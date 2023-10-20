Listen: Morgan Wade Chases the Ghost of a Former Love In “Halloween”

Morgan Wade delivers a lyrical gut-punch with her stellar new track “Halloween.” Released today (October 20), the surprise single finds the acclaimed singer/songwriter reflecting on a love that she isn’t ready to let go of.

Produced by Clint Wells, Wade’s guitarist and band leader, “Halloween” showcases the Virginia native’s raw, perfected style of lyricism. The song begins with Wade reflecting on a moment of realization that still haunts her. I knew I loved you that Halloween / When I saw you and I got mad.

She opens up about the jarring impact of that moment, which led her to sit in tears in a liquor store parking lot, nearly breaking her sobriety. Wade, who has been open about her sobriety from alcohol since 2017, has opted not to comment publicly on the inspiration behind the self-penned track. Instead, she’s allowing the song’s direct and honest lyrics to speak for themselves.

We were friends, but I wanted more

I was hoping you wanted me back

And you met me for coffee at my favorite place

Right by the railroad tracks

You touched my hand, and you felt insane

Our hearts didn’t cut us no slack

You never get over a love like that

Wade’s latest one-off single follows the release of her third album, Psychopath, which arrived in August. In an interview with American Songwriter earlier this year, the multi-faceted talent discussed how she’s evolved personally and creatively since her major label debut, Reckless, took country music by storm in 2021.

“I’m definitely different. I’ve learned to say no and that time is your most valuable thing,” Wade explained. “I won’t just do something because it looks good. I’m going to do what I want to do. I’m learning to keep my circle small and not listen to what the internet says or what other people say. Just focus on the real fans and the real people around me.”

Tonight (October 20), she’ll take the stage at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, supporting Turnpike Troubadours for her final live performance of the year. After a brief break from the road, she’ll perform a handful of festival dates, including a set at the 2024 Mile 0 Festival in Key West, Florida.

