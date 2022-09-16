Paramore Announce Their First Single Since 2017, “This Is Why”

After posting a series of teasers across social media, Paramore is officially back with their first single since 2017. Titled “This Is Why,” the single will arrive on September 28.

The announcement came from the band on Friday (September 16) in the form of a brief statement posted to social media. The announcement revealed the title, the art, and a pre-save link. The cover art sees the trio with their faces pressed up against a fogged-up window. The image had previously been circulating around social media after the band used it as their new profile pictures.

No further information has been revealed about the song. Presumably, the single marks the beginning of a new album release cycle for the group, which will be their first since the acclaimed After Laughter in 2017. They also quantified the single as “This Is Why,” the song” hinting that it could be the title track for the said impending album.

Given that the group announced a new tour in July, which will take them through North America in October and November a larger project could be coming sooner rather than later.

The tour also marks the end of a hiatus for Paramore. It will be their first live dates since 2018, though frontwoman Hayley Williams did make a recent appearance at this year’s Coachella to sing the group’s breakthrough hit, “Misery Business,” with Billie Eilish.

Paramore has released five albums over nearly two decades. Their 2013 self-titled album saw the band at their height, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts and spawning two top 25 hits—”Still Into You” and “Aint It Fun.” Their most recent album, After Laughter, saw similar success with the band clinching their 11th career Hot 100 hit with “Hard Times.”

