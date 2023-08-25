7 Best Speaker Cables of 2023

Are you looking for a surefire way to make sure you're not losing any sound while you're playing? A good speaker cable will ensure that all of your audio goes from your amplifier to your speakers without a hiccup.

In this article, we're going over the best speaker cables at different price ranges, searching for the best gear for every budget.

We also included a buyer's guide to make sure you have everything you need to make a sound purchase.

Our #1 pick for best overall speaker cable is the Ernie Ball Speaker Cable due to Ernie Ball's tried and true build and sound quality.

The right speaker cable will fit right into your current setup and allow you to get every ounce out of your play.

Best Speaker Cables

1. Best Overall Speaker Cable – Ernie Ball Speaker Cable

SPECS

Wire Gauge: 16 Gauge

16 Gauge Cable Length: 3 ft. and 6 ft.

3 ft. and 6 ft. Connector Type: 2 1/4" Straight

2 1/4" Straight Conductor Material: Copper

Coming in as the #1 overall best speaker wire on our list today, the Ernie Ball Speaker Cables are solid for any use. They're coming from one of the most reliable manufacturers of audio equipment in the country, Ernie Ball, and their product doesn't disappoint.

At just under $20 for 6 feet of cable, these speaker cables offer a balance between affordability and functionality, making them suitable for various audio setups.

One standout feature is the use of durable materials that ensure longevity and consistent signal transmission.

The copper conductors, known for their excellent conductivity, contribute to maintaining audio fidelity across distances. The outer insulation adds an extra layer of protection, safeguarding the cable from wear and tear.

While the audible difference between premium and mid-range speaker cables may not be immediately apparent in most setups, Ernie Ball's commitment to delivering a solid, well-built product makes their speaker cables a great choice.

If you're looking for some of the best speaker wires that double as inexpensive cables, look no further than the Ernie Ball Speaker Cables.

2. Best 16 Gauge Speaker Cable – Livewire Essential 16g Speaker Cable

SPECS

Wire Gauge: 16 Gauge

16 Gauge Cable Length: 3 ft., 5 ft., 10 ft., 25 ft., and 50 ft.

3 ft., 5 ft., 10 ft., 25 ft., and 50 ft. Connector Type: 2 1/4" Straight

2 1/4" Straight Connector Material: Copper

The Livewire Essential 16g Speaker Cable stands as a practical and trustworthy choice for audio enthusiasts seeking a reliable cable connection. Built with a focus on quality and affordability, Livewire delivers a product that gets the job done effectively without breaking the bank.

Even though they are relatively cheap cables, their wire quality is good enough to deliver you the solid audio quality you're looking for in your speaker wires.

One of the most notable features is the 16-gauge wire, which strikes a great balance between thickness and flexibility. This gauge is ideal for medium-length cable runs where signal integrity is a concern.

The pure copper conductors used in the cable contribute to delivering a clear and consistent audio signal, ensuring your music reaches your speakers faithfully.

The connectors are solidly constructed and provide a secure connection, minimizing signal loss due to loose connections. The outer insulation adds an extra layer of protection against environmental factors, creating a thicker wire that better enhances the cable's durability.

The Livewire Essential 16g Speaker Cable is a great speaker wire perfect for just about any speaker system.

3. Best Expensive Speaker Cable – Mogami Gold Speaker Cable

SPECS

Wire Gauge: 14"

14" Cable Length: 3 ft. and 6 ft.

3 ft. and 6 ft. Connector Type: 2 1/4" Straight

2 1/4" Straight Connector Material: Oxygen-Free Copper with Gold-Plated Tip

Price points don't always matter when looking at speaker wires. You can get some of the best speaker wires for relatively low amounts of money, and the Mogami Gold Speaker Cables are a perfect example.

They're coming in as the expensive pick on our list, but at less than $60 for 3 feet of wire at the time of writing, they're not too pricey.

The core of the wire is made of oxygen-free copper, adding to the purity of the wire. It also comes with gold-plated tips, which give you an energetic sound you can't get with normal copper tips.

The robust connectors not only establish secure connections but also minimize interference, preserving the pristine audio signal. The overall build quality is excellent, with low resistance and low impedance.

