Are you looking for a way to get better sound quality out of your current computer setup? Adding computer speakers can bring you audio that internal computer speakers just don't have.

In this article, we're going over the 11 best computer speakers of 2023, covering speakers at price points high and low. We also included a buyer's guide to give you all the information you need before making a purchase.

Our #1 pick for best computer speakers is the Bose Companion 2 Series III for its build quality, compatibility, and Bose's renowned sound quality.

Good computer speakers shouldn't cost you an arm and a leg, keep reading to find the best speakers for your next listening - or gaming - session at a decent price.

Best Computer Speakers

1. Best Overall Computer Speakers – Bose Companion 2 Series III

SPECS

Connectivity: 3.5 mm Aux and PC Input

3.5 mm Aux and PC Input Volume Control: Front Knob

Front Knob Weight: 3.94 lbs.

3.94 lbs. Speaker Type: Computer/Monitor

The Bose Companion 2 Series III computer speakers are a great pair of speakers for anyone looking to increase the quality of the sound coming from their computer.

They're reasonably priced too, meaning just about anyone reading this list can get their hands on the best overall computer speakers we found. They come from Bose, one of the most famous and respected companies in the world of audio equipment and it shows.

These computer speakers can be connected through either a 3.5mm auxiliary cord or through a PC Input. You can even connect to both of the inputs at once, switching between channels with ease.

The quality sound comes from the Bose TrueSpace true surround sound where both the left and right speakers reproduce wide, natural audio from their drivers. It doesn't matter if you're gaming, listening to a podcast, or watching a movie, these speakers will make you feel like you're in it.

If you're looking for a great pair of computer speakers that come with great sound and an even better build quality, look no further than the Bose Companion 2 Series III computer speakers.

They come at a more affordable price than most computer speakers and still give you that ideal desktop speakers sound you're looking for in the first place.

2. Best Chromebook Compatible Computer Speakers – Logitech Z407

SPECS

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm Aux

Bluetooth, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm Aux Volume Control: Wireless Control Dial

Wireless Control Dial Weight: 6.26 lbs.

6.26 lbs. Speaker Type: Computer/Subwoofer

Chromebooks are more popular than ever and it's easy to see why. They're cheaper alternatives to regular $500+ laptops and they're being made by most computer manufacturers, but their rather barebones design leaves many wondering which of their devices are compatible with the ChromeOS.

Enter the Logitech Z407, Logitech's dedicated Chromebook-compatible computer speakers.

These Bluetooth speakers come with more audio connections than most other speakers. They can be connected through Bluetooth, a 3.5mm input, and a micro-USB input as well.

You can even connect up to three devices at a time using all of the inputs, allowing you to use your Logitech Z407 from multiple devices. Instead of placing dials on controls on the speakers themselves, Logitech has included a wireless dial that controls everything.

The Logitech Z407 are great speakers for their Bluetooth connectivity and great quality audio. Their compatibility with Chromebooks makes them an easy choice for anyone with the popular laptop who wants an upgrade on the built-in speakers.

If you're looking for a great pair of computer speakers with multiple audio inputs and, at the very least, decent sound quality, check out the Logitech Z407.

3. Best Budget Computer Speakers – Creative Pebble Plus

SPECS

Connectivity: 3.5mm Aux

3.5mm Aux Volume Control: Front Button

Front Button Weight: 5.45 lbs.

5.45 lbs. Speaker Type: Computer/Subwoofer

Most good computer speakers retail for around $100. You can certainly spend more for some great speakers (as we'll see a little further down this list), but you don't have to.

No computer speakers make a better example of this than the Creative Pebble Plus. For less than $50, you can get your hands on some of the best computer speakers on the market.

You can buy these twin laptop speakers by themselves or you can get the added subwoofer for extra bass. Even though they're small, the audio quality of the Creative Pebble Plus is second to none.

They are angled at 45 degrees to make sure your sound hits you perfectly, no matter if you're playing music or a video game. The Creative Pebble Plus even comes with High-Gain mode, a mode where you can flip a switch and drastically improve the speakers' power consumption and output.

While some speakers make you boot up your computer to control the volume, the Creative Pebble Plus allows you to turn your sound up or down with a button on the front. It also comes with an astounding amount of bass for such a small speaker.

