8 Best Jazz Guitar Amps

For jazz guitarists who want to achieve enhanced clean tones, you need an equally capable partner in crime to take your jazz playing to the next level – a jazz specific amplifier that delivers a crisp sound.

Our #1 choice is the Fender ’65 Super Reverb. Its exceptional sound quality makes this classic amp one of the go-to choices for jazz guitarists.

Let’s get to know this and the other seven amps better.

Surely you will find the best amp for you!

Best Jazz Guitar Amps

1. Best for Classic Fender Tones and Scooped Mids – Fender ’65 Super Reverb

SPECS

Weight: 65 lbs

Power: 45W

Type: Tube – 4 x 12AX7, 2 x 12AT7 & 2 x 6L6, 1 x 5AR4

The Fender ’65 Super Reverb is a faithful recreation of the original American classic used by many of the most iconic guitarists in music history. Designed to be durable, this is an ideal choice for touring musicians who need reliable equipment that can withstand the rigors of the road.

It’s a great remake of the classic “blackface” Fender amps that many consider the company’s finest hour of tone crafting.

It delivers a tremendous sparkling clean full sound that is perfect for jazz even when cranked up to 4-5 in volume or higher, thanks to its 45 watts of power and four 10-inch speakers.

But it’s not all about the specs. When you play through a ’65 Super Reverb, you will notice a certain magic that is hard to explain.

2. Best High End Jazz Amp – Roland JC 120 Jazz Chorus

SPECS

Weight: 61.73 lbs

61.73 lbs Power: 2 x 60W

2 x 60W Type: Solid State

This solid state amp is widely regarded as the best jazz amp on the market.

Known for its clean tone and signature Dimensional Space Chorus effect, this amp handles pedals very well, from reverb and distortion, flange, vibrato, and anything between and beyond.

Built to handle some of the heaviest demands of professional musicians, it is a popular choice among them but also for the amateur looking for an amplifier that delivers where it counts: in sound quality.

If you’re serious about playing jazz guitar and want an amp that can keep up, this is the way. The Roland JC-120 Jazz Chorus stands out as the ultimate solid state amplifier.

With its exceptional sound quality and reliable build, it’s sure to provide you with the best jazz amp experience possible.

3. Best Budget Jazz Guitar Amp – Vox Pathfinder 10

SPECS

Weight: 10 lbs

10 lbs Power: 10W

10W Type: Solid State

Finding the best budget jazz guitar amplifier is no easy feat. One that has exceptional sound quality, offers versatility and is easy to transport.



The Vox Pathfinder 10 meets these requirements and is the most affordable amplifier. If you’re starting your gear collection, this small, portable solid state amp offers classic Vox-style tones, a high-quality clean channel, and a headphone jack for quiet practice. Ideal as a home practice amp, for recording, or more intimate gigs.



What sets the Vox Pathfinder 10 apart is its ability to capture the essence of classic tube amplifiers without the exorbitant price tag. And when compared to other amps on this list, such as the Fender 65 Super Reberb or the Roland JC 120 Jazz Chorus, this is one of the best little solid state amplifiers that offer comparable sound quality.

SPECS

Weight: 43 lbs

43 lbs Power: 40W

40W Type: Tube – 1 x 12AT7, 2 x 12AX7 & 2 x 6L6

Incredibly fine-tuned with the help of the world-famous jazz guitar virtuoso George Benson, the Fender GB George Benson Hot Rod Deluxe features a Jensen C12K that provides a better sound when compared to the standard Hot Rod Deluxe version.

With the EQ controls, you can easily dial in your preferred sound, whether a crystal clear, bright, punchy jazz guitar tone or a softer and smoother warm tone.

Suppose you’re a gigging jazz guitarist always looking for an amp that brings you versatility, great sound, and ease of transport. In that case, the George Benson Hot Rod Deluxe is the solution to keep you playing on the go while giving you that jazz guitar sound you crave.

And when compared to the Roland JC 120 Jazz Chorus or the Rivera Jazz Suprema, the Fender GB George Benson Hot Rod Deluxe stands up to the challenge and more than holds its own.

5. Best Combo Amp for Jazz – Rivera Jazz Suprema

SPECS

Weight: 49 lbs

49 lbs Power: 55W (25W setting)

55W (25W setting) Type: Tube – 3 x 12AX7 & 2 x EL34

Jazz music demands nothing but perfection in terms of sound quality, timing, texture, and tone. As one of the most versatile combo amps on the market, the Rivera Jazz Suprema accurately delivers crisp cleanness and ample harmonics with warmth, making this amp one of the best-kept secrets.

The intuitive EQ controls and versatile input channels easily adjust the tone for any performance or recording session. Tired of lugging around clunky amps that don’t deliver satisfactory results?

Look no further than the Rivera Jazz Suprema. Choosing this impressive amplifier will elevate your music game regardless of your skill level as a musician.

6. Best Small Jazz Guitar Amp – Fender ’57 Custom Champ

SPECS

Weight: 15 lbs

15 lbs Power: 5W

5W Type: Tube – 1 x 12AY7 & 1 x 6V6 Power tube, 1 x 5Y3GT

For some reason, it has Champ in the name. But don’t let its size fool you. The Fender ’57 Custom Champ stands up to the heaviest suitors out there.

This Fender amp is a lightweight contender that packs a mighty punch making it one of the best small Fender amplifiers with only 5W.

Those who prefer low-power tube amps that can reproduce a vast range of clean, overdriven tones and who appreciate simplicity and ease of use over complex controls and features can truly capture the essence of jazz.

