When is ‘The Voice’ Finale? How to Watch the Two-Day Event

The Semi-Finals are over and The Voice is speeding headlong into the two-day season finale. Tonight (December 12), the final nine contestants became the final five. Next week, fans across the country will cast their votes for the winner.

The Voice Finale will be a huge two-day event. The final five contestants will pull out all of the stops to bring fans the best performances possible. However, it won’t just be a night of big performances. It will also be a night of high emotions and higher stakes. Fans can tune in to NBC next Monday and Tuesday (December 18 and 19) to watch the final moments of the season. The pulse-pounding action starts at 8/7c on NBC. Additionally, the finale will stream on the NBC app, FuboTV, and other streaming platforms with live TV addons. The show will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

A Look Back at the Road to The Voice Season 24 Finale

The road to The Voice finale has been full of highs and lows. Memorable performances, heartbreaking losses, and contestants leaving for heart-wrenching reasons peppered the path to the end of the season. Take a look back at some of the highlights.

[RELATED: Watch ‘The Voice’ Top 9 Contestants Team Up for Taylor Swift Tribute Performances: “Supergroup Vibes”]

Taylor Swift was the theme of the Semi-Finals. As a result, three trios of singers teamed up to sing a few of Swift’s biggest songs. First, Huntley, Lila Forde, and Mac Royals sang “Exile” from Swift’s 2020 album Folklore. Then, Jacquie Roar, Mara Justine, and Nina Iris took the stage for “Don’t Blame Me” from Reputation. Finally, Rube Leigh, Jordan Rainer, and BIAS joined forces to sing “Mean” from Swift’s 2010 album Speak Now.

[RELATED: Tom Nitti Reveals Heart-Wrenching Reason He Left ‘The Voice’: “I Couldn’t Imagine Losing Them”]

Tom Nitti left The Voice before he could make his way to the finale. At first, he cited “personal reasons” for leaving but gave no details. Weeks later, Nitti revealed what made him step away from the competition. During the Semi-Finals, Nitti revealed that he filed for divorce shortly before Blind Auditions.

Being away from home made tensions between Nitti and his ex-wife worse. As a result, he began to worry about his children. “It’s always been a dream of mine to pursue music full-time, but I can’t do that without a cushion. As a dad, I need to make sure my children will be supported.”

He added, “I had just received an email from my lawyers urging me to come home because my ex-wife was going after primary custody.”

Performance Highlights

[RELATED: Reba McEntire Delivers Emotional Tribute to Late Mom With ‘The Voice’ Performance]

The contestants on The Voice put on a series of great performances. However, none could match the prowess and stage presence of the show’s newest coach, Reba McEntire. During the first week of Live Shows, the country legend took the stage to perform a heartfelt rendition of her song “Seven Minutes in Heaven” in honor of her late mother.

[RELATED: Watch: ‘The Voice’ Contestant Ruby Leigh Yodels Her Way to a Knockout Win with a Stunning Rendition of LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue”]

Other highlights of this season included BIAS’ cover of “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” by Johnny Cash. Huntley also turned in a memorable performance of “Daylight” by David Kushner. Additionally, young Ruby Leigh cemented her place in The Voice history with her yodeling cover of “Blue” by LeAnn Rimes.

Tune in to the Finale next Monday and Tuesday to see who makes history by winning the 24th season of The Voice.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images