9 Best EQ Pedals of 2023

So, you want to make your guitar tone a bit more unique? Or maybe you’re looking to get the sound of your amp to fit better with the rest of the band?

Well, it sounds like you need an EQ pedal for your guitar!

EQ pedals can help you shape your guitar’s tone in more detail, creating a more specific sound. They can also help remove unwanted frequencies and highlight certain areas of your tone.

There is a huge variety in functionality and control from EQ pedal to pedal, so it can be hard to know which is the best for your needs.

In this guide, I’ll share some of the best options for the EQ pedal scene. I’ll also explain some of the key concepts you should consider to help you pick the right EQ pedal for your requirements.

In general, I think the Boss GE-7 is one of the best EQ pedals on the market. This affordable pedal is simple but powerful, making it easy to get the tone you want quickly.

That said, there are a bunch of other great options that might be a better choice for you!

Top 9 Best EQ Pedals Reviewed

Here are the best EQ pedals on the market today!

1. Most Affordable – Behringer EQ700

SPECS

Type: Graphic EQ

Graphic EQ Frequency Ranges: 100, 200, 400, 800, 1.6k, 3.2k, 4.6k

100, 200, 400, 800, 1.6k, 3.2k, 4.6k Gain Range: +/- 15 db

+/- 15 db Controls: 7 x independent band gains, master gain, bypass

If you’ve spent any time looking at audio gear, there’s no doubt you’ll have heard of Behringer. These are known to make affordable but relatively low-quality audio gear.

Their ethos is to use the cheapest components available to make their gear super accessible.

This affordable EQ pedal certainly won’t disappoint for the price. While the tone isn’t anything special, this graphic EQ pedal gets the job done.

It doesn’t compare in quality to any others, although it’s by far the most affordable EQ pedal on the market.

2. Decent Entry-Level Choice – MXR M109S

SPECS

Type: Graphic EQ

Graphic EQ Frequency Ranges: 100, 200, 400, 800, 1.6k, 3.2k

100, 200, 400, 800, 1.6k, 3.2k Gain Range: +/- 18 db

+/- 18 db Controls: 6 x band controls, bypass

This 6-band EQ from MXR is a decent compact EQ pedal for spicing up your tone and pedal board. It’s simplistic and minimalistic but effective.

It offers a decent amount of gain cut and boost across 6 of the most important frequency areas on a guitar. The mid-range frequencies are also really nice in this pedal.

There isn’t too much else to say. It’s pretty affordable, sounds decent, and gets the job done. It’s not as flexible as other models, but it’s still a good EQ pedal to stick on your pedal board.

Compared to the Boss GE-7 at the same price, it has a higher cut and boost gain level but has one less EQ band.

If you want something with a bit more control, check out their MXR M108S Ten Band EQ Pedal, which gives you three more EQ bands)

3. Reliable and Affordable – Boss GE-7

SPECS

Type: Graphic EQ

Graphic EQ Frequency Ranges: 100, 200, 400, 800, 1.6k, 3.2k, 6.4k

100, 200, 400, 800, 1.6k, 3.2k, 6.4k Gain Range: +/- 15 db

+/- 15 db Controls: 7 x band controls, master gain control, bypass

Boss is another reputable and reliable brand in the guitar pedal scene, and their GE-7 is a great option for anybody on the hunt for a decent EQ pedal.

Using a simple graphic EQ design, this pedal lets you easily fine-tune the tone of your guitar across seven bands of equalization. It also has a master volume fader for tweaking the overall volume of the guitar.

This gives you a decent level of control over your EQ settings, and the EQ faders feel nice and responsive. This could be the best EQ pedal for intermediate guitarists. It has all the features you need and is simple and affordable.

4. Basic but Sweet – JHS Haunting Mids EQ and Mid-boost Pedal

SPECS

Type: Simple parametric

Simple parametric Frequency Ranges: 1 x 400Hz–7.5kHz sweep

1 x 400Hz–7.5kHz sweep Gain Range: +/- 15 db

+/- 15 db Controls: Volume, mid gain, mid frequency, bypass, hi/lo mode

This spooky EQ/boost pedal is a slightly different option from the others on this list. While it only provides a single band of mid-range equalization, it has a crispy analog tone and plenty of gain to boot.

With a super simple interface, this EQ pedal also gives you a sweepable mid boost/cut, which extends from 400Hz–7.5kHz.

This isn’t as versatile as other choices, but it has a killer tone and gives your guitar some super sweet mid-range.

5. Simple but Effective – Walrus Audio EB-10

SPECS

Type: Fixed Band

Fixed Band Frequency Ranges: Low, Mid, High

Low, Mid, High Gain Range: +/- 12 db

+/- 12 db Controls: 3 x band gains, boost, presets

The Walrus EB-10 is a unique style of fixed band EQ pedal. This gives you a simple workflow, encouraging you to craft unique tones through the attractive interface.

You’re given three bands of fixed EQ, which can be switched between cut or boost mode. You can’t change the frequency ranges, but it has a nice tone with plenty of flexibility, considering its simplicity.

