The phaser effect – arguably the most iconic guitar sound of the 70s. It’s no exaggeration to say that rock ‘n’ roll wouldn’t be the same without it. The phaser effect gives us that unique, psychedelic swirling motion that was all the rage back in the day.

The phaser sound has come and gone (and come and gone again) throughout the decades, but there’s no denying that it gives the music a certain flavor and motion that you just can’t get with anything else.

But how to ensure that your phaser pedal helps boost your sound rather than vaporize it?

That’s where we come in! Let’s take a look at some of the best phaser pedals you can buy today.

Our top pick should come as no surprise to anyone who is even slightly familiar with phaser pedals: the MXR Phase 90. Its simple setup, sturdy build, and ease of control make this pedal the best phaser pedal on the market, and a true classic.

There are plenty of other options you can choose from for all needs and budgets, so let’s dive in!

Best Phaser Pedals

1. Best for True Vintage Tone – MXR M101 Phase 90 Guitar Effects

SPECS

Controls: Single Speed knob

Type: Analog

True Bypass: Yes

Connections: Input/Output

For over four decades, this iconic orange box has been the linchpin of pedal boards for millions of musicians around the world. Hailed as one of the best phaser pedals, the MXR Phase 90 is responsible for countless legendary riffs throughout history, from Eddie Van Halen to Dave Grohl to Josh Homme to Nancy Wilson, and countless others.

The Phase 90 can give a touch of shimmer to your solos, as well as smooth, watery effects to chords and muted strumming. But one of the things we love about this pedal is that it can be used in a wide variety of genres and instruments, like keyboards, drums, bass, and vocals.

Much of the appeal of the Phase 90 is its simplicity: a single speed control knob is all this little box requires to bring your music to a whole new level. From a quick shimmering to a dreamy, colorful background and everything in between, this pedal packs quite a punch for all its simple controls.

Why we like it:

One of the most popular phaser pedals out there

Iconic MXR phase effect

Can be applied to other instruments

2. Best Phaser Pedal for Value – Boss PH-3 Phase Shifter Guitar Effects

SPECS:

Controls: Rate, Depth, Resonance control, Stage, Tap Tempo

Type: Digital

True Bypass: No

Connections: Input/Output/Expression

The PH-3, like most Boss pedals, is one of the best phaser pedals on the market. It combines vintage and modernphase effects into a compact stompbox. Aside from multiple-stage phasers with adjustable stage settings, the PH-3 offers the new Rise and Fall modes that create incredible unidirectional phasing effects.

This digital phaser pedal also includes real-time control of rate, filter, and tempo, by either using the knobs in the pedal itself or, for maximum control, by plugging in an optional expression pedal that can be bought separately. Its tap tempo functionality can also be used to match the phase effect to the tempo of whatever song you’re playing.

Why we like it:

High durability

Amazing versatility

4-, 8-, 10-, and 12-phase stages

Great pedal for beginners looking to learn how to control phasing

3. Best Digital Pedal – Walrus Audio Lillian Analog Phaser

SPECS

Controls: Rate, Width, Feedback, D/P/V, Stage

Type: Digital

True Bypass: Yes

Connections: Input/Output

Walrus Audio’s top-quality pedals stand out from all other phaser pedals with their stunning artwork and color schemes. But their pedals aren’t just a pretty face—they’re the whole package. Walrus Audio makes some of the best phaser pedals on the market, and the Lillian is no exception.

The Lillian is a true bypass, all analog, multi-stage phaser. With controls like Rate, Width, Feedback, and D-P-V blend, the Lillian is packed with a wide array of analog phaser effects waiting to be dialed in. D-V-P stands for Dry, Phase, and Vibrato, which takes the phaser sound from no effect to vibrant phasing and finally to extreme vibrato sounds.

The Lillian also lets you select either a four-stage phaser for a classic warm phaser tone or a six-stage phaser effect for a more pronounced, filtered sound.

Why we like it:

Analog phaser pedal with high durability

Easy to use

High-quality, premium tones

4. Most Durable – Electro Harmonix Small Smge

SPECS

Controls: Rate, Color

Type: Analog

True Bypass: Yes

Connections: Input/Output

From metalheads to country players, from industrial music to blues, we all dig the Small Stone’s full-bodied, three-dimensional phasing. No matter what music you favor, this affordable phaser pedal is guaranteed to add a boost of flavor to your playing.

