A small tube amp is the perfect way to crank up the noise. Small tube amps will set the scene for home practice and jamming with friends. We also threw in a couple that will make great portable picks for small gigs at clubs, bars, and coffee shops you may book soon.

Small tube amps will keep you ready for practice, small performances, and also recording sessions. Grab the beloved Orange 15W amp, or invest in a Marshall 2525C Mini Silver Jubilee for recording. Or, consider a wallet-friendly and top-quality pick like Peavey’s Classic 20 MH Mini Amp Head.

You’ll have plenty of great picks for home and travel, so grab your favorite.

Best Small Tube Amps

1. Best Small Tube Amp for Marshall Sound – Marshall 2525C Mini Silver Jubilee 1×12″ 20/5-watt Tube Combo Amp

SPECS:

Power Rating: 20w

Weight: 41.8 lbs

Tube Type: EL32 x2 & 12AX7 x3

Here’s a scaled-down version of Marshall’s iconic Silver Jubilee 2555 amplifier, an ’80s favorite! The tubes used in this small amp provide a warm, rich sound for high-gain rock and metal tones. It truly sounds just like the amp from ’87.

Features included are the effects loops, DI output, and the ability to switch to 5 watts for practice and recording. Use the built-in effects loop to add external effects pedals to the signal chain. You can also use the footswtich for switching between clean and crunch.

It’s going to be a fun amp to play with! Customers love that it’s perfect for home use and venue use (without a mic).

2. Best 50 Watt Tube Amp – Friedman Small Box 50-watt 2-channel Tube Head

SPECS:

Power Rating: 50w

Weight: 33.5 lbs

Tube Type: EL34 x2 & 12AX7 x3

Here’s another fantastic pick for high-gain rock and metal tones. The small 50-watt amp has a wide variety of classic guitar tones and features 2 channels with their own controls. Experiment with clean tones and even high-gain distortion. The BE channels has a classic British overdrive sound and the HBE channel has a modern, high gain sound.

If you’re looking for a small amp that’s great for small venues, you’ll love this for gigs. However, you can still make it a dedicated home practice amp since you can dial down the wattage to 1 Watt.

Customers say it has tones for days and even call this their “forever amp.”

3. Best Low Wattage Tube Amp Under $600 – Peavey Classic 20 Mini 20-watt Tube Head

SPECS:

Power Rating: 20w

Weight: 16.7 lbs

Tube Type: EL84 x2 & 12AX& x2

Peavey’s tubes provide a classic British-inspired sound that’s warm and very detailed. This amp is budget-friendly compared to many smaller amps out there — it comes in right at under $600.

It still boats lots of features and cool controls, including a three-band EQ, a footswitchable boost, and a master volume control. It has a built-in reverb for depth and dimension and has a buffered effects loops so you can add other effects pedals.

Use the headphone output for silence practice and the USB output for direct recording to your computer. Overall, it’s a great lightweight pick for practice and small gigs.

Guitarists are big fans of it and wish they could go back in time and buy it as their first tube amp.

4. Best Low Wattage Guitar Amp for Rock & Recording – Mesa/Boogie California Tweed 2:20 1 x 12-inch Tube Combo – Baby Blue Bronco

SPECS:

Power Rating: 2-20w

Weight: 36.6 lbs

Tube Type: 6V6 x2 & 12AX7 x4

Take a look a this cutie! The bronco baby blue finish is nice, seriously one of the prettiest guitar amps out there. Aside from looks, it’s also a fantastic small tube amp.

The Mesa/Boogie California Tweed tube combo amp is perfect for silent practice, recording, and gigs. It’s a new tube amp, so check it out at Sweetwater.

It’s great for a wide range of tone and style thanks to the switchable wattage, Jensen Blackbird Alnico 40 speaker, and footswitchable reverb. Overall, it’s worth the investment for its great tone. You can add external effects pedals.

5. Best Low Watt Tube Amp for Vintage Tone – Orange Amplifiers OR Series OR15H 15W Compact Tube Guitar Amp Head

SPECS:

Power Rating: 15w

Weight: 19 pounds

Tube Type: 12AX7 x3 & 12AT7 x1

A best of low watt tube amps list without an Orange? There’s no way. Orange’s OR15H amp is a small but mighty portable amp that’s fit for players looking for that classic British sound. It has plenty of midrange. and punch! It’s an ideal amp for practice and small gigs.

