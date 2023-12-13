Journey and Def Leppard 2024 Co-Headlining Tour: How to Buy Tickets and Upcoming Dates

Two of the most famous rock bands in history, Journey and Def Leppard, have announced a co-headlining tour for 2024 with some of the best opening and supporting acts a fan could ask for. They’re playing shows across America, starting in St. Louis in July before wrapping up their historic run of dates in Denver in September.

While Journey and Def Leppard are more than enough to get fans to come out, they’re bringing some impressive talent with them to further incentivize fans to buy a ticket. The two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will be joined by Steve Miller Band, Heart, and Cheap Trick for their 2024 tour.

Journey and Def Leppard are two of the most decorated rock bands in music, so their duo tour should be one for the ages.

Journey and Def Leppard are two of the most decorated rock bands in music, so their duo tour should be one for the ages. These two are more than used to selling out their shows, so buy tickets now while they’re still available.

While their setlist hasn’t been confirmed, fans can hope to hear all of their favorite hits including “Pour Some Sugar on Me”, “Hysteria”, and of course “Don’t Stop Believin’”. Their openers have some classics amongst them as well, making for an exceptional concert experience.

Tickets are on sale now for Journey and Def Leppard's latest tour.

July 06, 2024 – St Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium w/ Cheap Trick

July 10, 2024 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium w/ Cheap Trick

July 13, 2024 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park w/ Steve Miller Band

July 15, 2024 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field w/ Steve Miller Band

July 18, 2024 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park w/ Steve Miller Band

July 20, 2024 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium w/ Steve Miller Band

July 23, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park w/ Steve Miller Band

July 25, 2024 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium w/ Steve Miller Band

July 27, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park w/ Steve Miller Band

July 30, 2024 – Cleveland, OH @ Progressive Field w/ Heart

Aug 02, 2024 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre w/ Heart

Aug 05, 2024 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park w/ Heart

Aug 07, 2024 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field w/ Steve Miller Band

Aug 12, 2024 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field w/ Steve Miller Band

Aug 14, 2024 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park w/ Steve Miller Band

Aug 16, 2024 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome w/ Steve Miller Band

Aug 19, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field w/ Steve Miller Band

Aug 23, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field w/ Steve Miller Band

Aug 25, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium w/ Steve Miller Band

Aug 28, 2024 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park w/ Steve Miller Band

Aug 30, 2024 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park w/ Steve Miller Band

Sep 04, 2024 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park w/ Cheap Trick

Sep 08, 2024 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field w/ Cheap Trick

FAQs

When do tickets for the Journey and Def Leppard Concert Tour go on sale?

Tickets for the latest tour by Journey and Def Leppard are on sale now. Some of their shows are already selling quickly, so if you want to see the bands live we recommend getting your tickets now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Journey and Def Leppard 2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets for Journey and Def Leppard's co-headlining tour.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Journey and Def Leppard 2024 Tour?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Journey and Def Leppard tour as tickets for all shows are already on sale now.

How much do Journey and Def Leppard tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, there is currently a limit of 16 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction. The limit of the tickets being sold may change based on the venue's availability.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Journey and Def Leppard 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Journey or Def Leppard are offering any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for their latest run of shows. Check with your local venue for confirmation.

While we’ve listed all of the current dates for the Def Leppard and Journey 2024 tour, they may always add more later. If you don’t already see a city or venue near you, check back to see if the legendary bands have added any more dates.

Is there an age restriction for the Def Leppard and Journey 2024 concert run?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Journey and Def Leppard tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Journey and Def Leppard merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Def Leppard and Journey tour?

Def Leppard and Journey are bringing some great guests for their 2024 tour, including Steve Miller Band, Heart, and Cheap Trick.

Each concert date has a different opener, so check above for confirmation.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to Journey and Def Leppard through authorized ticket sellers.

