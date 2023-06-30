As guitarists expand their rig with various devices for performing live, recording, and practicing, connecting their equipment becomes more complicated.

The best guitar cables minimize interference, improve sound quality, and are durable enough to last for a long time.

Our top pick is the robust Mogami Golf Instrument 18R. With two gold-plated connectors, one straight and one right-angled, this 18ft cable is an excellent addition to a guitarist’s setup.

Choosing the best guitar cable will improve every aspect of your setup, whether you’re laying down tracks in the studio or playing with your band onstage. Let’s check out the best options available!

Best Guitar Cables

1. Best Overall - Mogami Gold Instrument 18R

SPECS:

Connector 1: TS Male 1/4

Connector 2: TS Male Right Angle 1/4

Cable Length: 18'

The Mogami Gold Instrument 18R is an excellent addition to any guitarist's setup. The tension placed on the cable is reduced by having a right-angle connector, which is easily slotted into the first or last pedal in your signal chain.

If you’re playing guitar in a fairly large space and want the freedom to move around, this cable is a great option. It may not be the longest cable available, but at 18ft, it provides the perfect balance of being adequately long and reducing the chance of getting tangled.

Although the physical aspects of this guitar cable are impressive, the thing that stood out the most to me is its incredibly clear sound. The gold connectors and an oxygen-free copper core combine to create the exceptional transparency that every guitarist desires.

Some of the most frustrating things that a guitarist can experience, particularly when recording directly into an audio interface, are handling noise and interference. This guitar cable eliminates these issues with its conductive polymer sub-shield and high-density spiral shielding.

Overall, when you weigh up the cost of this cable with its capabilities, it’s undeniably one of the best options available to guitarists, bassists, and other musicians.

2. Best Sound Quality - Mogami Platinum Guitar 12

SPECS:

Connector 1: TS Male 1/4

Connector 2: TS Male 1/4

Cable Length: 12'

Another contender for the best guitar cable, which the prolific experts at Mogami also produce, is this Platinum Guitar 12. Premium cables like this one cost more than other cables, but they’re less likely to break, making them a wise investment.

This high-quality cable makes noise issues a thing of the past. It has been meticulously designed to deliver the clearest signal possible so that every intricacy of your guitar playing can be heard.

Even when using long cable runs for all of my effects pedals, the Platinum Guitar 12 kees the sound of my guitar transparent. It’s equally suited to recording or performing and is one of the most roadworthy guitar cables we’ve ever encountered.

Most guitarists have experienced the annoying loud pop when they swap guitars or plug their cable into another pedal. Thanks to the innovative Netutrik Silent jack plugs, you can re-connect your instrument without worrying about this.

This premium cable may seem expensive, but it really does enhance every other aspect of a guitarist’s setup. It improves the sound of your guitar, pedals, and amp significantly and is as durable as they come.

3. Most Convenient Design - Fender 30’ Original Series Coiled Cable

SPECS:

Connector 1: TS Male 1/4

Connector 2: TS Male Right Angle 1/4

Cable Length: 30’

One of the main benefits of using a coiled guitar cable like this one from the Fender Original Series is that it prevents twisting and tangles. These are two of the most common causes for cables breaking and needing replacing.

Furthermore, a coiled cable is great for saving space and time. Rather than having to spend time winding the cable up after use, its self-retracting design means you can store it away with ease in a matter of seconds.

At 30ft long, this cable is suitable for guitarists who play on the largest of stages. It allows you to move around freely and not be confined to the close proximity of your pedalboard or amplifier. To keep unwanted noise to a minimum, Fender has used a specific type of spiral shielding.

One concern I often have with coiled cables is that they can be a little flimsy, but this isn’t the case with the Fender Original Series cable. The outer layer is 5mm thick, and nickel-plated connectors provide impressive durability, so you don’t need to worry about them breaking.

4. Best Short Guitar Cable - Mogami Gold Instrument 10

SPECS:

Connector 1: TS Male 1/4

Connector 2: TS Male 1/4

Cable Length: 10’

Although long guitar cables can be very useful in certain scenarios, sometimes the best guitar cables are shorter, like the Gold Instrument 10 by Mogami. This instrument cable features a core made from oxygen-free copper, ensuring that it transmits your guitar's signal with maximum clarity.

The high-quality construction of this instrument cable makes it an excellent option for guitar players to practice with at home. At ten feet, it's a good cable for smaller spaces, as it won't get tangled like longer guitar cables easily can.

The best guitar cable length depends on what you intend to use it for, but having a few cables of varying lengths is always good. A shorter cable like the Gold Instrument 10 and longer 20- or 30ft cables will allow you to play your guitar onstage, in recording studios, or in a rehearsal space.

As the name suggests, this instrument cable has gold plugs which are resistant to corrosion and oxidization to boost longevity. It also comes with Mogami's renowned lifetime warranty, which demonstrates the brand's belief that it is a solid cable.

