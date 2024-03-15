Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets Under $100

Singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Tour has been going strong since early this year, and the popular Gen Z singer has been bringing in huge crowds to sold-out shows thus far. The massive international tour, which spans Europe, the US, the UK, and Canada, still has quite a few tour dates left this year. Chappell Roan, The Breeders, Remi Wolf, and PinkPantheress are all supporting the tour on various dates as well. And we’re going to help you find affordable tickets to see them live.

The next stop on the Olivia Rodrigo 2024 Tour will be on March 15 in St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center with support from Chappell Roan. Assuming no additional final dates are added, the tour should end on August 17 in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum with support from The Breeders.

So how can someone score cheap tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo live? There are a few options available for diehard fans who don’t want to shell out hundreds to attend the singer/songwriter’s iconic tour.

To start, tickets to select our dates are available via Ticketmaster, but they are few and far between.

International fans might have some luck finding cheap tickets through Viagogo. After a quick search, it looks like tickets are starting at around $100 USD, but that price is steadily going up.

Stubhub looks like the best spot to get your hands on tickets under $100 for the Olivia Rodrigo 2024 Tour. Depending on the tour date of your choice, it looks like tickets are averaging around $200-300 per person. However, some tour dates are still selling tickets under $100. We recommend looking for tour dates later on in the year, as tour dates that are coming up in the next month or two are going to be more expensive.

Don’t wait around to buy your tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo live this year. While there are a lot of affordable tickets left, they won’t last. Get your tickets now!

March 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center *

March 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum *

March 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center *

March 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center *

March 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena *

March 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena *

March 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *

March 27 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *

March 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

March 30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

April 1 – Boston, MA – TD Garden *

April 2 – Boston, MA – TD Garden *

April 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden #

April 6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden #

April 8 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden #

April 9 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden #

April 30 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena &

May 1 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena &

May 3 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live &

May 4 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live &

May 7 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro &

May 8 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro &

May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena &

May 11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena &

May 14 – London, UK – The O2 &

May 15 – London, UK – The O2 &

May 17 – London, UK – The O2 &

May 18 – London, UK – The O2 &

May 22 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis &

May 24 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome &

May 25 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome &

May 28 – Oslo, NO – Spektrum &

May 30 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena &

June 1 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena &

June 4 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena &

June 5 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle &

June 7 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle &

June 9 – Bologna, IT – Unipol Arena &

June 11 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion &

June 12 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena &

June 14 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena &

June 15 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena &

June 18 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi &

June 20 – Madrid, ES – WizInk Center &

June 22 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena &

July 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center !

July 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena !

July 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena !

July 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena !

July 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center !

July 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center !

July 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena !

July 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center !

August 2 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center !

August 3 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center !

August 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena !

August 7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena !

August 9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena !

August 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center !

August 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum #

August 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum #

August 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum #

August 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum #

* with Chappell Roan

# with The Breeders

& with Remi Wolf

! with PinkPantheress

Photo by Kevin Winter

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.