The Mogami Gold Speaker Cables transcend the ordinary, offering a sonic journey that's marked by precision and depth. While they cater to the higher end of the market, their ability to elevate audio quality is undeniable.

They come at a great price and provide excellent value for their owner, as their ability to improve performance through a secure and reliable connection is second to none.

If money isn't a problem and you want the best speaker wire with oxygen-free copper, look no further than the Mogami Gold Speaker Cables.

4. Best Budget Speaker Cable – Amazon Basics Speaker Wire

SPECS

Wire Gauge: 16 Gauge

16 Gauge Cable Length: 3 ft. and 6 ft.

3 ft. and 6 ft. Connector Type: Banana Plugs

Banana Plugs Connector Material: Oxygen-Free Copper

The Amazon Basics Speaker Wire is a practical and accessible solution that bridges the gap between affordability and functionality in the world of audio cables. Designed for everyday audio setups, Amazon Basics offers a reliable option that doesn't compromise on essential performance.

While different brands may offer you a more detailed product, after extensive research, we've found that the Amazon Basics speaker cables can do the job.

The key feature of the AmazonBasics Speaker Wire is its straightforward approach. With solid copper conductors, the cable ensures reliable signal transmission for your audio needs.

While it might not boast the advanced features of high-end cables, it does a commendable job of providing a clear and consistent audio signal from your amplifier to your speakers.

Usability is another strong suit. The stripped ends of the cable offer flexibility in connecting to your speakers and amplifier terminals, making installation hassle-free.

While the connectors might not have the intricate designs of premium alternatives, they function well and maintain a secure connection.

If you want a cheap, low-resistance speaker wire that will fit your audio system just fine, check out the Amazon Basic speaker wire.

5. Best 14 Gauge Speaker Cable – ProCo StageMASTER 14 Gauge Speaker Cable

SPECS

Wire Gauge: 14 Gauge

14 Gauge Cable Length: 3 ft., 6 ft., 10 ft., 15 ft., 20 ft., 25 ft., and 50 ft.

3 ft., 6 ft., 10 ft., 15 ft., 20 ft., 25 ft., and 50 ft. Connector Type: 2 1/4" Straight

2 1/4" Straight Connector Material: Nickel Plated

The ProCo StageMASTER 14 Gauge Speaker Cable is a steadfast choice for musicians and audio enthusiasts who value reliable performance without compromising quality.

ProCo's commitment to delivering dependable products is evident in these speaker cables, making them an attractive option for both stage and studio setups. They have more speaker cable options than we can count, with 7 different lengths as well - perfect for any venue, large or small.

A standout feature of the ProCo StageMASTER cables is their balance between durability and audio integrity. The 14-gauge wire strikes an ideal equilibrium, ensuring robustness while still allowing flexibility for different setups.

The high-quality copper conductors within the cable work tirelessly to maintain clear and consistent audio transmission, bringing your music to life with authenticity.

The ProCo StageMASTER 14 Gauge Speaker Cables are a testament to practicality and reliability. While they might not cater to audiophile purists, they excel in their intended role – delivering consistent audio quality and robust construction.

For musicians and professionals seeking great cables, the ProCo StageMASTER cables are a wise investment that will absolutely work fine.

6. Best 25 ft. Speaker Wire – Monster Cable Prolink

SPECS

Wire Gauge: 12 Gauge

12 Gauge Cable Length: 3 ft., 6 ft., 12 ft., 25 ft.

3 ft., 6 ft., 12 ft., 25 ft. Connector Type: 2 1/4" Straight

2 1/4" Straight Connector Material: Nickel Plated

Monster's legacy for delivering premier products finds its peak in the Monster Cable Prolink speaker wires, catering to discerning audiophiles who seek uncompromising audio quality.

The wires inside are made from high-quality material, working together to make your music sound clearer, crisper, and more vibrant.

When it comes to connecting, these cables mean business. The connectors are built to fit snugly and stay put, so you won't have to deal with annoying wiggles that mess up your music. Plus, these connectors are great at isolating external noise, keeping unwanted buzz and pops at bay.