5. Best Budget Guitar Cable - D'Addario PW-AMSG-10 American Stage

SPECS:

Connector 1: TS Male 1/4

Connector 2: TS Male 1/4

Cable Length: 10’

Most guitarists have experienced the inconsistency of cheaper cables, but with the PW-AMSG-10, D'Addario proves that good guitar cable deals are still out there.

At ten feet long, this instrument cable is ideal for those who like to sit down when playing or don't move around a lot. The things that make this cable durable are its Neutrik connectors, which are attached to the wire through an innovative soldering method.

Noises issues caused by interference or handling noise won't diminish the clarity of your guitar tone when using this guitar cable, as the shielding promotes a pure signal and maximum sound reproduction across the frequency response of your instrument.

It's also a great choice for connecting your pedalboard to an audio interface for the purpose of recording directly into a DAW.

6. Most Durable Option - Ernie Ball 25 FT Straight-to Angle Cable

SPECS:

Connector 1: TS Male 1/4

Connector 2: TS Male Right Angle 1/4

Cable Length: 25'

The best guitar cables can be used in any setting and for any purpose. This Ernie Ball guitar cable features several tone-enhancing aspects and is made from a blend of the finest materials and components to ensure the best guitar tone possible.

Flexibility is vital for most guitar cables, particularly if you like to move around the space you're playing in. If the cable is too stiff, this can limit the freedom you have to perform with energy onstage or make it tricky to move around your recording studio. The tangle-resistant design of this cable solves these problems.

With a robust outer jacket, this instrument cable boasts impressive build quality and outperforms the majority of medium-priced or cheap cables. It's also long enough to be used in large gig venues.

Tonally, this Ernie Ball guitar cable preserves the high-end of your signal while ensuring that interference doesn't get in the way of the sounds you're aiming to produce.

Best Guitar Cables Buyer’s Guide

The importance of cables is often overlooked by guitar players. We focus more on the other more exciting parts of your setup, such as our choice of instrument, amplifier, and effects.

However, a high-quality guitar cable is vital for achieving the best possible sound. If the cable we use is no good, then the performance of the other components in your guitar rig will be limited.

Whether you’re trying to decide between a straight guitar cable, a coiled cable, or one with a specific type of connector, there’s a lot to think about.

In our buyer’s guide, we’ll discuss the different aspects that create the best guitar cables. We’ll cover everything from the physical design of the cables to the components that determine their sound quality and other important information you need to be aware of when making your decision.

Quality of Construction

The cable’s build quality is an integral thing to consider, as it directly impacts its durability and, ultimately, its longevity. The thickness of the cable, along with the robustness of its connectors, contribute to these aspects. Gold connectors are a great choice for preventing corrosion.

Length

Although this may seem a little obvious, choosing a cable that is the right length for your needs is vital. If you often play guitar on large stages and stand far from your amp or pedalboard, you’ll need a 20 or 30ft cable. On the other hand, if you’re usually sitting next to your amp jamming in a small room, a 10ft cable will do the trick.

Shielding

Manufacturers use shielding to protect the guitar signal from interference, thus improving the overall clarity. Humming and buzzing often plague instrument cables, so look for a well-shielded option to ensure that these unwanted noises are kept to a minimum.

Price

Although it’s not always necessary to opt for the most expensive guitar cable, the higher-priced cables are often a good investment. Not only are they likely to last for longer, but they will generally provide superior sound quality when you’re playing guitar.

Why Guitar Cables Matter

Although guitar cables may seem like simple accessories that are not as interesting as guitars, amps, and pedals, they play an undeniably pivotal role in the signal chain. Cables are responsible for transmitting the signal from the guitar to the amp, pedal, or audio interface with maximum clarity.

Until a guitarist experiences the benefits of using one of the best guitar cables, they often underestimate how much cable quality impacts their sound. Many cheap guitar cables are prone to interference and handling noise, which can tarnish recordings.

The best guitar cables are, first and foremost, very reliable. They produce a consistently good sound, keeping noise issues at bay and allowing the other equipment in your setup to flourish. Poor cables are likely to produce crackling and buzzing sounds at least some of the time.

If you’ve invested in a great guitar, along with the amp and pedals you wanted, then it makes sense to use high-quality cables to ensure that they sound as good as possible.

Connector Quality

When buying a guitar cable, one of the most important things to look out for is the quality of its connectors. Guitar cables use ¼ inch TRS plugs, which are the universal connection for guitars, amplifiers, and most pedals.

The two things to be aware of when it comes to connectors are the material and the method used to construct them.

The material of a guitar cable connector has a direct impact on the signal quality and its durability. Gold and nickel are the two most frequently used materials for the connectors, each offering various benefits.

Gold-plated connectors, like those found on the Mogami Gold Instrument 18R cable that we recommended, are considered the best quality. Gold boasts excellent corrosion resistance, producing a consistent, clean connection for a long time.

Another benefit of gold connectors is their exceptional signal conductivity. Although the tonal results of gold are subjective, many guitarists feel that these connectors increase the warmth and clarity of their guitar compared to nickel, which is a less conductive material.

Nickel connectors are more commonly found on affordable or budget cables, as manufacturers use this material to keep costs down. While they aren’t as reliable and robust as gold connectors, they can still deliver a decent sound quality with a slightly duller sound.