Vintage tone lovers can’t get enough of Orange guitar amplifiers, but more specifically, users love the control panel — it’s pretty straightforward with 3 knobs: volume and tone controls, and a gain knob. Make it as warm as you’d like! The price isn’t too bad either for a quality small tube amp. It comes in at $749. Many agree it’s one of the best low watt tube amps under $800.

6. Best Low Watt Tube Amp For Metal – Peavey 6505 Mini Head 20/5/1-watt Tube Head

SPECS:

Power Rating: 1, 5, 20w

Weight: 17 lbs

Tube Type: 6L6GC x2 & 12AX7 x5

The Peavy 6505 mini head is here to deliver high-gain tones. As you probably guessed, it’s just a smaller version of the 6505 amp. The lightweight amp still packs a punch, as it’s a high-powered amp designed for metal and rock music.

The amp can be switched between 1, 5, and 20 watts so you can adjust for home and small gigs. Features that make this amp well worth the money are the three-band EQ with a mid shift control, a bright switch, and a crunch button for extra gain and distortion.

Guitarists are big fans of the built-in effects loop and preamp output so you can use it as a preamp for recording or running to a large power amp.

7. Best Tube Amp for Jazz Players – Rivera Jazz Suprema Recording 1 x 12-inch 25-watt Tube Combo Amp

SPECS:

Power Rating: 25w

Weight: 49 lbs

Tube Type: 6V6 x4 & 12AX7 x5

The Rivera Jazz Suprema amp is the perfect amp for jazz guitarists. The 25w amp and 12-inch Celestion V30 speaker create a versatile and balanced tone that jazz players need.

Some fun features you’ll enjoy is a control that lets you adjust the power output of the amp. It also has an XLR output with speaker simulation, and a USB recording output. This is such a great feature if you’re ready to jump into recording, along with a spongy tone. A spongy tone is pretty responsive and expressive.

Users praise it for its power, and say it’s pretty strong in its class of low wattage tube amps. Jazz guitarists also say it’s one of the best tube amps for playing at small clubs.

We think it’s one of the best small tube amps for recording too.

Small Tube Amp Buyer’s Guide

Shopping for your first tube amp will be simple if you keep these things in mind: wattage, tonal characteristics, features, size, and of course, brand and price.

Wattage

Wattage plays a huge role in amps — wattage determines how loud your amps will be! 5-15 is great for home (bedrooms, game rooms, and basements). 15-30 is great for small gigs/venues (coffee shops, dive bars, etc.).

Tone

Tonal preferences will vary based on what you play. Generally tube amps are warm and natural, and have a bit of a distortion compared to solid-state amps. They sound more organic and authentic. If you play rock, blues, and jazz, you’ll likely love them. However, they’re not made equal — it’ll depend of the tubes, circuit design, and speaker.

Small tube amps are known for producing a warm, natural, and dynamic tone that is highly valued by many guitarists. They typically have a more organic and authentic sound compared to solid-state amps, which use transistors instead of tubes to amplify the signal.

Features

Features will also make or break your decision to buy. If you like a lot of effects and channels, make sure you get the most bang for the buck. As for brand and price, you want to make sure you go with a reputable brand and make sure you’re buying a great amp, regardless of your budget.

Brand & Price

Some brands have been in the game much longer and have models that have been sought after for years. You’ll want to make sure you give one of those a shot.

Even if you have a lower budget, you can still find a quality tube amp. And if you’re looking to splurge, we’ll make sure you getting all the effects that make it worth it.

Overall, you won’t leave this list without an amp you’ll be obsessed with.

Best Small Tube Amp Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Are Popular Small Tube Amps?

A few of the most popular small tube amps are:

How Much Wattage Do I Need in a Small Tube Amp?

5-15W for home and 15-30W for small gigs.

What is the Difference Between Class A and Class AB Tube Amps?

Class A amps amplify the signal with one tube and AB amps use 2 tubes in a push-pull configuration. Class A amps have a more pure tone and produce less output power than AB amps.

Class A amps are popular for jazz, blues, and classic rock style players and AB amps are popular amongst rock and metal guitarists.

Verdict

Once you have a feel for the amp sound you want, picking out low wattage tube amps is simple. If you want a single channel tube amp consider the Mesa/Boogie California Tweed 2:20 1 x 12-inch Tube Combo. If you want something with an effects loop that’s great for classic rock and metal, the Friedman Small Box 50-watt 2-channel Tube Head is nice.

If you want a guitar combo amplifier the Marshall 2525C Mini Silver Jubilee 1×12″ Tube Combo Amp is a solid pick too.

There are new amp models released often, usually smaller scales of vintage amps. For more of the best vintage small tube amps, shop Reverb for used low power amps.