The Monster Cable Prolinks are built to last, handling all sorts of twists and turns without skipping a beat. They'll protect your sound so you can listen to your own system without having to worry about any interference.

If you want reliable speaker wires for your sound system, consider buying the Monster Cable Prolink Speaker Wire.

7. Best Speaker Cable for Tour – Pig Hog Speaker Cable

SPECS

Wire Gauge: 14 Gauge

14 Gauge Cable Length: 5 ft., 25 ft., 50 ft.

5 ft., 25 ft., 50 ft. Connector Type: 2 1/4" Straight

2 1/4" Straight Connector Material: Copper

The Pig Hog Speaker Cable stands out as a reliable and robust choice, making it an exceptional companion for musicians and bands hitting the road on tour.

Designed to withstand the demands of live performances and constant setup changes, this cable proves itself to be a true road warrior. One of the standout features of the Pig Hog Speaker Cable is its durability.

Built with a rugged outer jacket and reinforced connectors, it's tailor-made for the challenges of touring. Whether you're setting up on various stages or packing and unpacking in different venues, this speaker wire's resistance is second to none.

The reliability of signal transmission is another key factor, ensuring that your sound remains consistent and clear throughout your performances.

When other cables sound slightly off, The Pig Hog Speaker Cable shines. There's an obvious difference between these cables and the rest, and it's not just it's amazing cover art.

These wires are built to last, and they are sold at a reasonable price so anyone who wants to try their hand at the road can affordably.

If you're looking for a good speaker wire for an entire system, check out the Pig Hog Speaker Cable.

Best Speaker Cables Buyer's Guide

If you're looking to buy good speaker cables to add to your current setup, there are a couple of key features you should keep in mind before you make your purchase. Some of the most important features include the cable length, wire gauge, conductor material, and connector type.

Cable Length

Choose the appropriate cable length for your setup. Longer cables can lead to signal loss and degradation, so it's important to get cables that are just the right length to connect your audio components without excessive slack.

You want a one-to-one connection that will have as little electromagnetic interference as possible.

Wire Gauge

The wire gauge indicates the thickness of the conductors within the cable. Thicker wires, which are higher gauges, have lower resistance and are suitable for longer cable runs and higher-power setups. Thinner wires, which are lower gauges, are better for shorter distances and lower-power setups.

Conductor Material

Copper is a common choice due to its excellent conductivity. Higher-quality cables might use premium materials like silver or oxygen-free copper, which can further enhance signal transmission. The purity of the conductor material also plays a role in performance.

Connector Type

The connectors at the ends of the cables determine how they connect to your speakers, amplifiers, and other equipment. Common connector types include banana plugs, spade connectors, and bare wire ends.

Choose connectors that are compatible with your equipment and provide a secure and reliable connection.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do expensive speaker cables provide better sound quality?

Expensive cables might offer marginal improvements in sound quality due to factors like better materials and construction. However, the difference might not be noticeable in all setups, and budget-friendly options can work well for most users.

Should I use banana plugs or spade connectors?

Both are good options. Banana plugs offer convenience for quick connections, while spade connectors provide a more secure fit. Choose based on compatibility with your equipment and personal preference.

Can I use regular electrical wire as speaker cable?

Regular electrical wire might work in a pinch, but it's not ideal. Speaker cables are designed with specific features like proper insulation and conductor materials to ensure optimal audio quality.

Should I buy Name-brand cables or can I get generic ones?

Name-brand cables often come with a reputation for quality, but generic options can also perform well. Look for cables with good build quality, suitable specifications, and positive reviews.

Do I need to match my speaker cable gauge to my amplifier’s power output?

It's generally a good idea to choose a gauge that can handle the power output of your amplifier. Thicker gauge cables are better for higher-powered amplifiers.

Conclusion

Speaker wires are essential in getting everything out of your amplifier and to your speakers. While prices range from relatively high to very low, you should be able to get a good speaker cable at just about any amount.

If you're looking to get your hands on the very best speaker wires out there, you should probably buy the Ernie Ball Speaker Cable. Ernie Ball's reputation in the music industry is second to none, and these wires will show you why.