If you want a great pair of powered speakers that are sure to make your computer speaker system that much better, buy the Creative Pebble Plus.

4. Best Remote Controlled Computer Speaker – Creative Labs T100 2.0

SPECS

Connectivity: Bluetooth, 3.5mm Aux, Optical Inputs, USB Flash Drive

Bluetooth, 3.5mm Aux, Optical Inputs, USB Flash Drive Volume Control: Remote Control

Remote Control Weight: 4.4 lbs.

4.4 lbs. Speaker Type: Computer/Subwoofer

When you're looking to buy a computer speaker, one of your options is to look for a computer speaker that can be used by more than just your computer.

Some computer speakers, like the Creative Labs T100 2.0, have multiple audio inputs for this very reason, allowing you to enhance your computer's sound as well as your own off of a phone or tablet.

You can even control these speakers remotely. Using Creative Lab's remote control you can adjust the volume, change inputs, change EQ settings, and turn the device on and off.

The remote is perfect for when you want to use the speakers to play music from your phone but don't want to turn on your computer to do so. The speakers play very good sound from your computer or phone - the device doesn't matter.

The Creative Labs T100 2.0 comes with 2.75" full-range drivers with a 1-driver configuration for smooth highs and deep lows. For less than $100, you're getting quite a deal with one of Creative Labs' best computer speakers.

If you're in the market for a quality portable Bluetooth speaker that won't take up too much desk space, check out the Creative Labs T100 2.0.

5. Best Reference Monitor Computer Speakers – Mackie CR5-XBT

SPECS

Connectivity: Bluetooth, 1/4", 1/8", and RCA

Bluetooth, 1/4", 1/8", and RCA Volume Control: Front Button

Front Button Weight: 14.9 lbs.

14.9 lbs. Speaker Type: Computer/Subwoofer

The Mackie CR5-XBT is the best computer speaker we have on this list for reference playback. It works well due to Mackie's sleek design and the speakers' premium woofers and tweeters that play a great sound.

Studio monitors are usually very expensive but you can get your hands on the Mackie CR5-XBT for less than $200, a great deal for some impressive sound.

Reference playback is incredibly important to musicians and producers and they're looking for the most detailed sound they can get in their recordings.

The Mackie CR5-XBT comes with polypropylene woofers and rear-firing ports all housed in a wood enclosure for music listening specifically, giving professionals a crisp sound they can rely on. If you use reference headphones, you can plug them right in as well.

If you're looking for the best computer speaker for referencing your past recordings, there aren't any better on this list than the Mackie CR5-XBT. It comes in at a reasonable price for some of the best desktop speakers around with audio fidelity second to none.

Mackie is yet another company we're featuring known for their top-of-the-line audio equipment and their CR5-XBT only furthers the point.

6. Best Console Gaming Computer Speakers – Logitech Z313

SPECS

Connectivity: 3.5mm Aux,

3.5mm Aux, Volume Control: Wired Control Pod

Wired Control Pod Weight: 1 lb.

1 lb. Speaker Type: Computer, Monitor, Subwoofer

Just because you're gaming on your computer doesn't mean you're necessarily playing computer games. Tons of gamers plug their Xbox or PlayStations into their computers instead of a TV, and if you're one of these players, you need to check out the Logitech Z313.

They're the perfect computer speakers for gamers who play console games through their PC and want an upgrade over standard desktop sound.

The Logitech Z313 is wired and comes with a wired control pod for you to control volume and power. It also comes with a down-firing subwoofer that fires a deep base you can feel. Frequency range is another great feature of these speakers and they can play just about anything with a great response.

For inexpensive speakers, the Logitech Z313 holds its own amongst the other more expensive choices on this list.

If you're looking to start your very own sound system and you want the perfect gaming speakers to help you begin, consider buying the Logitech Z313.

They're inexpensive compared to most of the other speakers on this list and come with a straightforward 3.5mm auxiliary jack that can connect to just about anything.

7. Best Expensive Computer Speakers – Logitech G560

SPECS

Connectivity: 3.5mm Aux, Bluetooth, and USB

3.5mm Aux, Bluetooth, and USB Volume Control: On-Speaker Buttons

On-Speaker Buttons Weight: 12.1 lbs.

