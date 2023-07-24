5 Best Keytars of 2023

Want to find the right keytar for your playing style but don't know where to start? The best keytars can allow any keyboardist to fly around the stage like they're playing lead guitar.

Videos by American Songwriter

In this article, we're going over the best keytars for all types of players. We also included a buyer's guide to go over what you need to know before you make a purchase.

Our #1 pick for the best keytar currently on the market is the KORG RK 100S 2 for its beautiful finish and powerful 37-note keyboard.

The best keytars are lightweight, powerful, and come with reliable wireless connectivity.

Keep reading to find which of our 5 keytars is right for you.

Best Keytars

1. Best Overall Keytar – KORG RK 100S 2

SPECS

Keybed: 37 Velocity-Sensitive Slimkeys

37 Velocity-Sensitive Slimkeys Aftertouch: No

No Connectivity: MIDI and USB Type B

MIDI and USB Type B Weight: 6.94 lbs.

The KORG RK 100S 2 takes the number one spot on our list of best keytars for a good reason - it has everything a keyboard player could want as they travel across the stage.

At less than 7 pounds, the RK 100S 2 is light enough to carry and play for an entire set, never requiring you to set it down for a break. It can store up to 6 double AA batteries, which gives the keytar a reliable 8-hour battery life.

The RK 100S 2 comes with a guitar strap, manual, and stickers. One of the KORG RK 100S 2's standout features is its finish. The RK 100S 2 has a sharp, engaging shape that would command everyone's attention, even if it didn't have a great red and black color scheme.

The KORG comes with 200 preset recordings fit for the modern music industry. With two ribbon controllers, the RK 100S 2 is fit for any type of keytar player. The ribbon controllers modify the sound for aggressive players and reserved players alike.

If you're looking for the best keytar on the market, look no further than the KORG RK 100S 2. You can find one for under $700, a reasonable price for a wonderful keytar.

2. Best Budget Keytar – Alesis Vortex Wireless 2

SPECS

Keybed: 37 Velocity-Sensitive Keys

37 Velocity-Sensitive Keys Aftertouch: Yes

Yes Connectivity: USB MIDI

USB MIDI Weight: 6.6 lbs.

The Alesis Vortex Wireless 2 is a game-changer in the realm of wireless keytars. It offers the versatility and mobility you need to move across the stage while playing.

The Vortex Wireless 2 offers connectivity to both Mac and PC devices, giving you the support you need wherever you can take a laptop.

One of the Vortex Wireless 2's standout features is the 37 velocity-sensitive keyboard. The keys are incredibly responsive, offering aftertouch to change tone as you play.

The compact and lightweight design further ensures playability and portability everywhere you play. USB and MIDI jacks give you the ability to connect your Alesis Vortex Wireless 2 to any synth, sound module, or other MIDI hardware.

The Alesis Vortex Wireless 2 only needs 4 double AA batteries to play, half of our number overall choice. It also comes with 8 back-lit faders to control volume and manage other presets and 8 back-lit velocity-sensitive trigger pads to make beats.

If you're looking for the best budget wireless keytar around, look no further than the Alesis Vortex Wireless 2.

3. Best Expensive Keytar – Roland AX-Edge

SPECS

Keybed: 49 Full-Size Keys

49 Full-Size Keys Aftertouch: Yes

Yes Connectivity: Bluetooth MIDI

Bluetooth MIDI Weight: 9.3 lbs.

The Roland AX-Edge is one of the best-looking musical instruments money can buy. It looks like an axe, giving you a certain stage presence no other keytar keyboard or bass guitar can match.

Both the black/red and all-white finishes look exceptional on this powerful keytar. The AX-Edge isn't cheap at $1,199 either, but if you have the money, it's worth it.

This keytar instrument features 49 full-size keys with velocity and channel aftertouch. It also comes with 256 notes of polyphony, helping you recreate vintage tones during live performances.

The Roland AX-Edge is packed with a wide range of internal sounds, from cool bass synths to modern leads for all of your incredibly cool solos.

The powerful AX-Edge also boasts a solid battery life of nearly four hours, freeing you from cords through wonderful wireless Bluetooth technology.

If you want to play keytar at the highest level with one of the best modern instruments money can buy, check out the Roland AX-Edge keytar. Many famous musicians have used this vintage keytar; pick one up for yourself and see why.

4. Best Lightweight Keytar – Roland Lucina AX-09

SPECS

Keybed: 37 Velocity-Sensitive Keys

37 Velocity-Sensitive Keys Aftertouch: Yes

Yes Connectivity: USB MIDI

USB MIDI Weight: 8.2 lbs.

