Investing in an electronic drum set is a great way to learn drums without paying for the price of an acoustic kit. They’re also a great way for drummers of all levels to rehearse at home.

An acoustic kit can be a nuisance to your neighbors! Electronic drum sets are housemate friendly, and in most cases apartment friendly as well.

We rounded up 6 electronic drum sets that are great for beginners, intermediate and advanced players, and also professional drummers.

We made sure to include picks that allow players to record their playing, options that allow for Bluetooth connection, and options that are great for music production.

These electronic drum kits come from brands we trust will be accurate, because your time will feel wasted on the kit if your electronic pads lag. See our favorites below.

Best Electronic Drum Kits

1. Best Overall for Beginners – Roland V-Drums TD-1DMK

SPECS

Number of Drum Pads: 5

5 Number of Cymbals: 3

3 MIDI/USB: Yes

In terms of accuracy, affordability, and budget, this is an amazing beginner kit for drummers of all ages. Whether it’s a kit for your teen or a kit for an adult in their 30s or 50s, this electronic is the best pick for beginners.

Roland is definitely the winner when it comes to electronic drums. Many brands can lag, which makes you feel like you’re playing on a toy honestly. This kit is fantastic, and we’re a bit biased about this one since our staff uses it.

It’s compact (I was able to fit this drum kit in a large bedroom with a queen-size bed). So, it’ll fit in any room in your home without having too much a lot of furniture around. The kick drum pad is super quiet, but it could be worth buying a drum mat if you live above neighbors.

They are mesh pads, which is exactly what you’ll want for a realistic feel. When I would leave in-person lessons at the studio, I didn’t notice much of a change in my technique when I played on my electronic kit. The feel is so real!

Some features that make this a great drum kit for those learning at home are the 10 built-in coaching functions and the metronome. The metronome will help you develop good rhythm and timing.

There are also 15 preset kits so you can play with sounds, and it has a USB-MIDI interface for connecting to a computer for music production and recording.

Users are impressed by the mesh pads and are happy they can add additional pads and cymbals, so if you want the most realistic beginner electronic drum kit, this is it.

2. Best for Beginners on a Tight Budget (Under $450) – Alesis Drums Nitro Mesh Kit

SPECS

Number of Drum Pads: 5

5 Number of Cymbals: 3

3 MIDI/USB: Yes

Alesis makes very affordable electronic instruments. Their keyboards have become popular picks for new musicians on a budget, and so has their Nitro Mesh electronic kit.

The kit has all the drum pads and cymbals a beginner would need, and there are 40-ready-to-play classic and modern drum kits, 60 play-along tracks, and 350+ drumset sounds.

Like the Roland kit, it has all the racks and cables you need to put it together (including a drum key).

The budget electronic drum kit includes 60 free virtual lessons from Melodics, so if you can’t afford lessons from an app or a pro drummer, this is a great feature.

Record your practice sessions and feel free to get creative. There’s MIDI connectivity so this is a fun way to get into music production.

Users love how affordable the electronic drum set is, so if you have a budget under $450, this is your best pick.

3. Best Electronic Drums for Seasoned Players – Roland V-Drums TD-27KV

SPECS

Number of Drum Pads: 5

5 Number of Cymbals: 4

4 MIDI/USB: Yes

This kit is pretty pricey, which is why we don’t recommend it to beginner and intermediate players. If you’re a seasoned player and put at least 15+ hours on your kit each week, consider upgrading to Roland’s TD-27KV Generation 2 Electronic Drum Kit.

So, what makes this kit stand out from the TD-1DMK kit? There’s about a $3,000 price difference, and that’s because this drum kit has advanced editing capabilities along with the ability to produce rim shots, cross sticks, and other playing techniques with incredible accuracy and sensitivity.

Basically, if you can do it on an acoustic kit, you can do it on this kit. Other beginner kits won’t come in handy for rim shots and cross sticks.

Keep in mind that the drum pads and cymbals are bigger, so if you’ve played on numerous kits or have played with various cymbal sizes, this kit will feel fun to play on. The pads are some of the best from the TD-27KV family, and the cymbals were improved for expressive potential.

You’ll get the chance to play with open/closed hi-hats, which isn’t something you’ll find on beginner kits. As I advanced in lessons, I found this to be a con of my beginner kit.

But, the more you advance in your playing styles and technique you’ll want features like this, and you’ll be eager to pay for them!

Some features we love: the enhanced module has 75 preset kits, but if you want a personalized sound, you can tune and tweak your tone and upload custom WAV samples with an SD card.

Overall, this is a great kit to play on for recording sessions if you’re a session player or content creator on YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, or TikTok.

4. Best Acoustic Design for Pros – Roland V-Drums Acoustic Design VAD706GE

SPECS

Number of Drum Pads: 5

5 Number of Cymbals: 4

4 MIDI/USB: Yes

This acoustic-style electronic kit is such a beauty! These pricey kits are well over $8,000 so definitely consider these once you’re a seasoned player and don’t mind the splurge.

It includes a 14-inch snare pad, 3 10-inch tom pads, a 12-inch floor tom pad, and a bass drum pad with an advanced pedal system. It also includes a 14-inch hi-hat pad, a 16-inch crash pad, and an 18-inch ride pad.

