Elton John Remembers Late “Genius” Barry Humphries: “One of the Funniest People in the World”

For over 60 years, Barry Humphries entertained audiences all over the world with his stage and television characters Sir Les Patterson and Dame Edna Everage. A comedian at heart, the Australian actor gained international fame and even won numerous awards like TV Personality of the Year, Comedy Performance of the Year, and a Lifetime Achievement Award. Sadly, Humphries passed away in April due to complications from hip surgery. He was 89.

Videos by American Songwriter

Hundreds of family, friends, and loved ones gathered on Friday (December 15) at the Sydney Opera House to honor Humphries. In a video tribute, Elton John described the actor as a “genius,” adding “Barry Humphries was one of the funniest people in the world … but he was also one of the kindest and most generous [people] to me.”

[See Billy Joel and Elton John Christmas Show]

“It is sad that we won’t be seeing him again but we have so many memories of him. His books, his TV appearances, and the wonderful jokes and wonderful kindness that he showed to me and everyone,” John continued. “I hope you all have the most wonderful day there and celebrate laughter because that was what Barry was all about.”

King Charles III Pays Tribute

Also paying tribute to Humphries was King Charles III. In a letter read by Employment Minister Tony Burke, Charles wrote, “Barry Humphries, through his creations, poked and prodded us, exposed pretensions, punctured pomposity, surfaced insecurities, but most of all, made us laugh at ourselves. Like so many, I have been deeply saddened by his passing. Life really won’t be the same without him.”

[RELATED: Elton John’s 15 Favorite Songs of 2023]

Back in 2013, Humphries, dressed as Dame Edna, surprised both Charles and his wife Camilla when he appeared in their private box at the Royal Variety Performance.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images