The EHX Small Stone Phase Shifter generates thick sweeping phase shifting with liquid transparency. Its feedback color control adds a tingling swirl that sounds more ethereal and dreamlike than the MXR Phase 90 as it hollows out the sound. Turning the color switch down makes the phasing effect smoother and more subtle, an overall cleaner sound. Turning it up, however, causes an extremely pronounced shifting that will make your music truly stand out.

Why we like it:

Extremely versatile

High durability

5. Most Versatile – TC Electronic Helix Phaser Pedal

SPECS

Controls: Speed, Depth, Feedback, Mix, Vintage/TonePrint/Smooth switch

Type: Digital

True Bypass: Yes

Connections: Input/Output

TC has given the word “versatile” a whole new meaning with their Helix Phaser Pedal. With its extensive set of controls, the Helix Phaser gives us a wide range of phaser sounds, from vibrant vintage-sounding Gilmour swirls, and big and bold Van Halen sweeps to the more modern phaser tones used by Smashing Pumpkins and Radiohead.

One of the best features this phaser pedal offers is its compatibility with TC’s TonePrint App. This not only gives you access to presets created by celebrity artists, but it also allows you to use TC Electronic’s TonePrint Editor on your Mac or Windows PC to create your perfect custom phaser sounds.

The Helix pedal’s Mix, Feedback, Speed, and Depth control knobs give you even more customization options to help you find that sweet spot between psychedelic pulses and slow sweeps.

Why we like it:

Great digital phaser pedal with mind-blowing versatility

Huge tonal opportunities

Value for money

6. Most Unique Sound – Red Witch Analog Deluxe Moon Phaser

SPECS

Controls: Velocity, Trajectory, Cosmology

Type: Analog

True Bypass: Yes

Connections: Input/Output

The Red Witch design philosophy of “Functional Innovation” was firmly established with their first phaser pedal—the Deluxe Moon Phaser.

The Deluxe Moon Phaser offers two effects: phasing and tremolo effects as well as the completely unique “tremophasing” effect, where the modulation of the phase shift occurs at the same time as the volume increase and decrease of the tremolo.

What makes the Deluxe Moon Phaser—and indeed any phaser pedal by Red Witch—is that it doesn’t try to replicate any other phaser. It’s a completely new design that offers an incredibly warm transparent tone that they refer to as “spatial sparkle”.

While its three knobs might make you think this pedal doesn’t have much to offer, nothing could be further from the truth. Its Velocity knob is the classic speed control found in every phaser pedal and the Trajectory knob controls the amount of phase. Its unique Cosmology knob has six positions: the first four offer different phase sounds, while the last two enable the aforementioned tremolo and tremophase effects respectively.

Why we like it:

Stunning and unique phaser pedal with effects you won’t find anywhere else.

True bypass switching

7. Best for a Big Budget – Keeley Dark Side

SPECS

Controls: Rate, Depth, Blend, Filter, Fuzz, Delay

Type: Digital

True Bypass: Yes

Connections: Input/Output/Expression

Rather than a simple phaser pedal, Keeley’s Dark Side is a full-fledged workstation that is tailor-made for—as its name suggests—a Floyd-esque psychedelic tone.

Hands down one of the best phaser pedals ever made, the Dark Side is made up of three individual components: Fuzz, Delay, and Modulation.

Fuzz is a big, biting heavy-style distortion based on a 1977 op-amp fuzz circuit. The multi-head tape Delay effect offers 12 syncopated delay patterns, with extremely subtle modulations that make it very musical. Finally, the Modulation section provides Flanger, Rotary Speaker, U-Vibe, and Phaser effects, which you can mix and match to create your own unique signature sound.

Need more? Well, the Dark Side’s Order switch additionally allows you to set the order of the effects on the pedal, enabling you to preset a certain sequence and switch from one effect to the other during a set.

This is yet another pedal where an expression pedal can be purchased separately to get even wilder with your effects.

Why we like it:

3 pedals in 1 – one of the best phaser pedal deals out there

Incredible range of phase effects

Provides you with great vintage and modern tones

Expression pedal delivers more control of your sound

8. Best Modern Phaser Pedal – Empress Effects Phaser

SPECS

Controls: Blend, Speed/Ratio, Width, Waveform, Gain

Type: Digital

True Bypass: Yes

Connections: Input/Output/Expression

The Empress Phaser brings classic phaser effects into the 21st century with its expansive collection of phaser tools, effects, and settings. This pedal is completely unique and unlike anything else on the market, making another of the best phaser pedals out there.

