9 Best Budget Multi-Effects Pedals of 2023

Are you looking for a quality multi-effects pedal without breaking the bank? While a lot of musical equipment can come at a cost, you can find some of the best budget multi-effects pedals around for cheap.

In this article, we picked out the best budget multi-effects pedals for everyone with budgets both high and low. We also included a buyer's guide so you know exactly what to look for when buying the perfect pedal for your setup.

Our #1 pick for the best overall budget multi-effects pedal is the Boss ME-80 for its affordable price tag, great compression effects, and variety of footswitches. Keep reading to see if the ME-80 is the best for you or if there's another budget multi-effects unit that suits your style better.

Best Budget Multi-Effects Pedals

1. Best Overall Budget Multi-Effects Pedal – Boss ME-80

SPECS

Expression Pedal: Yes, 1

Yes, 1 Simultaneous Effects: Yes, 8 Categories

Yes, 8 Categories Interface: Dedicated Knob-Based

Dedicated Knob-Based Power Supply: AC Adapter or Battery Powered

We chose the Boss ME-80 as our #1 overall pick because it’s a versatile and highly capable multi-effect pedal that caters to both beginners and experienced guitarists. With a wide array of effects and features, it offers excellent value for its price point.

One of the standout features of the ME-80 is its user-friendly interface. The pedal's layout is intuitive, making it easy to navigate through various effects, adjust parameters, and create custom presets. This is especially useful for musicians who want to experiment with different tones on the fly.

Sound quality is where the ME-80 truly shines. Boss, known for its exceptional sound processing, delivers rich and authentic effects, including distortions, reverbs, and modulation. The pedal's COSM modeling technology replicates the sound of popular amps and stomp boxes with impressive accuracy.

If you're in the market for a reliable, affordable multi-effects unit with tons of capabilities, check out the Boss ME-80. You can currently find one online for less than $300, which is a great deal for an impressive piece of musical machinery.

2. Best Budget Multi-Effects Pedal with Built-In Effects – Zoom G3Xn

SPECS

Expression Pedal: Yes

Yes Simultaneous Effects: Yes, 3 Categories

Yes, 3 Categories Interface: Knob and Switch-Based

Knob and Switch-Based Power Supply: AC Adapter

The Zoom G3Xn is an impressive multi-effects pedal that offers a remarkable balance between affordability and a rich array of features. It's a favorite among guitarists for its versatile capabilities and fantastic sound quality. One of our favorite features of the Zoom G3Xn is the dozens of built-in effects.

While most of the pedals we're featuring on this list come with multiple effects included, none have the same quality as the Zoom G3Xn. It covers a broad spectrum of tones, from classic distortion and modulation effects to delay, reverb, and even amp modeling.

The G3Xn's user interface is well-designed, featuring an easy-to-read LCD screen and a rotary knob that simplifies effect selection and parameter tweaking. Creating and storing your custom patches is a breeze, and the pedal allows you to run multiple effects simultaneously for an expansive sonic palette.

When you're shopping for your next budget multi-effects unit, make sure it has at least half as many effects as the Zoom G3Xn. Don't be surprised if you have a hard time finding one, as the G3Xn from Zoom is one of the best pedals around.

3. Best Budget Multi-Effects Pedal for $500 – Line 6 POD Go

SPECS

Expression Pedal: Yes, Cast-Aluminum Multi-Function

Yes, Cast-Aluminum Multi-Function Simultaneous Effects: Yes, 1 Category

Yes, 1 Category Interface: Large Color Display

Large Color Display Power Supply: AC Adapter

The Line 6 POD Go is a powerhouse multi-effects pedal that offers a compact and user-friendly solution for guitarists seeking professional-grade sound and versatility. It's an all-in-one package that combines amp modeling, effects, and an intuitive interface.

We love Line 6's colorful user interface. It comes with large buttons that give you a clear idea of how to use the POD Go. The Line 6 POD Go comes with great customization making it a refreshing choice for those both new to multi-effect pedals and seasoned pros.

Don't let the compact size fool you - this pedal is durable. Line 6 is known for their quality audio products, and it shows through their POD Go. The multi-effects pedal was made with a lightweight and portable design, so you can take it with you on the road easily.

At just under $500 at the time of writing, there aren't many better multi-effects pedals you can get that'll beat the Line 6 POD Go. This pedal has everything a new guitar player needs and everything a pro wants; check out the POD Go if you have $500 and want the best multi-effects pedal you can buy.

4. Best Budget Boss Multi-Effects Pedal – Boss GT-1

SPECS

Expression Pedal: Yes

Yes Simultaneous Effects: Yes, 3 Categories

Yes, 3 Categories Interface: LCD Display

LCD Display Power Supply: AC Adapter or Battery Powered

If you like our #1 overall best budget multi-effects pedal, the Boss ME-80, but want something a little less expensive, let us introduce you to the Boss GT-1. This multi-effects pedal comes from Boss as well for $100 less but still provides a range of effects sure to increase your overall audio quality.

