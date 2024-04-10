Bernie Taupin Set To Divulge on Decades of Working With Elton John

Having a love for music, Elton John turned that love into a promising career that continues today. Throughout his time on stage, the singer sold a staggering 300 million albums. While in the studio, John released an impressive 31 albums that landed him numerous awards. Besides being a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, the icon also received knighthood for his contributions to music. But like many know, John’s success wasn’t his own as he worked with songwriter Bernie Taupin. At an upcoming charity event, it appears that Taupin will discuss details surrounding his personal and professional relationship with John.

Scheduled to appear at The Other Songs Live, a press release described the charity event as a celebration. “The Other Songs Live celebrates the most distinguished songwriters, offering audiences an intimate, ‘backstage’ experience – the event is a combination of performances, interviews, and storytelling throughout the evening.”

Money from the charity event will go to help organizations like Nordoff and Robbins, The BRIT School, and The Ivors Academy Trust. Al Webber, the co-founder of The Other Songs, shared his excitement about the upcoming event. “We’re delighted to have such a rich combination of songwriters and artists joining us for this year’s event. It’s always amazing to have audiences peer behind the curtain into the stories of some of the most legendary songs ever written, and I have no doubt we will experience more ‘I was there’ moments this time around.”

Bernie Taupin And Elton John Honored At Library of Congress

Just this month, both John and Taupin received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Holding a tribute concert in their honor, John praised his writing partner, insisting, “I’ve been writing songs with Bernie for 56 years, and we never thought that that one day this might be bestowed upon us. It’s an incredible honor for two British guys to be recognized like this. I’m so honored.”

As for Taupin, he seemed excited to just be in the presence of so many great songwriters. “To be in a house along with the great American songwriters, to even be in the same avenue is humbling, and I am absolutely thrilled to accept.”

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for British Consulate-General Los Angeles)