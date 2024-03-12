10cc Announces First US Tour in Over 30 Years in Summer 2024

British soft rock icons 10cc are crossing the pond and touring in the US for the first time in over three decades! This is a huge deal for fans of the band, who have just celebrated over 50 years together. 10cc has been on a major tour since 2022, known as The Ultimate Hits Tour, which has brought them across the UK and Europe. Now, US fans can see the band in select cities this summer.
The next stop on the 10cc 2024 Tour is on March 12 in Liverpool, United Kingdom at the Philharmonic Hall. The tour is expected to end on November 30 in Gothenburg, Sweden at Lorensbergsteatern. The first US tour date will be July 24 in Montclair, New Jersey at Welmont Theatre and the last US date will be August 17 in San Francisco, California at the Palace of Fine Arts.
Ready to get your tickets to see 10cc live? You’ve got a few options. Live Nation/Ticketmaster is hosting a presale event (use the code “KEY”!) on March 14 at 10:00 am local.
General on-sale will start on March 15 at 10:00 am local. International fans can get down on tickets through Viagogo for the best deals. Everyone else might have some luck using Stubhub. Stubhub is our top pick for secondary ticketing platforms because it’s backed by the FanProtect Guarantee and also tends to have tickets available for sold-out shows. If you miss the presale event on Ticketmaster, Stubhub is the way to go!
Demand for the long-overdue US tour dates is high and tickets won’t last long. Gets yours quickly, before they sell out!
10cc 2024 Tour Dates (Plus New US Dates)
March 12 – Liverpool, UK – Philharmonic Hall
March 13 – Dumfries, UK – Easterbrook Hall
March 14 – Perth, UK – Concert Hall
March 15 – Glasgow, UK – Royal Concert Hall
March 16 – Sheffield, UK – City Hall
March 18 – Nottingham, UK – Royal Concert Hall
March 19 – Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Hall
March 20 – Reading, UK – Hexagon
March 21 – Bournemouth, UK – Pavilion
March 22 – Oxford, UK – New Theatre
March 23 – Swansea, UK – Swansea Arena
March 25 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall
March 26 – Southend, UK – Cliffs Pavilion
March 27 – Cardiff, UK – St Davids Hall
April 09 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli
April 10 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli
April 11 – Ostende, BE – Kursaal
April 12 – Antwerp, BE – De Roma
April 20 – Stockholm-Helsinki, SE – Silja Rock
May 4 – Ingelmunster, BE – Labadoux Festival
May 20 – Raalte, NL – Ribs & Blues Festival
July 24 – Montclair, NJ – Welmont Theatre (NEW!)
July 25 – New York, NY – Sony Hall (NEW!)
July 26 – Patchogue, NY – Patchogue Theatre (NEW!)
July 27 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre (NEW!)
July 29 – Ocean City, NJ – Ocean City Music Pier (NEW!)
July 30 – Kent, OH – Kent Stage (NEW!)
August 1 – St Charles, IL – The Arcada Theatre (NEW!)
August 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater (NEW!)
August 3 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant (NEW!)
August 4 – Cincinnati, OH – Ludlow Garage (NEW!)
August 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Toby Theater at Newfields (NEW!)
August 6 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville (NEW!)
August 8 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre (NEW!)
August 9 – San Antonio, TX – Empire Theatre (NEW!)
August 10 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater (NEW!)
August 12 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theater (NEW!)
August 15 – Los Angeles, CA – The United Theater on Broadway (NEW!)
August 17 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts (NEW!)
September 20 – Derry/Londonderry, IE – Millennium Forum
September 21 – Belfast, IE – Waterfront Hall
September 22 – Cork, IE – Opera house
September 24 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street
September 25 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street
November 13 – Odense, DK – Posten
November 14 – Randers, DK – Værket
November 15 – Helsingør, DK – Kulturværfte
November 17 – Copenhagen, DK – Amager Bio
November 26 – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus
November 27 – Uppsala, SE – UKK
November 28 – Malmö, SE – Slagthuset – Teatern
November 30 – Gothenburg, SE – Lorensbergsteatern