At the heart of the GT-1 is its sound quality. Boss has incorporated its COSM modeling technology to emulate the sound of famous amplifiers, stomp boxes, and guitar effects with exceptional accuracy. Whether you're chasing vintage warmth or contemporary crunch, the GT-1 delivers great sounds.

The GT-1's size and weight make it highly portable, making it an excellent choice for traveling musicians who value convenience. It can be powered via an AC adapter or four AA batteries, ensuring it's ready for any performance situation.

While the Boss GT-1 may be a compact unit, it offers a vast array of Boss effects that make it much better than other pedals. This is one of the best multi-effects pedals for anyone ranging from an expert to a beginner guitar player; check it out if you want one of the best budget options on our list.

5. Best Budget Multi-Effects Pedals with Different Modes – Mooer Black Truck

SPECS

Expression Pedal: No

No Simultaneous Effects: Yes, 6 Categories

Yes, 6 Categories Interface: Knob-Based

Knob-Based Power Supply: External AC Adapter

The Mooer Black Truck is a versatile and compact multi-effects pedal that packs an impressive range of tones and features into a small footprint. This pedal offers a fantastic solution for guitarists seeking a huge range of features from their unit for their effects blocks needs.

The Black Truck combines six individual effects modules into one seamless unit. These modules include a high-quality boost, overdrive, distortion, modulation, delay, and reverb. The inclusion of these modules allows you to create a wide spectrum of sounds from a very small pedal.

One of the standout features of the Black Truck is its different modes. It offers three modes: night mode, stomp mode, and preset mode. Night mode is great for using each effect module independently, stomp mode groups effects into three presets, and preset mode allows saving and recalling effects.

The Mooer Black Truck is also equipped with an integrated tuner, tap tempo, and a built-in cab sim, making it a highly versatile and complete pedalboard solution for guitarists. If you want a little more sophistication from your effects pedal while staying on budget, check out the Black Truck from Mooer.

6. Most Inexpensive Multi-Effects Pedal – Zoom G1 FOUR

SPECS

Expression Pedal: Optional Addition

Optional Addition Simultaneous Effects: Yes, 5 Categories

Yes, 5 Categories Interface: LCD Display

LCD Display Power Supply: AC Adapter or USB Bus Power

The Zoom G1 FOUR is a compact and budget-friendly multi-effects pedal that punches above its weight class, delivering a wealth of features and excellent sound quality for its price. This pedal is an excellent choice for guitarists looking to expand their guitar-playing capabilities without breaking the bank.

At just under $100 at the time of writing, there aren't any better multi-effects pedal deals on this list. Don't let the inexpensive price tag fool you; the G1 FOUR has some of the best processing power and amp sounds on this list.

It also comes with a great, user-friendly interface and LCD screen that make it easy to navigate through the various effects and adjust parameters. Creating and saving your presets is a breeze, enabling you to access your preferred amp tones quickly.

The Zoom G1 Four is the best entry-level multi-effects pedal that doesn't skimp on quality. With its vast array of effects, user-friendly interface, and great sound, it's a capable unit for guitarists who want to get a great pedal without spending a fortune.

7. Best Bluetooth Compatible Budget Multi-Effects Unit – HeadRush Core

SPECS

Expression Pedal: Yes

Yes Simultaneous Effects: Yes, 5 Categories

Yes, 5 Categories Interface: 7" Hi-Res Touchscreen

7" Hi-Res Touchscreen Power Supply: AC Adapter

The HeadRush Core may be one of the best budget multi-effects pedals we're covering today. It comes with so many different amp and guitar effects; any musician would be happy to get their hands on it. The 7" hi-resolution touchscreen interface alone sets this unit apart from the rest.

The HeadRush Core is also the first pedal on our list today to have both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, giving this piece of equipment a technological edge over most other multi-effect pedals. The Core also comes with headphone output and instrument input, giving you even more options.

The only drawback of this machine may be its price point. At just under $1,000 at the time of writing, this piece of audio equipment comes at a much higher price than most of the other pedals on this list. It doesn't come at that price point for nothing, though, if you haven't been able to tell already.

If you want one of the most innovative multi-effects units around, look no further than the HeadRush Core. It comes with an intuitive operation, clean signal path and signal chain, and some of the best effects models you can ask for from your pedal.

8. Best Budget Multi-Effects Pedal with Interface – HeadRush MX5

SPECS

Expression Pedal: Yes

Yes Simultaneous Effects: Yes, 3 Categories

Yes, 3 Categories Interface: 4" Touchscreen

4" Touchscreen Power Supply: AC Adapter

The HeadRush MX5 is another great multi-effect pedal from HeadRush. While it doesn't have all of the same capabilities as the Core, it comes at a much lower price point, allowing the MX5 to be financially accessible to anyone looking for a clean amp.