In addition, the Champ’s low-volume cleanliness and touch sensitivity make it an excellent choice for home practice and recordings without disturbing the neighbors.

7. Best Jazz Practice Amp – Peavey Classic 30

SPECS

Weight: 39.5 lbs

39.5 lbs Power: 30W

30W Type: Tube – 3 x 12AX7 & 4 x EL84

The Peavey Classic 30 amplifier, perfectly crafted for jazz music enhancement, is easily the best jazz practice amp. With superior audio delivery and tone flexibility, it offers an exceptional playing experience that sets itself above other amps on the market.

Its sound quality and clarity are mainly due to its well-designed system that delivers a pure, crisp guitar sound producing optimum results for guitar players.

When playing jazz music, a captivating sound is crucial, and the Peavey Classic 30 amplifier offers just that with its powerful sound and wide range of dynamic tones. You’ll love how this amp makes your guitar sing, bringing out the best in every note.

You can hold your listeners’ attention effortlessly, with every note amplified to perfection.

Look no further than the Peavey Classic 30 to take your jazz playing up another notch.

8. Best for Reverb Sound – Fender ’65 Twin Reverb Neo

SPECS

Weight: 56.4 lbs

56.4 lbs Power: 85W

85W Type: Tube – 4 x 12AX7, 2 x 12AT7 & 4 x 6L6

The Fender ’65 Twin Reverb Neo is a meticulous reissue of a true American classic without losing the desirable aspects of its predecessor. Heralded as a revolutionary combo amp, the Fender ’65 Twin Reverb Neo has distinct qualities that set it apart, like the Celestion G12 Neo Creamback speakers, capable of delivering a sound quality unlike any other, its incredible compatibility with pedals and the eye-catching limited-edition wine red Tolex cladding.

The Fender ’65 Twin Reverb Neo is ideal for guitarists seeking that renowned tube tone combined with an unmistakable vintage character.

It’s also very heavy. Keep this in mind if you must transport your gear often.

Tips for Buying a Jazz Guitar Amp

Making the right choice when purchasing a jazz guitar amp is pivotal to achieving that perfect sound. This guide is designed to simplify the selection process by highlighting four key factors you must consider.

Tone and Sound Quality

Clean and clear tones without extraneous distortions or noise are essential for jazz musicians performing complex chords and rapid improvisations.

Jazz guitarists have a penchant for archtop guitar, semi hollow body guitar or hollow-body guitars. This is because these guitars produce mellow and rich mid-range frequencies, which help the guitar cut through a mix of instruments within a live performance.

Ultimately, the right amplifier should complement the guitar’s sound and allow the player to express themselves fully.

Wattage and Power

An appropriate Wattage and Power are essential if you’re a jazz guitarist who values unadulterated sound quality above all else.

Wattage and power are important because they dictate how loud your sound will be and how much clean headroom you’ll have in reserve. Jazz music demands pristine notes with no unwanted distortion or overdrive creeping in – something usually thwarted by lower-powered amplifiers lacking sufficient capacity.

To boost volume levels while ensuring zero-tonal compromise requires going after higher-wattage amps. These units typically furnish greater overall flexibility too.

If transportation is a critical factor, or the budget is tight, choosing one with fewer watts would be best since these models are generally smaller, lighter, and cost less overall.

Portability and Size

For some jazz guitarists selecting an amp based on its compact size and transportability is important. With gigs usually performed in more intimate settings such as small clubs or cafés, musicians can’t afford any disruption during setup.

In other words, choosing a lighter solution guarantees less time wasted setting up bulky equipment so they can devote themselves entirely to playing instead.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the best jazz guitar amps?

When choosing the best jazz guitar amplifier, many options are available. Selecting a suitable amplifier can be daunting. Depending on your preferences and needs, you might want to consider models like the Vox Pathfinder 10 or the Roland JC 120 Jazz Chorus.

When shopping for a jazz guitar amp, it’s crucial to weigh factors such as portability, power output, and tonal quality.

Why are Fender amps a popular choice for jazz guitarists?

Jazz guitarists often opt for Fender amps due to their clean and smooth tones that perfectly complement jazz music’s delicate and intricate playing styles.

Furthermore, these amps are significant in the jazz domain, having been utilized by some of the most renowned genre experts like Wes Montgomery and George Benson. You may not play with the same amp, but this rich legacy adds value to Fender amplifiers and allows you to own almost a piece of music history.

Plus, several Fender amp models feature integrated reverb and tremolo effects that add richness and depth to any jazz guitar sound. Fender amps stand out among other options for their exceptional ability to deliver unmatched quality and flexibility.

What features should a good jazz amp have?

To have a suitable guitar amplifier for jazz, it is vital that the sound produced is clean and has a warm feeling. Such an amplifier should possess headroom that can handle the jazz dynamics effectively and an excellent equalization section to shape the tone according to preference.

Finally, midrange and high-end frequencies should be balanced and evened out for enhanced expression through the instrument.

Verdict

Selecting a suitable amplifier for jazz guitarists is crucial for achieving a clear and nuanced sound. The eight best jazz amps featured in this article have been carefully selected based on their positive reviews, popularity among jazz guitarists, and overall sound quality.

Our top recommendation is the Fender ’65 Super Reverb, a replica of the renowned Super Reverb of 1963-1968 that provides a rich audio experience perfect for live performance.

But it’s important to remember that personal preference and playing style can significantly impact an individual’s choice of an amplifier. Therefore, all eight can easily take first place.

Make an informed decision. Test different options until you find the amp that allows you to achieve your desired performance and sound.