A24 Teases Paramore Cover of Talking Heads’ “Burning Down the House” for Tribute to ‘Stop Making Sense’

Paramore has been in a period of “uncertainty” in recent months. Fans worried the band would call it quits after they wiped their social media and official website. They also canceled their appearance at iHeartRadio’s ALTer Ego concert. However, they’re not breaking up. Instead, they’ve decided to go into the new year with a clean slate after parting ways with Atlantic Records. Earlier today, the film production company A24 shared a snippet of a new song from the band.

The production company took to social media to share a snippet of Paramore’s cover of “Burning Down the House” by Talking Heads. “We’ve got a tape we’d like to play you,” the post read. “16 tracks from 16 artists. Track 1: Paramore. Coming soon.”

We've got a tape we'd like to play you. 16 tracks from 16 artists. Track 1: Paramore. Coming soon pic.twitter.com/8fM6OLzrkY — A24 (@A24) January 10, 2024

The video shows Hayley Williams accepting a package. She then opens it to reveal what appears to be David Byrne’s suit from the film Stop Making Sense. A spotlight illuminates a bookshelf in the room containing a cassette boom box. Williams picks up a Talking Heads cassette and says, “I got a tape I’d like to play you.”

Paramore to Kick Off Stop Making Sense Tribute Album

A24 acquired the rights to the Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense, remastered it, and put it on IMAX screens. The recirculation of the film also prompted all four members of the Talking Heads to reunite on stage for the first time in decades. Now, it seems that A24 is putting out a tribute album to the concert film.

The production company hasn’t shared any more details about the album. Nor have they given a release date for the Paramore track.

Hayley Williams May Have Hinted at This Last Year

Last year, Paramore released an “almost remix” edition of their 2023 album This Is Why. It featured songs from the original record reworked by artists like Wet Leg, Julien Baker, Remi Wolf, and more. During a panel at The New Yorker Festival with writer Amanda Petrusich, members of Paramore said there was more to come.

During the chat, Petrusich mentioned that Byrne was involved in the project but didn’t appear on the album, according to Stereogum. Later, Williams expanded on that. “There was someone that [Petrusich] mentioned who was going to be on this record but we’re saving it for something,” she said. “So, all I’m going to say is it’s f—king insane. It’s incredible. It’s unreal. Hopefully, it won’t be too long before we get to share it. But we decided it was too special and we needed to wait and there’s more to that story and you’ll know all about it as soon as we’re able to share,” Williams added.