The HeadRush MX5 features one of the best interfaces of any pedal on this list. It comes with a 4" touchscreen display which allows you to easily change your effects footswitches and amp simulation. This amp modeler also comes with its own impulse responses and a handy USB port for connectivity.

The MX5 is incredibly compact for such a powerful music pedal which allows for easy portability and the ability to save space when adding it to your collection. The built-in expression pedal also gives you the ability to get the most out of your guitar multi-effects.

If you like the HeadRush Core but don't have $1,000 to spend on your guitar multi-effects, check out another great pedal from HeadRush in the MX5. It's a lot cheaper at $350 at the time of writing and offers a lot of the same great qualities as the more expensive Core.

9. Best Multi-Effects Pedal under $1,000 – Boss GT-1000

SPECS

Expression Pedal: Yes

Yes Simultaneous Effects: Yes, 10 Categories

Yes, 10 Categories Interface: Simple Editing

Simple Editing Power Supply: AC Adapter

The Boss GT-1000 may be one of the best multi-effects units on this list for those with a higher budget. Another excellent pedal from the Boss GT series of amp models, the GT-1000, can do it all. It comes with a stereo input, Bluetooth connectivity, and a USB audio interface.

The user interface is intuitive, featuring a high-resolution color display and customizable footswitches that simplify effect selection and parameter adjustment. Its dual DSP processors ensure that you can run multiple effects and signal chains without compromise.

With an onboard looper, expression pedal support, and the ability to create, save, and recall presets, the GT-1000 provides an impressive array of creative possibilities. Its top-tier sound quality, intuitive interface, and comprehensive connectivity options make it a dream come true for amp models.

If you have $1,000 saved up for a pedal with guitar multi-effects, you may not be able to spend it much better than on a GT-1000. Boss makes some of the best pedals around, and their GT-1000 may be the best.

Best Budget Multi-Effects Pedals Buyer's Guide

When you're looking for buying advice on the latest and greatest budget multi-effects pedals around, there are a couple of key features we'd like you to keep your eye on.

When you're looking for a good multi-effect pedal, you should keep in mind the effect types, amp models, sound quality, and I/O options.

Effect Types

Consider the variety and quality of built-in effects. Look for a pedal that offers a broad range, including distortion, modulation (chorus, flanger, phaser), delay, reverb, and more. The more effect types available, the more creative freedom you have.

Amp Modeling

Some multi-effects pedals include amp modeling capabilities. If you're looking for versatility and want to mimic the sound of different amplifiers, this feature is crucial.

Sound Quality

Check for the sound quality of the effects. Higher-end multi-effects units often offer better sound fidelity and modeling accuracy. Reading user reviews and listening to audio samples can help gauge this.

I/O Options

Pay attention to the input and output options. Consider whether the pedal can fit into your existing setup. Common features include stereo outputs, an effects loop, and a headphone output.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a multi-effects pedal, and why would I need one?

A multi-effects pedal is a compact device that combines multiple guitar effects (e.g., distortion, delay, reverb) in a single unit. It's useful for guitarists looking to experiment with different sounds and effects without the expense and space of individual pedals.

It's especially handy for beginners or those on a budget, but experts can get a lot of use out of standalone pedals as well.

What's the difference between budget and premium multi-effects pedals?

Premium multi-effects pedals typically offer higher-quality sound, more effects, and more advanced features. Budget pedals provide a cost-effective entry into the world of effects but may have limitations in terms of sound quality and the number of effects.

You can find a quality multi-effects unit at any price point. On this list, we featured pedals both above $1,000 and below $100, for example.

How do I choose the right multi-effects pedal for my needs?

Consider the types of effects you want, ease of use, durability, and any specific features you require (e.g., amp modeling, expression pedal). Also, think about your budget and any long-term needs you might have as your skills and preferences evolve.

Are budget multi-effects pedals suitable for live performances?

Yes, many budget multi-effects pedals are suitable for live performances. However, premium pedals may offer more robust build quality and advanced features. Ensure the pedal you choose has the necessary connectivity for your live setup.

Do budget multi-effects pedals sound as good as individual stomp boxes?

Budget multi-effects pedals have come a long way and can provide excellent sound quality. However, premium individual stomp boxes may offer slightly superior sound. It depends on your preferences and budget.

Conclusion

The right budget multi-effects pedal will give you everything you need from a pedal without breaking the bank. You can find the best pedal for your budget by looking at the overall sound quality, input and output options, effect types, and amp modeling capabilities.

Our $1 pick for the best overall budget multi-effects pedal is the Boss ME-80 for its great build quality, affordable price tag, and good sound quality. If you have a little more room in your budget, however, and want another great pick from Boss, check out the Boss GT-1000.