7 Best Audiophile Headphones of 2023

Do you love listening to music, but you're not happy with the sound quality of your headphones? Maybe you feel the bass is too muddy, the treble is too harsh, or the soundstage is too narrow. Well, if that’s you, you’re not alone!

Many people are frustrated with the sound of their headphones. They want to be able to hear all the details in their favorite songs, but their headphones just can’t deliver.

If you're one of these people, then you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss some of the best audiophile headphones on the market. We will consider important factors such as sound quality, comfort, and price to help you find the best audiophile headphones for you.

We will also include a Buyer’s Guide with tips and key factors to keep in mind when shopping for this product.

Our #1 pick is the Sennheiser HD 660S headphones because they offer a neutral sound signature and comfortable fit, and they’re definitely worth the price.

Best Audiophile Headphones

1. Best Overall – Sennheiser HD 660S

SPECS

Frequency Response: 6Hz–35,000 Hz (-10dB)

6Hz–35,000 Hz (-10dB) Sensitivity: 104 dB/1Vrms

104 dB/1Vrms Impedance: 150 ohms

The Sennheiser HD 660S is one of the best audiophile headphones out there. These open-back headphones offer a neutral sound signature, a wide soundstage, and a comfortable fit.

The HD 660S have a slight emphasis on the treble, making them good all-around headphones that can be used for a variety of genres, including classical, jazz, and rock. Their versatility is the reason they’re our #1 pick.

The soundstage of these headphones is spacious, which gives the impression that the music is coming from all around you. This feature makes them great headphones for listening to live music recordings, for example.

Regarding comfort, these over-ear headphones are very comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Their ear cups are large and soft, the headband is adjustable, and they also have a low clamping force, which makes them very comfortable on the head.

Overall, the Sennheiser HD 660S are excellent open-back headphones. They’re a great choice for audiophiles who are looking for a product that can be used for a variety of genres. Their versatility and ability to reproduce audio with clarity make them one of the best audiophile headphones on the market.

2. Best Professional Audiophile Headphones – Sennheiser HD 800S

SPECS

Frequency Response: 6Hz–51kHz (-10dB)

6Hz–51kHz (-10dB) Sensitivity: 102dB/1Vrms

102dB/1Vrms Impedance: 300 ohms

The Sennheiser HD 800S is a pair of professional headphones that shine in the sound quality category. For this reason, they’re a great choice for critical listening and for enjoying complex music.

Their neutral sound signature and wide soundstage make you feel that you’re right in the middle of the performance. The imaging of the HD 800S is also very good.

They offer an immersive audio experience, which means, among other things, that you can easily pinpoint the location of each instrument in the mix.

Overall, the Sennheiser HD 800S are excellent high-end open-back headphones. They’re a great choice for audiophiles who are looking for the best possible sound.

3. Best High-End Audiophile Headphones – Focal Clear MG

SPECS

Frequency Response: 5Hz–28kHz

5Hz–28kHz Sensitivity: 104dB SPL / 1 mW @ 1kHz

104dB SPL / 1 mW @ 1kHz Impedance: 55 ohms

The Focal Clear MG is a pair of high-end open-back headphones that comes with a magnesium driver. This feature helps improve the overall sound of the headphones since magnesium drivers have high rigidity, which means that they are less likely to distort sound.

These headphones also have a very good sense of detail and resolution, which means that you can hear all of the subtle nuances in the music. They also have a good bass response, making it tight and punchy.

Regarding build quality, the Clear MG is well-built. The ear cups and headband are made of high-quality materials, and the headphone cable is also very sturdy.

Overall, if you are looking for high-end open-back headphones with a neutral sound signature, then the Focal Clear MG is a great choice. These are some of the best-sounding headphones out there; they offer a detailed sound, good resolution, and a good bass response.

4. Best Versatile Audiophile Headphones – Beyerdynamic T1

SPECS

Frequency Response: 5Hz–50,000Hz

5Hz–50,000Hz Sensitivity: 102dB SPL/1mW @ 1kHz

102dB SPL/1mW @ 1kHz Impedance: 600 ohms

The Beyerdynamic T1 is known for its versatility: it can be used for many genres, including jazz, rock, and pop.

The T1 has one of the widest soundstages of any headphone on the market, and it is very good at revealing the subtle nuances in music. Its sound signature does not have any colorations, which makes it a great option for critical listening.

It also has a number of interesting features, such as Tesla drivers, which are Beyerdynamic's own proprietary driver technology. These drivers bring higher sensitivity and clarity to the mix.

Also, the T1 has an open-back design, which means that it allows sound to escape from the ear cups. This gives the headphones a more natural soundstage.

Overall, the Beyerdynamic T1 is a very distinctive pair of headphones. They offer exceptional sound quality and are a great choice for audiophiles who are looking for high-quality headphones that can be used in a variety of genres.

5. Best Planar Magnetic Headphones – HiFiMan Arya

SPECS

Frequency Response: 8Hz–65kHz

8Hz–65kHz Sensitivity: 94dB/1Vrms

94dB/1Vrms Impedance: 32 ohms

The HiFiMan Arya is a pair of planar magnetic headphones that have a bright sound signature. They also have a slightly warmer sound than the Beyerdynamic T1.

