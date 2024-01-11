Miranda Lambert Teases New Music With Ashley Monroe & Rising Country Artist Stephen Wilson Jr.

Miranda Lambert has been relatively quiet since her last album Palomino dropped in 2022. Last year, she left her longtime label Sony Music Nashville. She also released a single with Leon Bridges and a live cut of “Carousel.” Earlier this year, she teamed up with Jon Randall to form a new label imprint. However, many fans have been wondering when she will release new music. A post from earlier this week seems to point to the answer to that question being “soon.”

Earlier this week, Lambert posted a selfie with Ashley Monroe and up-and-coming country artist Stephen Wilson Jr. In the post’s caption, she delivered some good news. “Wrote the first songs of 2024 today with bestie [Ashely Monroe] and new friend [Stephen Wilson Jr.],” Lambert wrote. “I’ve been inspired by Ash and her melodies and heart for 20 years now. And Stephen’s record has lit a fire under my a-s sing I laid ears on it. We got deep in the paint,” she added.

It seems that Lambert, Monroe, and Wilson make an effective team. The “Bluebird” singer said they wrote three songs in a day. “Let’s get it while the gettin’s good,” she concluded.

Miranda Lambert Forges a New Path with Big Loud Texas

There’s no word on when Lambert will release new music. However, it seems like a new album is in the works. There’s a chance that the new music she releases will draw heavily from the Texas country sound. At the very least, she and Randall will be working to bring more Texas-based artists to the forefront of country music with their new label imprint Big Loud Texas.

They formed the imprint earlier this year with the goal of putting a spotlight on the Lone Star State’s seemingly endless supply of talent. “As a teenager chasing my dreams in the honky tonks of Texas, Nashville seemed so far away,” Lambert shared in a press release in November. “Every time I’m back home I get to hear the incredible talent our state produces, and I feel a responsibility to help get more of those Texas voices heard. I’m really excited to team up with my buddy Jon Randall and Big Loud to do just that. Get ready y’all—we’re bringing even more Texas to town.”