The cymbals offer the most realistic feel and expression you can find in an electronic kit (accents, open/closed hi-hats), and the response of each drum pad is unbelievable. You can accurately capture every nuance of your playing, including rim shots, cross-sticks, and more.

Between the pads, cymbals, and all-wood construction, this drum set is everything a professional drummer could want for their home studio. The shells have a deluxe maple finish ply with a decadent gloss lacquer finish. So pretty.

The module is also packed with 7- preset kits, 90 instrument sounds, mix faders, and knobs and switches for custom tuning.

Overall, the size of this kit is the most attractive part. Players like it for their home studio so they can have the most realistic acoustic feel at home, but you can also use this kit for gigs as well. Make sure you get a compatible drum monitor for gigs.

5. Best Electronic Drum Set for Intermediate Players – Roland TD-07KVX

SPECS

Number of Drum Pads: 5

5 Number of Cymbals: 3

3 MIDI/USB: Yes

If you’re an intermediate player and you want something a bit more advanced than the Roland TD-1DMK kit, this Roland model is a great fit for your needs.

The snare is tunable, so if you want some extra rebound these mesh pads will be a dream come true.

It’s compact like the beginner kit, but what makes this set stand out is the TD-07 module. It features Bluetooth connectivity for streaming music or using drumming apps. It’s also preloaded with 25 factory kits with over 140 individual sounds, and 25 user slots for configuring custom kits.

As for the drum pads, they offer an acoustic-style feel and are quiet!

You can expand this kit with other pads and cymbals so once you develop your technique add a cymbal or drum pad where you see fit.

A kick pedal and hi-hat stand aren’t included, but you can choose between a single or double kick pedal.

Users love how easy it is to pair with your phone, so if you’re eager to play along with your favorite tunes without frustration, this is it.

6. A Great Electronic Drum Set Under $2,000 – Yamaha DTX6K3-X

SPECS

Number of Drum Pads: 5

5 Number of Cymbals: 4

4 MIDI/USB: Yes

If you have a Yamaha keyboard, you’ll also become a fan of their electronic drums if you give this kit a shot. The drum set is for all levels of drummers.

The quality electronic drum set features 5 drum pads and 4 cymbals. The electronic drum set pads are made of Yamaha’s textured cellular silicone for a realistic playing feel and rebound.

The drum module features 40 preset kits, 200 user kits, and 400 assignable sounds. The modifier section lets you dial in-room abience, compression, and special effects too! Overall, it’s equipped with everything a beginner and experienced drummer could want. Feel free to add a double pedal.

Overall, it’s responsive and expressive, but for the price, it’d be nice if it had Bluetooth connectivity.

Best Electronic Drum Set Buyer’s Guide

Shopping for your first electronic drum set is exciting! We recommend checking out the following before purchasing: pad and cymbal quality, sound quality, connectivity, size, expandability, and of course, price and brand reputation. We’ll dive into them all.

Pad & Cymbal Quality

Pads that feel and respond like acoustic drums are a must. You don’t want pads that will basically make you have to learn a new technique. Whether you’re playing on your acoustic or electronic kit, your technique shouldn’t have to change. Pads that respond well are often seen on Roland kits.

Sound Quality

Electronic drum kits have modules that let you switch between different drum kits so you’ll have a wide range of realistic sounds. Most brands do a great job at this!

Connectivity

USB and MIDI connectivity is fantastic for recording and producing music. This will save you trips to the studio. Rehearsal and recording time at home will be a major perk.

Size

Some kits are pretty easy to fit in large bedrooms, living rooms, and music rooms, especially if it’s geared toward beginners. However, if you plan on adding pads and cymbals, it’ll take up much more room.

Expandability

Speaking of, you can add more cymbals and pads to many electronic drum kits. So, if you want 2 crash cymbals, you can purchase an extra one.

Price

Depending on the brand, a set can be $350, $650, or even a couple of thousand. This all depends on features, brand rep, and the level of drumming you’re at.

Best Electronic Drum Kit Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Difference Between Mesh and Rubber Drum Pads?

Mesh pads have a natural feel and response (very similar to acoustic kits), and rubber pads are more durable but less realistic.

What Kind of Module Should I Get?

A module with lots of drum kits. If you’d like one that allows for other functions like looping and recording, it’ll be a bit more expensive.

What Kind of Accessories Do I Need?

Your drum throne (seat) will likely not come with the kit. You’ll also need to buy drumsticks, a kick pedal, headphones, and a drum monitor if you don’t want to play with headphones.

What is the Price Range for Electronic Drum Sets?

Budget electronic drums are about $350 or so, but a quality kit is around $600-800. Some kits are even $2,000-$4,000 depending on the brand, drum pads, and cymbals.

Conclusion

If you want to make sure you have a quality beginner kit, you can’t go wrong with the Roland V-Drums TD-1DMK. It’s responsive and the accuracy is top-level stuff. If you can stretch your budget, we recommend going with the Roland V-Drums TD-27KV.

Bluetooth features will advance your practice and recording capabilities as a music producer/musician and also for content creation if you like to record covers with your electronic drum set.

It’s a pricey option, but as you advance in the work you’ll find that it’s worth spending every penny on a new electronic drum set.

Photo Courtesy Sweetwater