Shopping for your first cajon is a bit tricky when you're not even sure where to start. We did the research for you, so you don't have to spend much time there.

We decided to take a look at cajons that are best for beginners and various styles of music. If you're a beginner, the best pick for you will be the Meinl Percussion Headliner Series cajon.

This cajon is versatile, durable, warm, and a nice size for learning. You'll find more cajons on this list best for other styles or scenarios, but we'll also teach you more about different characteristics and features so you can pick the best one for your needs.

Here are 5 of the best cajons.

Best Cajon Drums

1. Best Cajon for Beginners - Meinl Percussion Headliner Series

SPECS

Material: Birch with Birch Frontplate

Size: Medium, 11.75" x 18" x 12.25"

Accessories Included: Allen wrench

Meinl makes some amazing cajons. Their Headliner Series consists of affordable, entry-level cajons for beginners who need a reliable instrument for building up their skill set. This is a great cajon for learning at home.

The cajon is made of baltic birch, making it very durable and warm, and clear with a crisp attack. Some music that would sound great coming from a birch cajon would be just about any genre.

You can play folk, add some rhythm to rock, and also play Latin percussion, Afro-Cuban, Flamenco, and Middle Eastern music. There are tunable internal strings and a front plate for customizing your sound, so you can experiment with your style.

It's one of the most versatile medium-sized cajons. Since it's a medium-sized cajon, it'll have a nice bass response! Overall, we really like this cajon for its price and crisp sound.



2. Best Cajon for Worship - Latin Percussion LP1427W

SPECS

Material: Baltic Birch

Size: 11" x 10.25" x 18.5"

Accessories Included: None

Worship music bands will often have a cajon player. If you're learning new tunes for your place of worship, consider this birch cajon from Latin Percussion.

This cajon does have adjustable snare wires, so if you're all about customizing sound, this is the cajon for you. Plus, worship music can sound different for everyone. It can be fast and upbeat or a bit more mellow. You'll want some versatility.

The cajon is truly perfect for adding depth and rhythm to anything your band may play that day. Also, this cajon is perfect for traveling, so you can take it to different events and venues if needed. There are also rubber feet so you won't damage any floors.

Overall, this is a sweet cajon for many years of use.

3. Best for Acoustic Rock - Schlagwerk 2inOne Large Cajon

SPECS

Material: 8-ply Birch, Natural faceplate

Size: 11.81" x 11.81" x 19.68"

Accessories Included: None

Here's a nice, unique cajon for those looking to mix up your sound with a cajon. This pick is great for acoustic rock music, as you can have a cool, crisp snare tone response.

It also produces a deep bass tone (it's pretty big) so the deep and resonant bass tones will cut through easily. The low-end frequencies can add depth and richness to your favorite songs with lots of volume!

If you plan on playing live, acoustic performances, you're going to love this cajon. The stage presence is beautiful. We think this would make a great addition to any rock band that's been wanting to switch things up at their gigs or jam sessions.

4. Best Cajon for Bass - Meinl Percussion Jumbo Bass Subwoofer Cajon

SPECS

Material: Fiberboard with Walnut frontplate

Size: 13.5" x 19.75" x 13.75"

Accessories Included: None

Bass lovers will need something huge and powerful. We found the Jumbo Bass Subwoofer Cajon and we're big fans of the deep and resonant bass tones.

It has a pretty large body and does a great job enhancing low-end frequencies so the bass response can really stand out.

It has a walnut front plate that adds depth and warmth to your sound, no matter what genre you're playing. Walnut complements all genres!

The subwoofer will especially be great for jazz, funk, reggae, and acoustic rock where a strong rhythmic foundation is needed. Overall, we like this for heavy-bass playing, so if you want a distinct and resonant bass tone this is fantastic.

5. Best Travel Cajon - Meinl Percussion JC50BR

SPECS

Material: Brown Baltic Birch with Birch Faceplate

Size: 10.5" x 15" x 10.25"

Accessories Included: None

We added a mini cajon for those who like to travel with their musical instruments. Regardless of skill level, you can have a nice cajon to play on anytime for jam sessions.

So, if you're traveling by car or even airplane you can take this on the go. It weighs about 5 pounds. Also, if space is limited this will be of interest to you. It'll also make a great entry-level pick for younger players.

