added, “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these. pic.twitter.com/cFi0wQc9cp — Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 1, 2023

Separating Swift From Fiction

Firing back at Paine, DeuxMoi wrote, “Well I make zero dollars from lying… can publicists say the same.” The person behind the account insisted, “Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to ‘pain & trauma’ after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words. Either way, I apologize to Taylor.”

While not getting lost in the gossip of celebrities, it’s known that Swift and Alwyn dated. In April, the couple made headlines when after six years together, they split. The singer, more than once, discussed how they were constant targets of rumors and gossip. She even channeled those rumors to help write “Lavender Haze”.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Swift talked about the song and her time with Alwyn, writing, “We’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

