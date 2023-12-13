Watch: Elton John and Ed Sheeran Take In Soccer Match, Exchange Christmas Gifts

Elton John and his pal Ed Sheeran found a fun way to step into the Christmas season together on Tuesday, December 12, when the two pop stars attended a soccer match between their respective favorite teams, Watford and Ipswich Town. The excursion also was in celebration of the second anniversary of their collaborative holiday tune “Merry Christmas,” hitting No. 1 on the U.K. singles charts.

Sheeran documented the get-together in a video that he posted Wednesday on his social media pages.

Sheeran Exchanges Gifts with Elton

“’Tis the season and I’m off to go and watch Ipswich Town versus Watford with Elton,” Sheeran said at the beginning of the clip. “And I’ve brought him some Christmas presents.”

While Sheeran was on his way to meet John, he revealed that he’d bought the pop-rock legend “an Ipswich jumper,” a jumper being a British term for a sweater.

The video then captured John and Sheeran warmly greeting each other and exchanging Christmas gifts. Amusingly, it turned out that turned had gotten Sheeran a Watford sweater.

Recapping the Match

The clip also featured some highlights from the game, as well as Sheeran and John mugging for the camera as they sang a bit of Elton’s classic hit “Your Song.”

At halftime, the match was tied 1-1, and Sheeran took a moment to film himself wearing John’s glasses.

In the end, Ipswich Town defeated Watford 2-1, to John’s disappointment.

After the Match

As the video came to a close, John wished fans a Merry Christmas, while Sheeran took the opportunity to comment, “‘Merry Christmas’ is out, so go stream it, and I love you.”

He then sang a line from the tune and took a sip of red wine.

Sheeran also posted a note about his holiday excursion with John, and Elton responded with a comment that read, “Thanks for the jumper! Hope you wear yours with pride!”

John is a lifelong fan of the Watford Football Club, and he owned the team from to 1976 to 1990, and again from 1997 to 2002. After retiring from the chairman position, he was made the club’s Honorary Life-President.

Other John and Sheeran News

John, who wrapped up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in July, most recently performed last month at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Brooklyn, New York. John was on hand to welcome his longtime lyricist, Bernie Taupin, into the Rock Hall.

As for Sheeran, he has a bevy of international tour dates lined up for 2024. You can purchase tickets for his upcoming concerts via multiple outlets, including StubHub.