It also has a preset mode where you can switch between three different stored EQ settings, giving these even more versatility as a tool for on-stage performance.

6. Excellent Diversity – Boss EQ-200

SPECS

Type: Graphic EQ

Graphic EQ Frequency Ranges: 30, 60, 120, 200, 400, 800, 1.6k, 3.2k, 6.4k, 12.8k

30, 60, 120, 200, 400, 800, 1.6k, 3.2k, 6.4k, 12.8k Gain Range: +/- 15 db

+/- 15 db Controls: 10 x band gains, a master level, memory, channel select

If you’re looking for a graphic EQ pedal with an extensive range of frequency bands, the Boss EQ-200 is a great choice.

With 10 independent frequency sliders offering +/- 15 db of gain control, this pedal lets you sculpt your guitar’s tone.

It also has a memory bank, letting you store up to 8 presets, which can instantly be recalled using the pedal controls.

The cool digital display screen also shows you a graphic representation of how the pedal is processing the frequencies – nice!

7. Most Flexible – Empress ParaEQ MKII

SPECS

Type: Parametric

Parametric Frequency Ranges: 35-500, 250-5k, 1k-20k

35-500, 250-5k, 1k-20k Gain Range: +/- 15 db

+/- 15 db Controls: 3 x frequency bands, 3 x gains, 3 x resonance curves, boost, boost gain, bypass

As far as EQ pedals go, this is one of the most flexible and precise you can get your hands (or feet?) on.

This gives you a full range of controls to sculpt your tone accurately. It offers three flexible eq controls with sweepable frequency centers, a +/- 15 db gain control, and a three-way Q switch, which changes the resonance.

It also includes a boost circuit for cranking out some extra gain. This is a super strong choice if you want something that offers a premium tone with excellent tone shaping and flexibility.

8. Broad Range – Whirlwind Perfect Ten

SPECS

Type: Graphic

Graphic Frequency Ranges: 31, 63, 125, 250, 500, 1k, 2k, 4k, 8k, 16k

31, 63, 125, 250, 500, 1k, 2k, 4k, 8k, 16k Gain Range: +/- 12 db

+/- 12 db Controls: 10 x band gains, master volume

With a tasty amount of analog color, this simple but effective ten-band graphic EQ pedal has a sweet tone and a wide level of control.

Stick this in your pedal chain, and you’ll quickly be able to make the tone of your dreams.

9. Unique Coloratio – JHS Colour Box V2

SPECS

Type: Parametric

Parametric Frequency Ranges: Low, Mid, High

Low, Mid, High Gain Range: +/- 18 db

+/- 18 db Controls: Master, Preamp, Step, Hi-Pass, Treble, Mid, Bass, Pitch Shift

This unique pedal sits between an EQ pedal, a pitch shifter, and a preamp modeler. Using complete analog circuitry, it packs in a huge amount of tone and color and can completely change the sound of your guitar.

It’s not strictly an EQ pedal, which is why the price tag is pretty high, but it gives more flexibility than any others. It’s the perfect tool for coloring and changing your guitar signal.

It has built-in EQs, preamp style saturation, and a funky pitch shifter. This is great for guitars but also works with synths, vocals, and other instruments.

Best EQ Pedals Buyer’s Guide

EQ pedals can be a handy upgrade on your pedalboard and give you a broader range of guitar tones. Although, not all EQ pedals work in the same way or offer the same features.

Check out this buyer’s guide to learn about the important considerations to make when choosing guitar EQ pedals for your rig.

EQ Pedal Types

There are three main types of EQ pedals that describe the way the equalization is applied and controlled

Graphic EQ Pedals

This type of pedal uses a bunch of sliders, with each slider controlling the boost or cut for specific frequency bands.

These quick and easy tone-shaping tools give a decent visual representation of how it changes your tone. However, unlike parametric equalizer pedals, they have fixed frequency range settings, meaning you can’t always dial in a precise frequency range to control.

These are easy for a beginner to understand and still provide a decent amount of control. Although, they aren’t the easiest (which is fixed band), nor most flexible (which is parametric).

Parametric EQ Pedals

Parametric EQ pedals are the most versatile type and typically give you a decent amount of range and flexibility for the controlled EQ bands.

These usually give you control over the targeted center for each frequency range band and a resonance/bandwidth (Q) control, which adjusts the number of neighboring frequencies affected.

These controls, which affect the frequency ranges, are also paired with gain control to determine the cut or boost. These are the most precise and flexible EQ pedals, although they require a little more understanding of audio engineering and frequency theory to get the best results.

Fixed Band EQ Pedal

Fixed band EQ pedals are the easiest, yet most limited, type of EQ pedal. These offer a selection of fixed-frequency band controls.

They are similar to graphic EQ pedals, although they typically feature knobs rather than sliders, which don’t have the same visual user interface.

That said, you can find fixed-band graphic EQ pedals, which are a combination of the two.

Which EQ Pedal Type Should I Choose?

The best type of EQ pedal depends on your level of experience, as well as whether you have a preference for complexity or simplicity.