It runs on analog circuitry, beautifully boosted by digital controls, with the option to connect external controls like an expression pedal, external tap to voltage control, external audio control, and MIDI.

The Empress Phaser also gives you the option of choosing between 2-stage, 4-stage, and Empress’ unique 3-stage mode. For even more variety, the Empress gives us 8 different wave forms to choose from: sine, triangle, asymmetric sine, swung sine, sawtooth, reverse sawtooth, square, and step.

Additionally, the Empress’ high signal-to-noise ratio prioritizes your tone for immaculate phasing without intrusive noise.

Why we like it:

Mind-blowing sound quality

A wide variety of controls

One of the best digital pedals in the market

Tap tempo mode to adapt to your bpm

9. Best Under $200 – Fender Lost Highway Phaser Pedal

SPECS

Controls: Rate 1, Depth 1, Rate 2, Depth 2, Blend, Feedback, Sensitivity, Stages, Wave, Slow/Fast Footswitch

Type: Analog

True Bypass: No

Connections: Input/Output

Fender’s exceptional quality when it comes to electric guitars is also what makes the Lost Highway one of the best phaser pedals out there. This powerful and flexible analog phaser pedal can bring a fresh-sounding guitar tone to any music rig.

One great feature of the Fender Lost Highway is its Slow/Fast foot switch, each with its own independent Rate and Depth controls to give you true freedom and control of your sound. Also unique is the Sensitivity control, which allows modulation rate changes based on your playing dynamics.

If that wasn’t enough, the Lost Highway’s Wave toggle switch lets you select between Sine or Triangle waveforms, for an added layer of customization. Finally, the switchable 4- and 8-stage phasing makes it easy to add extra resonance on the fly.

Why we like it:

Fender-guaranteed

Incredible sonic possibilities

Waveform toggles

10. Iconic Manufacturer – Maestro Orbit Phaser

SPECS

Controls: Width, Rate, Feeback and 4/6 stage switch

Type: Analog

True Bypass: Yes

Connections: Input/Output

The Orbit Phaser is a descendant of the first phaser pedal ever produced—the Maestro PS-1. This modern pedal takes all the warm, smooth phasing that made the PS-1 legendary, and tailors it for the needs of modern-day players.

Equipped with Width, Rate, and Feedback controls, as well as a toggle to choose between 4-stage and 6-stage phasing, this pedal can go from a subtle effect to a thicker tone.

Why we like it:

Sturdy and durable

Excellent quality sound

Tips for Buying a Phaser Pedal

As we have seen thus far, phaser pedals are quite unidimensional in terms of the parameters you can adjust (like the MXR pedal, which only has a speed control). However, there are other pedals, such as the BOSS Phase Shifter, that give you more parameters to control and allow you to further define your sound.

Here are the main phase parameters you can adjust:

Speed/Rate

This is the most common parameter you can control. It is included in 99% of phaser pedals and determines the velocity at which the cloned signal oscillates.

The higher the speed, the more noticeable the effect is (to the point where it can become an aggressive trill). The lower the speed, the more subtle the effect becomes.

Depth/Intensity

The second most common parameter is the Depth/Intensity of the phase. Adjusting this determines how deep the affected signal oscillates.

The higher the depth, the more pronounced the frequency shift (but be careful not to go too high or your sound will appear to be out of tune). The lower the depth, the more subtle and pleasant it becomes.

The ability to control both the speed/rate and the depth/intensity will give you much more versatility and options to color your sound.

Stages/Poles

The Stages/Poles parameter determines how many frequency notches are modulating within the signal.

We’ll go more in-depth on the difference between the 4, 8, and 12 stages later on. All you need to understand for now is that the more stages/poles, the richer your phased sound will become.

Width

The Width parameter allows you to pan the split signals (dependent on the stages/poles parameter) and create a wide stereo signal.

This, in turn, allows the creation of several sounds such as the swirling phase effect, the rotating organ speakers effect, and the ping-pong effect

The higher the control value, the more spread out your sound will become. However, you can only perceive this if you have a stereo system that requires more than one amplifier.

Feedback/Resonance

The Feedback/Resonance parameters are a bit more challenging to control. The feedback control adjusts the peaks and lows of the phasers’ waveform.

