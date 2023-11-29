Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band 2024 World Tour: How To Buy Tickets And Upcoming Dates

20-time Grammy Award winner Bruce Springsteen has just announced his 2024 tour, dubbed the Springsteen & E Street Band World Tour. Springsteen rescheduled the 2023 dates he had to cancel due to illness, making the 2024 run jam-packed with exciting dates.

Springsteen will be starting his 2024 world tour in Phoenix, Arizona in March at the Footprint Center before wrapping up in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in late November at Rogers Arena. He’ll be joined by the E Street Band as well, giving fans even more of a reason to go.

If you're looking to see Bruce Springsteen live in North America, tickets are available now through StubHub.

For international dates, official tickets will be available through Viagogo.

Fans have been clamoring for more Springsteen since The Boss had to cancel a significant portion of his 2023 tour due to health complications. Well, he’s back and better than ever for 2024, headlining over 40 venues across America, Canada, and Europe.

While we can’t be certain as to what Springsteen is going to play at his concert, we know that the American Music Awards winner will dip into his impressive catalog of smash hits, including “Lonesome Day”, “Something in the Night”, and “The Promised Land”.

Bruce Springsteen is one of the most legendary figures in American music. His tours are known to sell out and his 2024 run is set to be no different. Tickets are already moving fast: if you want to see Grammy Hall of Famer in North America head to StubHub or Viagogo if you’re in Europe.

03/19 – Phoenix, Arizona – Footprint Center

03/25 – San Diego, California – Pechanga Arena

03/28 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center

03/31 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center

04/04 – Inglewood, California – KIA Forum

04/07 – Inglewood, California – KIA Forum

04/12 – Uncasville, Connecticut – Mohegan Sun Arena

04/15 – Albany, New York – NVP Arena

04/18 – Syracuse, New York – JMA Wireless Dome

04/21 – Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena

05/05 – Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

05/09 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – Boucher Road

05/12 – Kilkenny, Ireland – Nowlan Park

05/16 – Cork, Ireland – Pairc Ui Chaoimh

05/19 – Dublin, Ireland – Croke Park

05/22 – Sunderland, England – Stadium of Light

05/25 – Marseille, France – Orange Velodrome

05/28 – Prague, Czech Republic – Airport Letnany

06/01 – Milan, Italy – San Siro

06/03 – Milan, Italy – San Siro

06/12 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitano

06/14 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitano

06/17 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitano

06/20 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic

06/22 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic

06/27 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark

06/29 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark

07/02 – Werchter, Belgium – Werchter Park

07/05 – Hannover, Germany – Heinz von Heiden-Arena (Niedersachsenstadion)

07/09 – Odense, Denmark – Dyrskuepladsen

07/12 – Helsinki, Finland – Olympic Stadium

07/15 – Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena

07/18 – Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena

07/21 – Bergen, Norway – Dokken

07/25 – London, England – Wembley Stadium

07/27 – London, England – Wembley Stadium

08/15 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena

08/18 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena

08/21 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Citizens Bank Park

08/23 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Citizens Bank Park

09/07 – Washington, District of Columbia – Nationals Park

09/13 – Baltimore, Maryland – Oriole Park at Camden Yards

10/31 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada – Bell Centre

11/03 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

11/06 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

11/09 – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada – Canadian Tire Centre

11/13 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada – Canada Life Centre

11/16 – Calgary, Alberta, Canada – Scotiabank Saddledome

11/19 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada – Rogers Place

11/22 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Rogers Arena

FAQs

When do tickets for the Bruce Springsteen tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Bruce Springsteen’s shows both in Europe and in North America are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Springsteen & E Street Band 2024 World Tour?

You can buy official tickets to Bruce Springsteen's latest North American tour through StubHub. Tickets for the European leg of the tour can be found through Viagogo.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Bruce Springsteen 2024 tour?

No, there aren’t any early access codes or presale opportunities for the Bruce Springsteen 2024 World Tour as tickets are on sale now for all of his shows.

How much do Bruce Springsteen tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

For international dates, head to Viagogo.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, both StubHub and Viagogo currently have limits of 20 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Bruce Springsteen tour?

It doesn’t look like Bruce Springsteen is offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for his latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

We’ve listed all of the current shows above, and some are being added from Springsteen’s last tour run which he was forced to cancel due to health complications. He might add more shows, so check back for further information.

Is there an age restriction for the Bruce Springsteen tour concert?

There shouldn't be any age restrictions or requirements for the Bruce Springsteen tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

For international dates, check Viagogo.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Bruce Springsteen merchandise will be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Bruce Springsteen tour?

Bruce Springsteen will be joined by the E Street Band for his 2024 World Tour.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub.

For international dates, head to Viagogo or click here.