It's small but still mighty! It has a resonant and balanced sound that players love. It's truly full-bodied and you'll be shocked when you hear the amazing sound.

The Compact Jam Cajon is pretty versatile, so it's great for any music genre you want to play, but overall is best for providing a crisp snare tone. There are built-in snares!

Be sure to consider buying a gig bag or cajon accessories to keep it safe when traveling.

Best Cajon Drums Buyer's Guide

We went over sound quality, build quality, playing surface, and more factors that will decide if a cajon is best suited for your needs, and overall just a good cajon in general. So, if you have any questions about materials or sizes, your questions will be answered below.

Sound Quality

Shopping for your first cajon will consist of finding the sound quality you like. You want a balanced and rich sound for playing various techniques. You can check out a local music store to test it in person or check out videos online.

Build Quality

Build quality is also another must. Solid wood or quality plywood construction with reinforced corners and edges will ensure it can withstand regular use.

Playing Surface

Tapa is likely going to be a playing surface on your first cajon, however, there are also birch, mahogany, and Baltic birch plywood.

Birch is warm, clear, and has a crisp attack. Mahogany is warmer and rich compared to birch. It has a softer attack and is much more mellow. Baltic birch plywood is often used on the body since it's durable.

Size and Portability

Smaller cajons are more portable, while larger ones may offer deep bass tones. There are travel cajons that are great for small venues or outdoor performances.

Adjustable Snare System

Many cajons have an adjustable snare system that allows you to control the amount of snare sound produced. This feature provides flexibility to switch between traditional flamenco-style sounds and a snare-less sound for different musical styles.

Comfort

Rounded edges, comfortable seating surfaces, and a suitable height ensure an enjoyable playing experience.

Brand Reputation & Budget

Consider brands that are known for making reputable cajons. You won't regret paying extra for a quality cajon! However, you can find some great ones at affordable prices, especially as a beginner.

Types of Cajons

Standard Cajon

The most common cajon you'll find shopping is the standard cajon. It has a rectangular box shape with a sound hole on the back and a front playing surface (tapa) made of wood. Standard cajons are versatile.

Flamenco Cajon

Flamenco cajons are specifically designed for playing flamenco music. They typically have a snare system that produces a crisp and bright snare sound.

Peruvian Cajon

The Peruvian cajon is the original cajon and has a deep historical significance rooted back to traditional Afro-Peruvian music. Peruvian cajons produce warm sound and deep bass tone.

Snare Cajon

Snare cajons are similar to standard cajons but have adjustable snare wires inside. These wires add a buzzing snare sound, so if you like playing pop, rock, and folk music you'll enjoy a snare cajon.

Bass Cajon

Bass cajons are designed to emphasize low-frequency tones. They have a larger body and a deeper sound chamber, producing powerful bass notes.

Best Cajon Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Difference Between a Snare Cajon and a Non-Snare Cajon?

There are snare cajons with internal snare wires that produce a snare drum-like buzzing sound when struck. Without wires, you can more bass-heavy sound.

How Do I Choose the Right Size Cajon?

It depends on your preference and daily use. If you travel to and from gigs often, you likely may not want a larger cajon. But, if you're prioritizing deeper bass tones, you may need a larger one. So, take sound and travel into consideration.

What is the Best Wood for a Cajon Tapa?

It'll depend on your preference here as well. Each wood has its own tonal characteristics. Birch is warm, clear, and has a crisp attack.

Mahogany is warmer and rich compared to birch. It has a softer attack and is much more mellow. Baltic birch plywood is often used on the body since it's durable.

What is the Difference Between a Flamenco Cajon and a Standard Cajon?

Flamenco cajons are specifically designed for playing flamenco music, they are bright and crisp. Standard cajons are more versatile and suitable for a wide range of musical styles.

Verdict

Our favorite cajon has to be the Meinl Perussion Headline Series birch cajon. The cajon is versatile, affordable, and a great size to learn on. It's not compact, but it's also not a large cajon. It won't scare new players away, especially those who are open to learning various styles.

If you're prioritizing size, consider a travel cajon. The Meinl Percussion JC50BR is small and super lightweight. It'll be easy to travel with. Don't let the size fool you though, it gives a nice booming sound.

Lastly, we'll circle back to the Meinl Percussion Jumbo Bass Subwoofer. This large cajon is made to enhance low-end frequencies so the bass response can really stand out.

