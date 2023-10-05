Björk and Rosalía Drop Fish Farming Protest Track Titled ‘help fight fish farming in iceland’

Björk and Rosalía are using their platform for good.

The two experimental artists have released a collaborative track together that protests fish farming in Björk’s native Iceland. The track is untitled but the YouTube listing has it titled as “help fight fish farming in iceland,” as reported by Stereogum.

It will officially release to platforms later this month with its proceeds benefitting people in Fjord Seyðisfjörður who are opposing the new fish farm in the area — and will help pay their legal fees. You can hear the pair singing in the one-minute a cappella track in which the lyrics are only: Is that the right thing to do? I just don’t know.

Björk recently launched a new show will be called Björk: Sonic Symbolism last year in collaboration with Mailchimp Presents and Talkhouse. According to a press statement, she will be discussing the “textures, timbres and emotional landscapes” of each of her records.

In a lengthy press release, a statement from Björk read:

i am offering a song me and rosalia sang together

the profits will to help the fight against fish farming in iceland

it will come out in october

people at the fjord seyðisfjörður have stood up and protested against fish farming starting there

we would like to donate sales of the song to help with their legal fees

and hopefully it can be an exemplary case for others

iceland has the biggest untouched nature in europe

and still today it has it´s sheep roaming free in the mountains in the summers

it´s fish has swum free in our lakes, rivers and fjords

so when icelandic and norwegian business men started buying fish farms in the majority

of our fjords, it was a big shock and rose up as the main topic this summer,

we don´t understand how they had been able to do this for a decade with almost no regulations stopping them.

this has already had devastating effect on wildlife and the farmed fish are suffering in horrid health conditions and since a lot of them have escaped, they have started changing the DNA in the icelandic salmon to the worse and could eventually lead to its extinction

there is still a chance to safe the last wild salmon of the north

our group would like to dare these business men to retract their farms!

we would also like to help invent and set strict regulations into iceland´s legal system to guard nature.

the majority of the nation already agrees with us

so this protest is about putting the will of the people into our rule-systems.

warmth

