Will Carrie Underwood Perform Her ‘Sunday Night Football’ Theme Song During the NFL Playoffs?

Carrie Underwood hit her 11th year performing the opening theme song for Sunday Night Football, and as the playoffs kick off, fans are wondering if she’ll be singing versions of the song for the playoff teams as well. The short answer—yes, she’ll be performing the song for the playoffs.

For more details, Underwood spoke with The Morning Mashup on SiriusXM Hits 1 last month and mentioned how she records the song to be able to fit with every game. For the uninitiated, the theme song, “Wating All Day for Sunday Night,” is modeled after Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself for Loving You.” It also includes mentions of the teams facing off that night. So, does Underwood record a new theme song every week?

Yes, and no. “It’s one main version, top to bottom, and then kind of filling in lines,” Underwood told The Morning Mashup. “When we go in to record, we do it all at once. I do the whole main version, but then we go through and pick up all the matchups for each week of regular-season football, and then we go into playoff football. And I then sing every possible combination of teams that could possibly maybe play each other.”

It looks like Underwood will indeed be recording and performing the theme song for the playoffs. It’s possible, as the playoff matchups are revealed, she’ll be recording more often. However, during regular-season football, it looks like she records the themes for each game all at once. A smart move, as she’d be back and forth in the studio for months, constantly singing the football theme song.

Carrie Underwood also realized the impact her song has on the players after Travis Kelce came up to her and thanked her for the motivation it brings.

“I think my favorite is when … it kind of dawns on me that it’s like, before these guys were playing in Sunday Night Football games, they were watching Sunday Night Football,” she said. “And I’ve been [recording the theme for] 11 years, so some of these guys were younger, watching these football games, just thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, if I could be on Sunday Night Football.’ And then, when they get there, I’m a little part of their journey, which is really cool.”

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

