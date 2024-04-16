Jamey Johnson Announces What A View Tour in 2024

Song of the Year double-winner Jamey Johnson is hitting the road on an extensive US tour this summer! The country music star will travel across quite a few different states on his What A View Tour, and he’s bringing some friends along for the ride.
Videos by American Songwriter
Charles Wesley Godwin, Ben Haggard, Drake White, Whitey Morgan & The 78s, and Southall will support Johnson on select dates. If you love good ol’ country storytelling and captivating collaborative performances, this is not a tour to miss!
The Jamey Johnson 2024 Tour begins on June 20 in St. Augustine, Florida at St. Augustine Amphitheatre with support from Ben Haggard. The tour will end on October 5 in Gautier, Mississippi at The Sound Amphitheater.
Fans can find tickets over at Johnson’s website and get in on the artist presale event with the code “WHATAVIEW”. Ticketmaster will also kick off a few different presale events starting April 17 at 10:00 am local.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 19 at 10:00 am local. If seats sell out on both Johnson’s website and Ticketmaster, we recommend checking Stubhub. Stubhub often has tickets available even after shows have completely sold out, and you might get lucky and find some tickets that are lower in price than face value. Try it out!
Snatch your tickets now to see Jamey Johnson live, before they sell out!
Jamey Johnson 2024 Tour Dates
June 20 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
June 21 – Pinellas Park, FL – England Brothers Bandshell Park
June 22 – Apopka, FL – Apopka Amphitheater
June 23 – Jupiter, FL – Abacoa Town Center Amphitheatre
June 27 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
June 28 – Franklin, TN – Firstbank Amphitheater
June 29 – Petros, TN – Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
July 10 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
July 11 – Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort and Casino
July 12 – Doswell, VA – The Meadow Event Park
July 13 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
July 16 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater
July 18 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
July 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
July 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater
July 25 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
July 26 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre
July 27 – Beaver Dam, KY – Beaver Dam Amphitheatre
July 30 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre
August 1 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
August 2 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 3 – Columbus, OH – Celecte Center
August 16 – Johnson City, TN – Freedom Hall Civic Center
August 17 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
August 18 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena
August 23 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater
August 24 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheatre
August 25 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC
August 31 – Albertville, AL – Sand Mountain Amphitheater
September 7 – Manteo, NC – Roanoke Island Festival Park
September 12 – Allegan, MI – Allegan County Fair
September 13 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion
September 15 – Chesterfield, MO – Chesterfield Amphitheatre
September 20 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center
September 21 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center
September 26 – Norman, OK – Riverwind Casino
September 27 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino
October 3 – El Dorado, AR – Mad Amphitheatre
October 5 – Gautier, MS – The Sound Amphitheater
Photo by Jason Davis
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.