If you want something you can get more in-depth and precise with, then a parametric EQ is the way forwards. If you want something a bit easier, then a graphic EQ or fixed band EQ is a better choice.

Analog vs Digital

If you’ve spent any time discussing audio hardware with proper gear heads, then you’ll doubtlessly have heard the analog vs digital debate. This is an important choice to make when picking new gear.

Despite what the analog or digital purists argue, there isn’t really one true winner in every case – both sides have their strengths and weaknesses. Ultimately the best choice depends on preferences and situations.

Analog EQ Pedals

These are the older type of pedals, which use physical analog components to color and alter the sound. These are typically known for their warm, rich, and saturated sound, although they tend to have more limitations than digital gear.

In terms of EQs, these often feature valve components, which take some time to heat up to maximize their tonal impact

Digital EQ Pedals

Digital pedals use digital signal processing to change the tone of audio signals. This means that the original analog audio is converted into digital information (binary), which is then processed by an algorithm, and turned back into an analog signal.

Digital pedals have the benefit of offering more flexibility, functionality, and customization. They can store presets, mimic a wide range of EQ curves, and are typically more accurate.

However, they do have drawbacks—typically the ‘cold’ digital tone and digital artifacts, and sometimes they degrade the signal quality if the analog-digital converters are low quality.

Should I Choose Digital or Analog?

The best choice is a matter of personal tastes. If you’re an analog junkie and love the nostalgic, rich, and crunchy sound of a pure analog signal chain, then you’ll know what to pick.

However, if you want to take advantage of more modern technology, and exploit the infinite range of benefits provided by digital gear, then a digital pedal is the best way forward.

Features and Controls

When it comes to features and controls, each pedal will have a slightly different offering. While certain controls are unanimous across every EQ pedal (like a gain control of some sort), the exact combination and range they offer can vary greatly.

Here are some of the main controls and features to consider – make sure you pick a pedal with everything you would want from the following list.

EQ Band Count

EQ pedals come with a widely varying range of EQ band controls, typically in the range of 3-10 bands. The consideration here revolves around the number of different bands you would want to have control over. If you want to go into more detail and craft more unique tones, go for a larger number of bands.

Gain Control Depth

The amount of cut or boost available is controlled by the depth of the gain controls. Obviously, the more control you have, the better a pedal is.

Although deeper controls typically come with a larger price tag. If you don’t want to compromise on the level of cut or boost you have, then be prepared to spend a bit more.

Resonance and Frequency Range

If you want to craft your guitar tones with even more precision, you should look for an EQ pedal that controls the frequency center and the width of each band. This type of parametric EQ gives you greater control and specificity over the tone shaping of the pedal.

Bypass

Most EQ pedals can be turned on or off using the bypass switch, although some are static. If you want to be able to switch it off, then make sure it has a bypass mode. Some even offer a true bypass, meaning the pedal doesn’t affect the sound when deactivated.

Testing

One final tip if you’re hunting for EQ pedals for guitar players – test out their sound where possible. Although this isn’t always practical in person, watching YouTube videos can also be a great way to get a taste of a pedal’s sound quality and functionality.

If you’re considering investing a larger amount for a serious setup, then it might be worth trying a pedal out in your local store. Although many websites offer free returns, you can test some pedals out and send back the ones you’re not keen on!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are EQ pedals good?

EQ pedals can be very good tools to have on your pedal board. These give you more control over the color of your guitar sound, letting you focus on certain areas of the frequency spectrum.

They have a couple of advantages: from altering the tone of your guitar to applying some frequency correction if there are certain tones in your guitar amp that you don’t like.

While they’re not essential for beginners, if you want to get in a bit more detail with sculpting, your guitar tone and EQ pedal are an essential bit of gear.

Does an EQ pedal make a difference?

EQ pedals do you make a lot of difference to the tone of a guitar signal based on how much control and gain you’re given over each frequency band.

Depending on how good the pedal is, you can really shape the tone of your guitar signal.

This lets you craft more unique and specific guitar tones that you’ll be able to blend better with the rest of your band.

For example, if you want a fat, heavy guitar tone, you can boost the bass, and if you want a brighter, jangly, or more piercing guitar tone, you can boost the high-end frequencies.

What is the best EQ setting for guitar?

The best EQ setting for guitar ultimately depends on the kind of tone and sound you are trying to achieve.

Like many things in music, it’s not a case of one tone to rule them all, or a one size fits all type of situation. The best EQ setting depends on how you want your guitar to sound and what are the requirements of the music you’re trying to play.

The key to finding the best EQ setting for your guitar pedal is experimentation and making sure you understand how frequencies work in music.

Conclusion

Now you understand the types of guitar EQ pedals available and the considerations you need to make, you should have no choice in picking a great model for you.

A great starting point is the Boss GE-7, which gives you all the features you need to get your hands dirty with EQing and tone sculpting without costing a load of cash.

If you’re looking for an EQ pedal that is pretty affordable, sounds decent, and gets the job done, then the MXR M109S also makes a great alternative.

Enjoy your new unique tone!