Studio subwoofers are an essential addition to your music production space, giving you the low-end response you need to accurately monitor your outputs. The right subwoofer can bring the most out of your music without coloring your sound or breaking your budget.

In this article, we picked out the top 10 best studio subwoofers of 2023, detailing what exactly earned them a spot on our list. We even included a buyer's guide so that you know exactly what to look for in your search for a solid studio subwoofer.

Our #1 pick for the best studio subwoofer is the Yamaha HS8S for its build quality, wide frequency response, and affordable price tag. Keep reading to see if the HS8S is the best subwoofer for your current setup or if we found something else that might just suit you better.

Best Studio Subwoofers

1. Best Overall Studio Subwoofer – Yamaha HS8S

SPECS

Driver Size: 8-Inch

8-Inch Power: 150W

150W Connection Options: XLR

XLR Overall Size: 16"D x 18"W x 18.5"H

The Yamaha HS8S comes in at #1 overall as the best studio subwoofer on our list for a wide range of reasons. Yamaha is known for making some of the best audio equipment around, and the HS8S is certainly no exception.

The HS8S's sound quality is phenomenal. The 8-inch cone woofer and 1-inch dome tweeter deliver an impressively flat and balanced response across the frequency spectrum. This means that you can trust what you hear, making critical mixing and mastering decisions with confidence.

We also love the Yamaha HS8S for its build quality and classic all-black design. This subwoofer will fit perfectly into any studio setup, blending right into the background and providing you with excellent sound quality.

If you're in the market for a top-shelf studio subwoofer from one of the best audio equipment manufacturers around, look no further than the Yamaha HS8S. For just under $500 at the time of writing, you won't be able to find many better deals.

2. Best 10-Inch Studio Subwoofer – PreSonus Temblor T10

SPECS

Driver Size: 10-Inch

10-Inch Power: 250W

250W Connection Options: RCA, TRS, XLR

RCA, TRS, XLR Overall Size: 22"D x 20"W x 17"H

The PreSonus Temblor T10 is one of the most popular powered subwoofers for any studio setup. It comes with a great 10-inch speaker and plenty of connection options, so you can integrate it right into your studio system.

The T10 comes with an extended frequency response of 28Hz to 160Hz that ensures that you can capture the full range of low frequencies with clarity. It also comes with active, front-firing subwoofers to deliver fast and accurate sound.

Thanks to the Temblor T10's lightweight design, it can deliver responsive and tight bass like no other. It can also function as the central hub in your audio setup, thanks to its connectivity. The Temblor T10 has great XLR outputs if you want to connect to a second speaker as well.

At just under $500, the PreSonus Temblor T10 is another great studio subwoofer you can get without breaking the bank. It comes with a reliable 10-inch speaker and plenty of power to deliver the precise bass frequencies you're looking for in your recording session.

3. Best Studio Subwoofer for $1,000 – Focal Sub One

SPECS

Driver Size: 8-Inch

8-Inch Power: 200W

200W Connection Options: XLR

XLR Overall Size: 20"D x 12"W x 19"H

The Focal Sub One is the perfect studio subwoofer for any musician looking for some added bass in their production space. It comes with a great 200W of power, Focal's own double-skinned Slatefiber cone, and plenty more features that will make you want this compact subwoofer in your studio today.

The Sub One has large vents located on its front panel, adding to its compact design. It comes with multiple settings as well, including low-pass crossover, volume, and footswitch input. With a wide frequency response of 32Hz - 120Hz, you'll be able to hear any genre with clarity through the Sub One.

Focal included a dark grey vinyl finish for their Sub One, giving it a sleek look that could fit in any studio. The bass response is second to none as well, as the Sub One can provide a solid performance with its 8-inch speaker size.

If you're in the market for a quality, powerful subwoofer with crossover frequencies for your home studio or for audio production in general, we recommend checking out the Focal Sub One. At just under $1,000 at the time of writing, it isn't cheap, but it is worth it.

4. Best Compact Studio Subwoofer – ADAM Audio Sub8

SPECS

Driver Size: 8-Inch

8-Inch Power: 160W

160W Connection Options: RCA and XLR

RCA and XLR Overall Size: 15"D x 10.2"W x 16.1"H

The ADAM Audio Sub8 studio subwoofer is a great compact choice for anyone looking for a great powered subwoofer for their audio production setup. With its 8-inch driver, 160W of power, and RCA and XLR outputs, the Sub8 will fit well in any studio space.

The Sub8 seamlessly integrates with existing studio monitors due to its adjustable crossover frequency, phase switch, and various input/output options. These features allow for precise tuning to match individual room acoustics and specific preferences.

The build quality is exceptional, with a well-crafted enclosure designed to minimize unwanted resonances. The Sub8 boasts a compact and stylish design, making it suitable for a variety of studio configurations and sizes.

