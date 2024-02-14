Kayne West Responds to Rumors Taylor Swift Got Him Kicked out of the Super Bowl

While already a pop culture icon in music, Taylor Swift watched her stardom reach new heights thanks to the historic year she had in 2023. Helming her Eras Tour, the singer also started a relationship with tight end Travis Kelce. Seeming to dominate both music and the NFL, Swift continued to reign supreme as she won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year. That marked her fourth award for the category and 14th overall. Holding countless awards and gaining her billionaire status, the singer showcased her level of power when she supposedly caused Kanye West to leave the Super Bowl.

Videos by American Songwriter

On February 11, celebrities flooded Las Vegas thanks to the Super Bowl. With stars like Gordon Ramsey, Leonardo Dicaprio, Kim Kardashian, Luke Combs, Miles Teller, and Justin Bieber in attendance, the Super Bowl became the place to be. And it came as no surprise that Swift was there to support Kelce, who was looking to snag his second consecutive Super Bowl win. While Swift purchased a suite, former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall suggested West purchased seats right in front of the singer.

Kanye West Responds To Taylor Swift Story

According to Marshall, West intended to have himself on camera when the broadcast decided to show Swift. Given the media coverage the singer received when attending NFL games, West’s plan appeared sound, but the receiver explained, “So Taylor Swift gets pissed off [and] she makes a call or two — everybody is involved — [and] he gets kicked out the stadium.”

Detailing the entire ordeal on the Paper Route podcast, the rumor circulated on social media, causing West to respond. Voicing his thoughts through a representative, the artist insisted the story to be entirely false. “This is a completely fabricated rumor. It is not true.”

[RELATED: Taylor Swift Solidifies “Icon” Status as She Chugs a Beer in Kelce Family Suite at Super Bowl]

While West denies the Super Bowl kicked him out, the singer has spent the last few months defending his actions as he drew criticism over some of his remarks. Just a rumor for now, West did appear at the Super Bowl with his wife, Bianca Censori. The artist hid his identity using a face covering fashioned with a white crucifix.

(Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo)