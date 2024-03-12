10cc Announces First US Tour in Over 30 Years in Summer 2024

British soft rock icons 10cc are crossing the pond and touring in the US for the first time in over three decades! This is a huge deal for fans of the band, who have just celebrated over 50 years together. 10cc has been on a major tour since 2022, known as The Ultimate Hits Tour, which has brought them across the UK and Europe. Now, US fans can see the band in select cities this summer.

Videos by American Songwriter

The next stop on the 10cc 2024 Tour is on March 12 in Liverpool, United Kingdom at the Philharmonic Hall. The tour is expected to end on November 30 in Gothenburg, Sweden at Lorensbergsteatern. The first US tour date will be July 24 in Montclair, New Jersey at Welmont Theatre and the last US date will be August 17 in San Francisco, California at the Palace of Fine Arts.

Ready to get your tickets to see 10cc live? You’ve got a few options. Live Nation/Ticketmaster is hosting a presale event (use the code “KEY”!) on March 14 at 10:00 am local.

General on-sale will start on March 15 at 10:00 am local. International fans can get down on tickets through Viagogo for the best deals. Everyone else might have some luck using Stubhub. Stubhub is our top pick for secondary ticketing platforms because it’s backed by the FanProtect Guarantee and also tends to have tickets available for sold-out shows. If you miss the presale event on Ticketmaster, Stubhub is the way to go!

Demand for the long-overdue US tour dates is high and tickets won’t last long. Gets yours quickly, before they sell out!

March 12 – Liverpool, UK – Philharmonic Hall

March 13 – Dumfries, UK – Easterbrook Hall

March 14 – Perth, UK – Concert Hall

March 15 – Glasgow, UK – Royal Concert Hall

March 16 – Sheffield, UK – City Hall

March 18 – Nottingham, UK – Royal Concert Hall

March 19 – Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Hall

March 20 – Reading, UK – Hexagon

March 21 – Bournemouth, UK – Pavilion

March 22 – Oxford, UK – New Theatre

March 23 – Swansea, UK – Swansea Arena

March 25 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

March 26 – Southend, UK – Cliffs Pavilion

March 27 – Cardiff, UK – St Davids Hall

April 09 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli

April 10 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli

April 11 – Ostende, BE – Kursaal

April 12 – Antwerp, BE – De Roma

April 20 – Stockholm-Helsinki, SE – Silja Rock

May 4 – Ingelmunster, BE – Labadoux Festival

May 20 – Raalte, NL – Ribs & Blues Festival

July 24 – Montclair, NJ – Welmont Theatre (NEW!)

July 25 – New York, NY – Sony Hall (NEW!)

July 26 – Patchogue, NY – Patchogue Theatre (NEW!)

July 27 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre (NEW!)

July 29 – Ocean City, NJ – Ocean City Music Pier (NEW!)

July 30 – Kent, OH – Kent Stage (NEW!)

August 1 – St Charles, IL – The Arcada Theatre (NEW!)

August 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater (NEW!)

August 3 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant (NEW!)

August 4 – Cincinnati, OH – Ludlow Garage (NEW!)

August 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Toby Theater at Newfields (NEW!)

August 6 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville (NEW!)

August 8 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre (NEW!)

August 9 – San Antonio, TX – Empire Theatre (NEW!)

August 10 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater (NEW!)

August 12 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theater (NEW!)

August 15 – Los Angeles, CA – The United Theater on Broadway (NEW!)

August 17 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts (NEW!)

September 20 – Derry/Londonderry, IE – Millennium Forum

September 21 – Belfast, IE – Waterfront Hall

September 22 – Cork, IE – Opera house

September 24 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

September 25 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

November 13 – Odense, DK – Posten

November 14 – Randers, DK – Værket

November 15 – Helsingør, DK – Kulturværfte

November 17 – Copenhagen, DK – Amager Bio

November 26 – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus

November 27 – Uppsala, SE – UKK

November 28 – Malmö, SE – Slagthuset – Teatern

November 30 – Gothenburg, SE – Lorensbergsteatern

Photo by Tristan Fewings

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.