The Arya use planar magnetic drivers, a type of driver that is known for its clarity, detail, and bass response. Planar magnetic drivers are very efficient, so they require less power to drive.

Also, they have a very wide frequency response: they can produce a wide range of frequencies, from very low bass to very high treble. Finally, they have very low distortion, which means that they produce very clear and accurate sound.

When it comes to comfort, these over-ear headphones don’t disappoint. They come with a suspension headband that helps distribute the weight of the headphones evenly across the head. This makes them very comfortable to wear, even for long listening sessions.

Overall, the HiFiMan Arya is a great choice for audiophiles who are looking for high-quality headphones that can be used for a variety of genres. If you are looking for headphones with excellent sound and a wide soundstage, then these headphones are a great option.

6. Best Budget Audiophile Headphones – Audio-Technica ATH-M50x

SPECS

Frequency Response: 15Hz–28,000 Hz

15Hz–28,000 Hz Sensitivity: 99dB/1mW

99dB/1mW Impedance: 47 ohms

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50x headphones have been around for many years. These over-ear headphones are well known for their good sound quality and affordable price.

These headphones are closed-back, which means that sound is not able to escape from the ear cups. This design is often used for situations where it is important to block out external noise, such as when commuting.

Regarding their sound signature, they have a neutral sound with a slight emphasis on the bass. Also, their soundstage is not very wide, but it is still great quality considering their affordability.

Overall, the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x are very well-rounded headphones. They offer excellent sound at an affordable price point.

7. Best Durable Audiophile Headphones – Beyerdynamic DT 1990 Pro

SPECS

Frequency Response: 5Hz–40kHz

5Hz–40kHz Sensitivity: 102dB/1Vrms

102dB/1Vrms Impedance: 250 ohms

The Beyerdynamic DT 1990 Pro headphones are built with durability in mind. These over-ear headphones are made with high-quality materials like metal earcup forks, a robust headband, and replaceable earpads.

Also, the earcups are open-back, allowing for a more natural soundstage, but because of this design, they don’t provide as much isolation as closed-back headphones.

Regarding sound quality, these headphones are known for their transparent audio quality. They have a balanced sound signature in which the bass is tight and controlled, the mids are clear and forward, and the highs are detailed without being harsh.

Also, the DT 1990 Pro uses Beyerdynamic's Tesla 2.0 dynamic driver technology, which makes it very efficient.

Because they’re open-back headphones, the DT 1990 Pro offers a wide soundstage that creates a sense of space in your music. However, for this same reason, they can’t provide much isolation from external noise, making them more suitable for quiet environments.

Overall, the DT 1990 Pro is highly regarded for its exceptional build quality. They are perfect for anyone seeking a high-fidelity listening experience.

Best Audiophile Headphones Buyer's Guide

When shopping for these headphones, there are a few important things to keep in mind in order to choose the right pair for your needs: the sound signature, build quality, comfort, and price.

Sound Signature

The sound signature refers to the headphones’ tonal balance. In other words, it refers to how much emphasis the headphones put on different frequencies, such as bass, mids, and treble.

Some headphones have a bright sound signature, which means that they emphasize the treble frequencies.

Other headphones, on the other hand, have a warmer sound signature, which means they emphasize the mid and bass frequencies. This can make music sound more natural and enjoyable, but it can also make it sound less detailed.

There is no one "best" sound signature for these headphones. The best sound signature for you will depend on your preferences.

Keep in mind that sound signature is a subjective term. What one person considers to be a bright sound signature, perhaps another person may consider to be a neutral sound signature.

For this reason, the best way to understand sound signature is to try out a few different headphones and see which ones you like the best.

Comfort

Comfort is an important factor to consider when choosing the best audiophile headphones, especially if you plan on using them for long periods of time. Some headphones are more comfortable than others, so it is important to try on a few different models before you buy.

When it comes to evaluating the comfort of audiophile headphones, don’t forget to consider the ear cups, the headband, and the headphones’ overall weight.

The ear cups should be large enough to fit snugly around your ears without being too tight, and they should also be made of a soft material.

The headband should be adjustable so that you can get a comfortable fit. Also, the headphones should be lightweight enough to wear comfortably for long periods of time.

Another important factor to consider is wires: wireless headphones tend to be less messy than wired headphones because, naturally, there are no wires involved.

However, wireless technology can affect the overall sound of your headphones, so we recommend you do your research before making your purchase.

Before making your purchase, think about how you will be using your audiophile headphones. If you will be using them for long periods of time, you will need a pair that is comfortable. If you’ll be using them for travel, you may want a pair that is lightweight and portable.

Build Quality

Audiophile headphones can be expensive, so it is important to choose a pair that is well-built and will last.

The headphones should be made of high-quality materials so that they are durable and will last for many years. They should also be well-constructed: the seams should be tight and the joints sturdy. Also, there should be no blemishes or imperfections in the materials.

We strongly suggest you get a pair of headphones that comes with a good warranty. This will protect you in case the headphones do develop any problems.

