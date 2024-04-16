Jamey Johnson Announces What A View Tour in 2024

Song of the Year double-winner Jamey Johnson is hitting the road on an extensive US tour this summer! The country music star will travel across quite a few different states on his What A View Tour, and he’s bringing some friends along for the ride.

Charles Wesley Godwin, Ben Haggard, Drake White, Whitey Morgan & The 78s, and Southall will support Johnson on select dates. If you love good ol’ country storytelling and captivating collaborative performances, this is not a tour to miss!

The Jamey Johnson 2024 Tour begins on June 20 in St. Augustine, Florida at St. Augustine Amphitheatre with support from Ben Haggard. The tour will end on October 5 in Gautier, Mississippi at The Sound Amphitheater.

Fans can find tickets over at Johnson’s website and get in on the artist presale event with the code “WHATAVIEW”. Ticketmaster will also kick off a few different presale events starting April 17 at 10:00 am local.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 19 at 10:00 am local. If seats sell out on both Johnson’s website and Ticketmaster, we recommend checking Stubhub. Stubhub often has tickets available even after shows have completely sold out, and you might get lucky and find some tickets that are lower in price than face value. Try it out!

Snatch your tickets now to see Jamey Johnson live, before they sell out!

June 20 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 21 – Pinellas Park, FL – England Brothers Bandshell Park

June 22 – Apopka, FL – Apopka Amphitheater

June 23 – Jupiter, FL – Abacoa Town Center Amphitheatre

June 27 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

June 28 – Franklin, TN – Firstbank Amphitheater

June 29 – Petros, TN – Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary

July 10 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 11 – Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort and Casino

July 12 – Doswell, VA – The Meadow Event Park

July 13 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

July 16 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater

July 18 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

July 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater

July 25 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

July 26 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

July 27 – Beaver Dam, KY – Beaver Dam Amphitheatre

July 30 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre

August 1 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

August 2 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 3 – Columbus, OH – Celecte Center

August 16 – Johnson City, TN – Freedom Hall Civic Center

August 17 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

August 18 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena

August 23 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater

August 24 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheatre

August 25 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

August 31 – Albertville, AL – Sand Mountain Amphitheater

September 7 – Manteo, NC – Roanoke Island Festival Park

September 12 – Allegan, MI – Allegan County Fair

September 13 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion

September 15 – Chesterfield, MO – Chesterfield Amphitheatre

September 20 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

September 21 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

September 26 – Norman, OK – Riverwind Casino

September 27 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino

October 3 – El Dorado, AR – Mad Amphitheatre

October 5 – Gautier, MS – The Sound Amphitheater