The higher the feedback controls, the more pronounced frequency shift and slop you’ll get. Lower means more subtle phased sounds.

In all fairness, this parameter is more ear dependent and will require you to mess around with it to get a sound you gravitate towards.

Mix

Lastly, we have the Mix control. This parameter essentially blends in the dry, unaffected signal with the processed, phased signal.

This parameter is usually in plug-ins, which you find in audio mixing. However, some pedals, like the TC Electronic Helix Phaser, allow you to control the mix of the affected signal.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What Should I Look For in a Phaser Pedal?

Sound quality: This is the most important consideration when choosing a phaser pedal. Make sure that your chosen pedal doesn’t add any unwanted noise or distortion to your sound, and that the phasing effect is smooth and consistent.

This is the most important consideration when choosing a phaser pedal. Make sure that your chosen pedal doesn’t add any unwanted noise or distortion to your sound, and that the phasing effect is smooth and consistent. Versatility: Remember that some pedals are more versatile than others when making your decision about which one to buy.

Remember that some pedals are more versatile than others when making your decision about which one to buy. Controls: A user-friendly interface can go a long way in making your experience with phaser pedals a fun and pleasant one. Be sure to also consider how much control you want to have over your sound—namely speed, depth, resonance, number of stages, etc.—and pick accordingly.

What Is The Difference Between 4, 8, and 12 Stage Phasers?

As mentioned before, the number of stages in a phase shifter will determine how many frequency notches the dry signal will be divided into. The more notches your phase shifter provides, the more complex your sound will be, as modulation will occur in several ranges of your frequency spectrum.

A phaser pedal works in two stages at a time, so you’ll get an added notch that alters a different part of your sound every two stages. Meaning that a 4-stage phaser will only have two frequency notches, making the sound a bit less complex.

On the other hand, a 12-stage phaser will have six different notches, making the modulation richer and more colorful.

Does this mean the more stages the better? Not necessarily! It only means that the sound will be slightly different, and it all still comes down to your personal taste.

Where Should a Phaser Pedal Be Positioned in Your Signal Chain?

While there is no right or wrong way to position your guitar pedals in your signal chain, most people prefer to place their phasing after the Distortion or Overdrive pedals. This ensures that the distortion is working directly on the clean signal, and not on the phased sound.

On the other hand, some people prefer to do so right after their unaltered input signal, so as to proceed to color their phase tone with distortion/overdrive and get a completely unique sound.

Experimentation is the name of the game when positioning your pedals though, so don’t be afraid to play around with the order!

Why Should I Buy a Phaser Pedal?

There are plenty of excellent reasons to get your hands on a phaser pedal.

They add a thick texture to your tones. This is what makes Eddie Van Halen’s insane solos truly stand out. Even at its most subtle settings, phasers can give your music a funky shimmer that shines through even against the heaviest of accompaniments. Depending on the amount control features on your pedal, you get to shape and adjust the intensity of the effects to your specific needs. You can get really wild (or mild!) with the texture and flavor of your sound. You got the smooth swirling, the out-of-this-world space ululations, the intense deep-sea warbling—the sky’s the limit when you have the perfect phaser pedal!

Why Shouldn’t I Buy a Phaser Pedal?

In all fairness, we would always recommend getting the most versatile modulation effects pedals out there to further expand your sound. Having said that, a phase pedal might not be your first option when just starting to build your library of sounds and tones.

If you were in that scenario where you’re purchasing your first modulation pedals, we’d probably recommend getting a tremolo pedal, a vibrato pedal, or even a chorus pedal first.

This, however, is totally dependent on taste and genre preferences, so take this suggestion with a grain of salt!

Conclusion

There is an insane amount of phaser pedals on the market, varying from the simple, user-friendly ones, to the more complex pedals that require a bit of a learning curve. This means that even if you don’t want to spend hours upon hours figuring out how to make your new toy produce those sweet, sweet swirls, there will still be an exceedingly simple, yet high-quality pedal for you!

Cost is also a non-issue. You can get an excellent pedal for as little as under $50, and it will still be a great investment. The only risk there is that you’ll love your new pedal so much that you’ll immediately want to buy the more expensive ones!

So, if you’re convinced that your next purchase will be a phaser pedal, make sure to take the time to understand the difference between each of them. This way, you’ll surely get the right phaser pedal out there for you!

