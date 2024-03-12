Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, March 12, 2024?

There is a new episode of The Voice tonight (March 12). It’s not just a new episode, though. Tonight is the final night of Blind Auditions. That means the coaches will be putting the finishing touches on their ten-person teams and getting ready for the next round of competition. The stakes are higher than they’ve been all season. Keep reading to see how you can tune in and see how the end of the first round plays out.

The new episode of The Voice starts tonight at 8/7c on NBC and the NBC app. Additionally, those without cable can catch it on a variety of streaming services that offer live TV. For instance, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Sling TV will stream the show live. It will also be available to stream on Peacock starting tomorrow.

Get Caught Up Before The Voice Airs Tonight

Returning contestant Serenity Arce’s incredible rendition of “This City” made her an instant standout for the season. It would have earned her a four-chair turn. However, Legend used his block on Dan + Shay. Then, he congratulated her for coming back to The Voice after no coaches turned for her in her first audition in season 21. After hearing all three of the coaches out, Arce chose to join Team Chance.

The country-pop duo got their time to shine on last night’s episode, though. Zoe Levert performed “Better Man (Taylor’s Version)” and only Legend turned his chair for her. However, the young singer revealed that she planned to play Dan + Shay’s “From the Ground Up” for her first dance with her new husband at her upcoming wedding. Hearing that, the duo sang the song while Levert and her fiancé danced.

Elyscia Jefferson was another standout who auditioned last night. Her cover of “PYT (Pretty Young Thing)” earned her a three-chair turn. Only Legend abstained from smashing the big red button. However, he heaped praise on the jingle-writing 20-year-old who gigs with her family’s band. He went so far as to compare her to Brandy.

Tune into The Voice tonight to see if they’ve saved the best for last as the Blind Auditions come to a close.

Featured Image by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for SXSW Sydney