The ADAM Audio Sub8 is the best compact subwoofer for your studio space. It can play any genre of music at just the right volume every time. Check out the ADAM Audio Sub8 if you're in the market for a great professional subwoofer.

5. Best Studio Subwoofer for Low-End Audio – Mackie MRS10

SPECS

Driver Size: 10-Inch

10-Inch Power: 120W

120W Connection Options: TRS and XLR

TRS and XLR Overall Size: 21"D x 19"W x 16"H

We've covered a couple of world-renowned audio manufacturers, and we're adding another to our list today through the Mackie MRS10. Mackie is known for their great speakers, subwoofers, and other quality equipment, and it shows through the MRS10.

This studio subwoofer covers low frequencies like no other. The MRS10's 10-inch glass aramid composite woofer enhances audio powered by a 120W Class A/B amplifier. This combination delivers deep and powerful low-frequency response, which greatly enhances the overall audio experience.

The MRS10 is built to last, with a rugged enclosure designed to minimize vibrations and resonance, ensuring clean and distortion-free bass. Its sleek and compact design fits well into a variety of studio setups.

The Mackie MRS10 is a studio subwoofer that combines power and precision. Whether you're involved in music production, audio mixing, or any application where accurate low-end response is crucial, the MRS10 excels. Check it out today if you want to add a quality powered subwoofer to your setup.

6. Best Budget Studio Subwoofer – PreSonus Eris Sub8

SPECS

Driver Size: 8-Inch

8-Inch Power: 100W

100W Connection Options: TRS and XLR

TRS and XLR Overall Size: 12.5"D x 13"W x 18.7"H

While we've featured a couple of great studio subwoofers on this list, they're all priced above $400. If you want to get one of the best studio subwoofer monitors without spending a fortune, however, check out the PreSonus Eris Sub8.

The Sub8 is priced below $200 at the time of writing, a great deal on a very popular subwoofer. It also comes with great versatility. The Sub8 Compact seamlessly integrates with your existing studio monitors thanks to its adjustable low-pass filter and input gain controls.

The build quality is impressive, with a robust, resonance-free enclosure design that minimizes unwanted vibrations. Its compact footprint and sleek design make it a versatile addition to a range of studio configurations and room sizes.

The PreSonus Sub8 Compact is proof anyone can get their hands on one of the best studio monitor subwoofers with a great frequency range without spending an arm and a leg. You can add this subwoofer to your home studio for less than $200, and you won't find many other options at that price.

7. Best Studio Subwoofer for $500 – KRK S10.4

SPECS

Driver Size: 10-Inch

10-Inch Power: 160W

160W Connection Options: TRS and XLR

TRS and XLR Overall Size: 13.43"D x 18.87"W x 12.18"H

The KRK S10.4 studio subwoofer is an absolute powerhouse when it comes to enhancing the low-frequency response in your audio setup. KRK, known for its quality studio monitors, delivers another standout product with the S10.4.

At the core of the S10.4 is a massive 10-inch Kevlar driver driven by a robust 160W Class D amplifier. This combination results in a stunningly deep, clear, and accurate low-end response that elevates the audio experience to new heights.

At just under $500 at the time of writing, there aren't many better choices than the KRK S10.4 at this price range. It comes with a powerful, lightweight class D power amplifier to get the most out of your music. It can fit perfectly in either a professional or a home studio.

If you're looking to spend around $500 on your next studio subwoofer and are looking for a great low-frequency range, consider buying the KRK S10.4. It's a quality subwoofer with a great frequency response built to last.

8. Best Premium Studio Subwoofer – Dynaudio 18S

SPECS

Driver Size: 9.5-Inches

9.5-Inches Power: 500W

500W Connection Options: RCA and XLR

RCA and XLR Overall Size: 23.7"D x 15.5"W x 18"H

While we've covered subwoofers and studio monitors in the $400-$1,000 price range with a few budget exceptions, we haven't spent much time on the other side of the range. If you're looking for the best subwoofer around and don't care how much it costs, let us introduce you to the Dynaudio 18S.

At just under $2,000 at the time of writing, there aren't any pricier subwoofers on this list than the 18S. You're getting your money's worth with this machine, as its build quality, flat frequency response, and crossover frequency control are second to none.

The Dynaudio 18S has the most power output of any subwoofer on this list at an astounding 500W. It handles low frequencies exceptionally well and has a great, deep bass response as well. The 18S even comes with a three-band, built-in Parametric EQ.

With tremendous audio quality that most studio monitors could only dream of achieving, the Dynaudio 18S is a highly-priced subwoofer for a reason. It's perfect for smaller studio spaces and large professional spaces as well. Check it out if you want a great subwoofer and are willing to spend.

9. Best Studio Subwoofer for Existing Systems – Polk Audio PSW10

SPECS

Driver Size: 10-Inch

10-Inch Power: 100W

100W Connection Options: RCA and Analog RCA

RCA and Analog RCA Overall Size: 16.13"D x 14"W x 14.38"H

Polk Audio is yet another world-renowned company in the audio equipment business, and its PSW10 is a great example. It comes in at a reasonable price point of just under $250 at the time of writing, making it a great entry-level studio subwoofer for producers who are just getting started.

