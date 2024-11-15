Ringo Starr Drops New Country Duet Ballad With Alison Krauss, and I’m Beyond “Thankful”

Ringo Starr has debuted a second advance track from his forthcoming country album, Look Up. The tune, titled “Thankful,” is a duet with acclaimed country-bluegrass artist Alison Krauss.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Thankful” is the only song on Look Up that the famed Beatles drummer had a hand in writing. The track is available now is a digital download and via streaming services.

“Thankful” is a twangy pop-country ballad that finds Starr expressing his love and appreciation for someone who helped make his life better. Krauss harmonizes with him throughout the tune.

“I love this track,” Starr said in a statement. “I wrote it with my producer and engineer Bruce Sugar and I feel we put an LA country sound to it. For the lyrics, I always like to focus on the positive, and for this song in particular, about what we can be thankful for.”

He added, “I hope it brings you some joy and peace and love.”

[RELATED: Ringo Starr and T Bone Burnett Share Tidbits About Starr’s Nashville Shows Celebrating His Country Album’s Release]

Starr also has released a lyric video for “Thankful” that you can watch now at his official YouTube channel.

The clip features footage of couples and family members enjoying intimate moments together. It includes scenes of loved ones walking hand in hand on a beach and down a country lane, looking at the stars, sharing a warm embrace, and more.

More About Look Up

As previously reported, Look Up will be released on January 10, 2025. The album was produced by T Bone Burnett, who wrote or co-wrote nine of the 11 tracks featured on the record.

Besides Krauss, Look Up features several other guest artists, including Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Lucius, and Larkin Poe. Starr’s brother-in-law, Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, also contributed to the album.

Prior to “Thankful,” a song titled “Time on My Hands” was released as the first advance track from Look Up.

Look Up can be pre-ordered now.

Ringo Starr’s Special Nashville Concerts

In celebration of Look Up’s release, Starr will be playing two special concerts at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, on January 14 and 15.

Billed as Ringo Starr & Friends, the shows will feature the Beatles legend joined by a variety of special guests, including Strings, Tuttle and Jack White.

Burnett also revealed during a recent interview on TalkShopLive that the concerts will feature reworked versions of Beatles tunes and Starr’s solo hits, in addition to songs from Look Up and selections from Ringo’s 1970 country album, Beaucoups of Blues.

(Photo by Scott Robert Ritchie; Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Palms Resort & Casino)