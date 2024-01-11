Behind the Meaning of “The News” by Paramore

Paramore made their long-awaited return in 2023 with This Is Why. The album rekindled fervor for the alt-rockers, spawning tours and a slot with Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour. Among the buzzed-about tracklist is “The News.” The topical track is very “of the moment,” but has enough timeless sentiments that it will likely become a Paramore classic.

Behind the Meaning

War, a war, a war on the far side

On the other side of the planet

And I’ve got war, a war, a war right behind my eyes

Right behind them just like a headache

Frontwoman Hayley Williams comes in swinging. She orients the listener to her view of the world–which is aggravated by the news cycle. War, a war, a war on the far side / On the other side of the planet, she sings. This could refer to both generalized conflict or the heavily covered war between Russia and Ukraine, which got a lot of coverage last year.

Far, I’m far, so far from the front line

Quite the opposite, I’m safe inside

But I worry and I give money and I feel useless behind this computer

And that’s just barely scratched the surface of my mind

In the second verse, she comments on the frustration of not being able to help soothe these conflicts while being on the other side of the world. But I worry and I give money and I feel useless behind this computer, she sings.

Every second, our collective heart breaks

All together, every single head shakes

Shut your eyes, but it won’t go away

Turn on, turn off the news

Every second, our collective heart breaks

All together, every single head shakes

Shut your eyes, but it won’t go away

Turn on, turn off the news

In the chorus, she starts to dissect that conflict and its effect on the world. Every second, our collective heart breaks / All together, every single head shakes, she sings. She attempts to thwart the negative effect by shutting her eyes and turning off the news, but nevertheless, it won’t go away.

“This album is a primal scream into the void,” Williams told American Songwriter of This is Why and, by extension, this song. “I am constantly both energized and terrified of survivalism. It feels like everyone is in such a state of survivalism. In some ways, that can help you find your people, fight injustices, or help push the world forward, but at the same time, it’s a really terrifying notion.”