The PSW10 provides basic but useful controls, including volume, low-pass crossover, and phase switch, allowing you to fine-tune the subwoofer to match your room acoustics and complement your main speakers.

The PSW10 is solid and comes in a stylish, compact enclosure that's easy to fit into different room layouts. Its unobtrusive design allows it to blend seamlessly into most living spaces. With 100 watts of power, the PSW10 can reliably produce sound at maximum power levels easily.

The Polk Audio PSW10 is a great studio monitoring subwoofer that handles deeper frequencies with ease. It's a matched subwoofer that can easily sync up with your current system due to both its RCA and Analog RCA connections.

10. Best Powered Studio Subwoofer – ADAM Audio T10S

SPECS

Driver Size: 10-Inch

10-Inch Power: 130W

130W Connection Options: RCA and XLR

RCA and XLR Overall Size: 15.5"D x 12.5"W x 16.5"H

Our final entry of the top 10 best studio subwoofers of 2023 is the ADAM Audio T10S. This powered subwoofer has great bass frequencies and is an excellent choice for anyone interested in music production.

The T10S offers multiple input and output options, including XLR and RCA connections, making it easy to integrate with your existing studio monitors. It also features adjustable crossover frequency, allowing you to fine-tune the subwoofer to match your room acoustics and main speakers.

Build quality is another strong point, with a robust enclosure designed to minimize unwanted resonances. The sleek design of the T10S ensures that it fits well into any studio configuration. No matter the room it's in, the T10S produces some of the best sound waves of any subwoofer on this list.

The ADAM Audio T10S is an excellent professional studio subwoofer that handles low frequencies with ease. At just under $400 at the time of writing, the T10S is also one of the most affordable subwoofers on this list, making it an excellent choice for seasoned pros and entry-level players.

Best Studio Subwoofers Buyer's Guide

When you're looking to add a new studio subwoofer to your music production setup, there are a couple of key features you should look out for. Before you buy, take a look at your room's size and acoustics, the subwoofer's frequency range, the driver size, and crossover frequency.

Room's Size and Acoustics

The size of your studio space significantly impacts subwoofer choice. Larger rooms require more powerful subwoofers to evenly distribute bass, while smaller rooms may need a less powerful option to avoid overpowering bass notes.

Consider the room's acoustics, including its natural resonances and reflective surfaces. Some subwoofers come with room correction features to address these issues.

Subwoofer's Frequency Range

Subwoofers come with different frequency ranges, and it's crucial to match the subwoofer's range with your main studio monitors. A mismatch can lead to an unbalanced sound.

Driver Size

Larger drivers produce deeper and more powerful bass. However, it's essential to find the right balance between driver size and room size. In smaller rooms, very large drivers may cause issues with overly resonant bass.

Crossover Frequency

The crossover frequency determines where the subwoofer takes over from your main speakers. Being able to adjust this crossover point is crucial to achieving a seamless blend between the subwoofer and speakers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What size subwoofer do I need for my studio?

The size of the subwoofer depends on your room size and personal preferences. In smaller rooms, a 6" to 8" subwoofer may suffice, while larger rooms may benefit from a 10" to 15" subwoofer for more powerful bass.

What is the difference between a ported and a sealed subwoofer?

Ported subwoofers use a vent to improve bass output but may sacrifice precision. Sealed subwoofers offer tighter, more controlled bass but might not reach as low. Choose based on your desired sound quality and room size.

How do I integrate the subwoofer with my existing studio monitors?

Use the subwoofer's adjustable crossover frequency to match it with your main speakers. Ensure the phase is aligned correctly, and experiment with the subwoofer's placement for the best integration.

What is the ideal subwoofer power rating for my studio?

The ideal power rating depends on the size of your room and your listening preferences. A good rule of thumb is to choose a subwoofer with at least 100-150 watts for smaller rooms and 200-500 watts for larger spaces.

What's the difference between a subwoofer and a bass management system?

A subwoofer is a speaker designed to reproduce low-frequency sound. A bass management system is software or hardware used to route and control low-frequency content between speakers. Both can work together for optimal bass management.

Conclusion

The right studio subwoofer can transform your studio space from a project studio to a fully blown professional space. You can find a great subwoofer for $400 on the low end or spend a little more to get a speaker with better input sensitivity and a foot pedal.

No matter what you're looking for in your studio subwoofer, you can rest assured in our #1 overall pick, the Yamaha HS8S. We picked the HS8S because of its durability, monitor outputs, ability to handle lower frequencies, and power rating.

If you have a little more room in your budget and want even more watts of power, we'd recommend checking out the Dynaudio 18S.

No matter your needs, there's a studio subwoofer on this list for you. So what are you waiting for? Pick up one of these great subs today!