Price

Audiophile headphones can drastically range in price from a few bucks to several thousand dollars. The price will depend on the brand, the materials used, the construction, and the sound quality.

Don’t forget that price does not always equal quality: there are some budget-friendly audiophile headphones, such as the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x, that offer excellent sound. However, there are also some high-end audiophile headphones that are not worth the price.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What’s the difference between open-back and closed-back headphones?

The main difference between open-back and closed-back headphones is the way that sound escapes from the ear cups.

Open-back headphones have vents in the back of the ear cups, which allow sound to escape. Closed-back headphones, on the other hand, do not have vents, which prevents sound from escaping.

This difference in sound leakage has a number of implications for the sound quality.

Open-back headphones typically have a more spacious soundstage than closed-back ones. This is mainly because the sound is allowed to travel freely around your ears. Closed-back headphones, on the other hand, have a more intimate soundstage.

Also, open-back headphones tend to have better soundstage separation than closed-back headphones. This means that, with open-back headphones, you can hear the different instruments in a song more clearly.

However, open-back headphones can be a problem if you are using them in a noisy environment because they leak sound.

Finally, when it comes to comfort, open-back headphones can be more comfortable to wear for long periods of time because the vents in the ear cups allow air to circulate. Closed-back headphones can get hot and sweaty, making them less comfortable.

Do I need a headphone amplifier for audiophile headphones?

Whether or not you need a headphone amplifier for audiophile headphones depends on a few factors.

If your headphones have an impedance of 60 ohms or higher, you may need a headphone amplifier to get the best sound. Don’t forget that high-impedance headphones require more power to drive than low-impedance ones.

Also, sensitive headphones require less power to drive than less sensitive headphones. So, if your headphones have a sensitivity of 90 dB or higher, you may not need a headphone amplifier.

If you are not sure whether or not you need a headphone amplifier, it’s best to try your headphones with your source device and see how they sound. If you find that the sound quality is lacking, then you may need to consider using a headphone amplifier.

How do I choose the right headphones for my music preferences?

In order to choose the right headphones for your preferences, you should consider a few factors.

First, the sound signature. Some headphones have a bright sound signature, while others have a warmer, more natural sound signature. You should choose a headphone with a sound signature that you enjoy.

Second, the frequency response. The frequency response of a headphone tells you how well it can reproduce different frequencies. Some headphones have a wider frequency response than others, which means that they can reproduce a wider range of sounds.

If you listen to a variety of genres of music, we suggest you choose a headphone with a wide frequency response.

Third, comfort. Headphones should be comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Choose a headphone with ear cups that are large enough to fit nicely around your ears without being too tight.

The build quality is also important: headphones should be well-built and durable. Choose a headphone that is made with high-quality materials, and that has a sturdy construction.

If you listen to classical music, we suggest you try a pair of headphones with a wide frequency response and a neutral sound signature in order to hear all of the details in your music. If you like jazz, look for headphones with a warm, natural sound signature.

Finally, if you listen to a lot of rock or electronic music, try headphones with a heavy bass response. They will allow you to feel the energy of the music and hear all of the different layers of the music.

How do I care for my audiophile headphones?

We suggest you store your headphones in a cool place, away from direct sunlight and humidity. Also, clean them regularly with a soft cloth and dry them thoroughly before using them. Be careful not to bend or twist the headphone cables, and avoid using them in dusty environments.

If your headphones get wet, dry them off immediately, and don’t use them while they’re wet. Also, if you are not going to be using your headphones for an extended period of time, store them in a case in order to prevent damage.

We also suggest you replace the ear pads regularly, as they can wear out over time and affect the sound quality of your headphones.

If you are using your headphones in a dusty environment, you may need to clean the ear pads more often, for example. And, if you are using your headphones in a hot environment, let them cool down before storing them.

If you follow these tips, you should extend the life of your audiophile headphones and ensure that they sound their best for many years to come.

Is active noise cancellation (ANC) an important feature of audiophile headphones?

Not all audiophile headphones have a noise-canceling feature. ANC is a relatively new technology, and it is not always necessary for good sound. In fact, some audiophiles believe that this noise-canceling feature can actually degrade the sound by introducing noise into the signal.

There are a few reasons why audiophile headphones might not have ANC. This technology can be expensive to implement, it can also add weight to the headphones, and it can interfere with the sound signature of the headphones.

The same thing happens with Bluetooth connectivity: some audiophiles believe that Bluetooth can introduce latency, which is a delay between the time the sound is produced and the time it is heard by the listener.

For this reason, the most strict audiophiles choose not to buy Bluetooth headphones but rather wired ones.

Conclusion

When shopping for audiophile headphones, don’t forget to take into account the sound signature, comfort, build quality, and price of the product you’re about to buy.

If you’re looking for a good all-around pair of audiophile headphones, we suggest you try the Sennheiser HD 660S. Their sound signature and comfortable fit make them a versatile option for audio enthusiasts.

If you don’t want to spend a lot of money but still want to have a great quality pair of headphones, we encourage you to buy the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x. These headphones offer great sound quality at an affordable price.