While it may not be the lightest keytar on our list, the neckless Roland Lucina AX-09 may be the most portable.

At less than 10 pounds, this keytar competes with the best electronic keyboards for musicians of all levels. Its modern design and lightweight construction make it the perfect keytar for traveling.

The Roland Lucina AX-09 shines in its connectivity. It offers USB connectivity through a USB dongle or through a USB wireless receiver.

The built-in MIDI controller gives the AX-09 an added layer of creativity, especially during live performances. Keytars transmit midi data, and none do it as quickly and as smoothly as the Lucina AX-09.

The Lucina AX-09 also comes with a range of performance features to access unlimited sounds. You can plug in with a traditional AC adaptor or go for a wireless connection and play through a USB port.

If you're looking for a great neckless keytar you can take with you everywhere you perform live music, check out the Roland Lucina AX-09.

5. Best Monosynth Keytar – Behringer MS-1 RD

SPECS

Keybed: 32 Semi-Weighted, Full-Size Keys

32 Semi-Weighted, Full-Size Keys Aftertouch: No

No Connectivity: USB and MIDI Output Jack

USB and MIDI Output Jack Weight: 10.1 lbs.

The Behringer MS-1 is a remarkable analog synthesizer that pays homage to the iconic Roland SH-101 while bringing its own modern twist.

This compact and affordable instrument packs a punch in terms of sound and versatility, making it a must-have for synth enthusiasts and electronic musicians.

This MIDI keytar comes with the guitar strap pegs and adjustable guitar strap you need to get the most out of your next performance.

With its intuitive interface and hands-on controls, the MS-1 makes sound design and tweaking a breeze. The addition of modern features like poly-chain functionality, a modulation bar, and a built-in sound engine adds a level of flexibility and creative potential that sets it apart from its predecessor.

The Behringer MS-1 is an exceptional analog synthesizer that offers an impressive range of sounds and features at an accessible price point.

Whether you're a beginner looking to dive into the world of analog synthesis or a seasoned musician in need of a versatile and reliable instrument, the MS-1 is a fantastic choice that delivers excellent performance and sonic capabilities.

Best Keytars Buyer's Guide

If you're looking to buy a good keytar, there are a couple of features you should take into consideration.

The best keytars all have a couple of things in common, including connectivity, build quality, playability, and sounds.

Connectivity

The best keytars will be able to connect with your current setup with ease. There are a lot of different ways you can connect a keytar to your other instruments and devices, so check to see which method of connection works best for you.

A MIDI controller keytar may have traditional MIDI jacks, while a different keytar may feature wireless IOS connectivity.

Build Quality

A keytar should be able to withstand the demands of live performances and travel. Consider the build quality and materials used.

Look for sturdy construction, a reliable key mechanism, and a robust chassis that can handle the rigors of being on stage. Additionally, check for features like a comfortable shoulder strap and solid hardware connections.

Playability

The playability of a keytar is crucial as it directly affects your performance. Look for features such as full-sized keys, a velocity-sensitive keyboard, or an electronic keyboard that provide a natural and responsive playing experience.

Check if the keytar offers adjustable key sensitivity through a digital audio workstation to suit your playing style.

Sound Quality

Evaluate the internal sounds of the keytar. A wide range of high-quality sounds and tones is essential for versatility in different musical genres.

Ensure the keytar offers a diverse selection of instrument sounds, including synth sounds, pianos, strings, and more. Look for the ability to layer and split keyboard sounds for added depth and complexity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the power source of the keytar?

Most of the keytars on our list are battery-powered, like the Alesis Vortex Keytar. Some can be plugged into traditional AC power outlets, but they're operated by four to eight double AA batteries for the most part. Bluetooth MIDI connections are popular as well.

Does the keytar have any built-in learning features?

Unfortunately, no. Most keytars don't have any built-in learning features, but you can go online and look for them. Most companies selling keytars also offer some form of educational resource.

Are keytars suitable for live music?

Yes, keytars were almost made specifically for live music. They can give you everything you'd want from a keyboard with all of the mobility of a regular guitar.

Conclusion

Keytars are incredibly unique instruments that can give you the versatility of a keyboard player and the mobility of a bass player all in one. The best keytar can connect to your current setup with ease, giving you the ability to play just about anywhere.

If you want the top keytar on the market, you'll want to buy the KORG RK 100S 2 for its amazing sound and build quality. You can also check out a vintage keytar like the Moog Liberation.