12.1 lbs. Speaker Type: Computer, Satellite, Subwoofer

If you're looking for the best computer speakers on the market in 2023 and money isn't an option, you won't find many better than the Logitech G560.

They're some of our favorite computer speakers for a reason; their wireless connectivity, stereo sound, and satellite speakers build make them an excellent choice for music listeners and gamers alike.

The speaker setup is a breeze with the Logitech G560. Thanks to the front button on the speakers, you can control volume and Bluetooth pairing easily.

These speakers are also some of the first to pair their RGB lighting with the game you're playing, giving you an immersive experience you won't be able to find elsewhere.

You can get the left speaker, right speaker, and subwoofer all for less than $200 at the time of writing, making the Logitech G560 one of today's best deals for computer speakers.

While they come with a wide range of fun features, nothing beats the Logitech G560's audio quality. It can play your music like a lightshow thanks to the front and back facing RGB lighting too.

With Bluetooth audio inputs, these wireless speakers can play your favorite hits anywhere you can find a wall port. Check out the Logitech G560 if you want to get yourself the best computer speakers around and don't care how much they cost.

8. Best USB-Powered Computer Speakers – Edifier R19BT

SPECS

Connectivity: Bluetooth and USB

Bluetooth and USB Volume Control: Front Knob and Power Button

Front Knob and Power Button Weight: 3.92 lbs.

3.92 lbs. Speaker Type: Bookshelf, Computer

The Edifier R19BT are uniquely powered bookshelf speakers in that they draw their power from the same source as the audio they're playing - a USB port.

They also come with wireless Bluetooth connectivity so you can play your favorite hits right from your phone. These bookshelf speakers also come with a full-range sound through their large 2.75-inch unit as well.

While other computer speakers may need multiple wires to establish a decent connection, the Edifier R19BT needs either a single USB cord, eliminating tangles before they ever happen.

While they may be a pair of relatively small speakers they come with the booming bass Edifier is known for. They also come with clear mids and sparkling highs so you can get the most out of whatever you're playing.

At less than $50, these bookshelf speakers are one of today's best deals. They're compact as well, so they won't take up too much space while still packing a punch.

If you want computer speakers that you can charge through a single USB cable, check out the Edifier R19BT. They're inexpensive for quality speakers and will eliminate all corded messes before you need to untangle them.

9. Best Computer Speakers for Bass – Logitech Z625

SPECS

Connectivity: 3.5mm, Optical, and RCA

3.5mm, Optical, and RCA Volume Control: Front Volume Knobs

Front Volume Knobs Weight: 18.1 lbs.

18.1 lbs. Speaker Type: Computer, Monitor, Satellite

The Logitech Z625 is a great computer speaker system that handles music, movies, and podcasts with ease. It especially excels in the bass department, where these PC speakers can project some of the deepest and most booming lows of any speaker on this list.

These speakers offer a range of connectivity options, including optical, 3.5mm, and RCA inputs.

This versatility allows you to effortlessly connect various devices like computers, gaming consoles, and TVs. Additionally, the built-in headphone jack and accessible volume and bass controls on the control pod provide seamless transitions between speakers and headphones.

The Z625 system has a reliable build quality, providing a sense of durability and longevity. Its sleek and modern design fits well into most setups, with the control pod adding convenience through easy access to volume and bass adjustments.

The Logitech Z625 is the only PC speaker on this list with a THX certification. The THX certification underscores the Z625's commitment to high audio standards.

It guarantees a cinema-quality sound experience, making these speakers an excellent choice for movie enthusiasts and gamers seeking an immersive audio setup. If you love a powerful bass response, you'll love the Logitech Z625.

10. Best Gaming Speakers – SteelSeries Arena 3

SPECS

Connectivity: 3.5mm Aux and Bluetooth

3.5mm Aux and Bluetooth Volume Control: Volume Dial and Button for Muting

Volume Dial and Button for Muting Weight: 7 lbs.

7 lbs. Speaker Type: Computer, Surround Sound

We covered the best PC speakers for gamers who like to plug their console into their computer, but what about the best PC speakers for gamers who don't need another console?

Let us introduce you to the SteelSeries Arena 3—it's a speaker system coming from SteelSeries, one of the most prolific companies in gaming peripherals and accessories. Even though the Arena 3 was designed for gamers, anyone can get the most out of this powerful machine.

The SteelSeries Arena 3 has some of the biggest drivers on this list at a solid 4". It also comes with RGB lighting so you can see your sound like never before.

Spatial audio is a breeze for these active speakers as well; their front-firing bass port and audio customization mean you can enable virtual surround sound at the touch of a button. You can connect wireless headphones as well and switch between them at the touch of a button.

If you love gaming on your computer and want to find the best PC speakers to go with your next playthrough, consider getting your hands on the SteelSeries Arena 3 stereo speakers.

They're some of the best stereo speakers SteelSeries offers and at less than $130, you won't be able to find many better deals elsewhere.

11. Best Soundbar – Razer Leviathan V2

SPECS

Connectivity: Bluetooth and USB

Bluetooth and USB Volume Control: Mobile Connection

Mobile Connection Weight: 9.59 lbs.

9.59 lbs. Speaker Type: Computer, Soundbar

If we're talking about the best PC speakers around, we have to mention the Razer Leviathan V2. While it's technically a soundbar, it comes with a massive subwoofer and operates in a very similar manner to most of the other PC speakers on this list.

The Razer Leviathan V2 is powered by THX spatial audio, giving them an audio edge over their competition. They also come with Bluetooth connectivity so you can control volume and power from your mobile phone.

The Razer Leviathan V2 will give you room-filling sound from a compact design. Soundbars aren't meant to take up much room and the Leviathan V2, contrary to its name, doesn't.

It will fit right under your computer and play your music, movies, or podcasts at a supreme audio quality. The only time you'll see these PC speakers is if you enable the RGB background lighting which will fill your soundbar with a myriad of colors.

If you like computer speakers, you'll love soundbars. They're made to enhance your computer audio without taking up too much room and none do it quite as good as the Razer Leviathan V2.

These are some of the best PC speakers for a reason; they're as powerful as multiple speakers by themselves through top-of-the-line speaker drivers and THX spatial audio. Buy this soundbar if you want to take your audio game to the next level.

Best Computer Speakers Buyer's Guide

If you want to buy the best computer speakers available now, there are a couple of key factors you need to keep in mind. To find the best computer speakers possible, pay attention to their sound quality and performance, speaker type, audio source, and compatibility, and your room size and placement.

Sound Quality and Performance

Consider your intended use. Are you primarily using the speakers for music, gaming, movies, or general computer tasks? Look for speakers that offer the sound quality and performance characteristics suitable for your specific needs.

Speaker Type

There are various speaker types, including 2.0 (stereo), 2.1 (stereo with a subwoofer), and multi-channel setups (e.g., 5.1 or 7.1 for surround sound). Choose a speaker configuration that matches your audio preferences and the space available.

Audio Source and Compatibility

Ensure that the speakers are compatible with your computer or audio source. Check for the type of audio input (e.g., 3.5mm jack, USB, Bluetooth) and make sure it matches the ports available on your computer.

Room Size and Placement

Consider the size of the room where you'll use the speakers. Larger rooms may require more powerful speakers to fill the space with sound effectively. Additionally, think about where you'll place the speakers on your desk or in your room for optimal positioning.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What type of computer speakers should I buy?

The type of speakers you should buy depends on your needs. For general use, 2.0 (stereo) speakers are suitable. If you want more bass for music or gaming, consider 2.1 speakers with a subwoofer.

For immersive audio in movies and games, multi-channel setups like 5.1 or 7.1 can provide surround sound.

Do I need a separate subwoofer for better bass?

If you enjoy deep bass, consider speakers with a built-in subwoofer (2.1 configuration) or add a separate subwoofer to your setup. It can significantly enhance the low-frequency performance.

Are more expensive speakers always better?

Not necessarily. More expensive speakers often offer better build quality and audio components, but the "best" speakers depend on your specific needs and preferences. Consider your budget and intended use when making a decision.

Conclusion

A great pair of computer speakers can make all the difference in your music-listening, movie-watching, or video game-playing experience. Internal computer speakers don't cut it, so you can't be faulted for wanting an upgrade.

You can find the best upgrade by paying extra mind to a speaker's sound quality and performance, your room size, the audio source and compatibility, and the speaker type.

If you want to get the best overall computer speakers for your setup, check out the Bose Companion 2 Series III headphones.