Angled vs. Straight Cables

When buying a guitar cable, you’ll come across two main designs - angled and straight cables. Both of these varieties can be useful for specific purposes, and it’s common for guitarists to combine them in their signal chain.

Straight guitar cables are the most common option and are designed to be universally compatible with all guitars and amplifiers. They are plugged straight into the amp and guitar and are very versatile. Guitarists who switch instruments frequently find straight cables the best choice, as they are quick and efficient.

Angled cables have a connector that sticks out at a right angle. This design is beneficial for specific guitars, such as those with the jack installed on the front of the guitar’s body. The Fender Stratocaster is a classic example of this.

Many guitarists prefer angled connectors because they naturally cause the cable to stay out of the way while playing. Furthermore, many guitars have the jack on the outer edge of the body, and an angled cable can prevent wear and tear by not protruding as far from the jack plug.

Another common use for angled guitar cables is connecting them to effects pedals. This can be useful both at the start of the chain, for plugging the guitar into the tuner pedal, or at the end for outputting the signal into your amplifier. The angled connector reduces tension and is less likely to be moved out of place during a performance.

Coiled Cables

Although coiled guitar cables, like the Fender 30’ Original Series featured in this guide, are often viewed as a vintage design, they’ve experienced somewhat of a resurgence in recent years. This is due to a combination of their unique aesthetics and some alternative benefits that they offer compared to standard, straight cables.

The main advantage of using a coiled guitar cable is that it is much more flexible than its straight counterpart. The coiling makes the cable extendable, offering guitarists more freedom to move around without worrying about it coming loose or pulling too tightly.

However, coiled cables are generally heavier than straight cables. They also generally have a higher capacitance, which has the potential to weaken the higher frequencies of your guitar’s output, so for those who enjoy a bright tone, a coiled guitar cable is not the best choice.

Cable Interference and Shielding

The basic purpose of a guitar cable is to passively transmit your instrument’s signal for amplification, but they also do other things - some of which are not desirable. The cable also has the potential to be an antenna, which can pick up electromagnetic interference from other devices and sources nearby.

This can be problematic, as it often causes annoying humming, buzzing, or static sounds to be outputted through your guitar amplifier. Thankfully, there’s an effective method that cable manufacturers use to combat this - shielding. The Mogami Platinum Guitar 12 is an example of one of their best guitar cables when it comes to shielding.

Shielding is used to form a protective layer around the conductor inside the cable, which is responsible for transmitting the signal. It is essentially a layer made from copper, aluminum, or some other conductive material, and diverts the interference to the ground, rather than allowing it to infiltrate the guitar’s signal.

The two types of shielding are spiral shields, also known as “served” shields, and braided shields. The former is less effective but is more flexible and mobile, while the latter offers excellent shielding but makes the guitar cable rigid and stiff.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the Difference Between Gold-Plated and Nickel-Plated Connectors in Guitar Cables?

There are three main aspects of gold and nickel-plated connectors which differ from one another - conductivity, resistance to corrosion, and how much they cost.

Gold is a more conductive material than nickel, and consequently, it is used for the connectors of high-end instrument cables. It has the potential to result in a purer audio signal with minimal resistance, but to most people’s ears, the difference in sound is likely to be minimal.

Nickel can oxidize and corrode over time, but gold doesn’t. This makes gold-plated connectors more likely to last for longer, which explains why they often cost more than cables with nickel-plated connectors.

What Are Straight-to-Right Angle Instrument Cables Used For?

Straight-to-right angle cables can be used for a variety of music and audio-based purposes. They’re most commonly used to connect a guitar to an amplifier, a guitar to effects pedals, or effects pedals to an amplifier.

The right-angled connector reduces tension on the guitar cable, preventing it from becoming damaged as easily. This makes these cables a popular choice for both recording and playing live, particularly when space needs to be maximized. Sonically, this type of instrument cable is no different from their straight-connector counterparts.

What is a Low-Capacitance Guitar Cable?

A low-capacitance guitar cable is designed to reduce the electrical capacitance within the cable to prevent it from being present in the audio signal.

Capacitance is one of the biggest issues with electric guitars, as it can tarnish the overall quality of the sound. However, low-capacitance cables are a great way to prevent this from happening and to preserve the overall clarity of the signal.

Using a low capacitance instrument cable doesn't necessarily make it better, but they do tend to prevent the loss of high-end frequencies and therefore are preferred by some guitarists who want to produce a brighter tone.

Closing Thoughts

After reading our detailed guide to the best guitar cables, you should now know which specific types best suit the requirements of your guitar setup.

Our pick for the best guitar cable is the excellent Mogami Gold Instrument 18R, which boasts features like an oxygen free copper core, and prevents unwanted noise, keeping your signal as clear as possible. Alternatively, the Fender 30' Original Series is an affordable and reliable coiled guitar cable.

No matter which of our recommendations you go for, we're confident you'll see a noticeable improvement in the overall performance of your guitar rig right away!