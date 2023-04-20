A keyboard that feels and sounds like an acoustic piano is a must for pianists without a traditional piano at home. Whether you don’t have the room for one, write music on the road, gig, or produce music, a cheaper keyboard that has the sound quality of a piano is always a good buy.

Before you pick out any keyboard, we want to make sure you buy the right one. If you’re a pro and need a keyboard with lots of sounds, MIDI/USB connections, and audio outputs for speakers, you’ll need something from Roland or Nord.

These can be pricey, but there’s no need to break the bank if you’re just beginning – we also picked out a couple of keyboards that are ideal for beginners.

Read on below to find the best 88 key weighted keyboard for you!

Best 88 Key Weighted Keyboards

1. Best Budget Keyboard Under $400 – Alesis Recital Pro 88-key Hammer-action Digital Piano

SPECS:

Connectivity: USB/MIDI

USB/MIDI Speakers: 20w

20w Keys: Weighted, Hammer Action

Here’s a budget keyboard for beginners of all ages — with 88 weighted keys total, you’ll feel like you’re playing on an acoustic piano.

It’s truly a great pick for beginners since the keyboard can be divided into 2 sizes with the same pitch and voice. This will come in handy for lessons! Another spec that makes it super beginner-friendly would be the built-in metronome.

A metronome is how many pianists and drummers learn rhythm and timing. You can also use record mode to play back your performance!

The effects are also a plus, modulation, chorus, and reverb, along with a sustain pedal input, and a headphone output for private practice.

Users love taking this to private lessons and so will you, thanks to all the included specs that are great for newbies.

2. A Budget Roland Keyboard for Everyone – Roland RD-88 88-key Stage Piano with Speakers

SPECS:

Connectivity: MIDI/USB

MIDI/USB Speakers: 2 x 4.7″ woofer, 2 x .78″ tweeter

2 x 4.7″ woofer, 2 x .78″ tweeter Keys: PHA-4 Weighted Hammer Action

If you’re an intermediate or advanced player, you’ve got to get this expert-loved keyboard from Roland. And if you’re a traveling musician, whether it’s small or large gigs, you need a durable keyboard that can withstand years of traveling.

This keyboard is built to last and users love that it doesn’t feel cheap. It’s a bit of an investment, but it’s worth it. With thousands of sounds, controls, and a 3-zone integration with Apple MainStage you can control soft synths and change sounds during performances when needed.

Not only will you take this on the road, but you’ll enjoy taking it to the studio as well. It weighs under $30, so no heavy lifting is required.

3. Best Budget Yamaha Keyboard – Yamaha P-45 88-key Digital Piano with Speakers

SPECS:

Connectivity: USB/MIDI

USB/MIDI Speakers: 2 x 4.5″ Woofers

2 x 4.5″ Woofers Keys: Graded Hammer Standard

Let’s be real, any keyboard that even sounds remotely to an acoustic Yamaha piano is amazing, so to no surprise, Yahamah has some of the best-weighted keyboards, perfect for anyone wanting that realistic sound, and feel of course.

We picked it out as our favorite budget Yamaha piano for good reason. It’s under $450 but still has lots of specs that really make you wonder how it’s under that much! For starters, there are so many voices, including grand pianos, electric pianos, organs, strings, and more.

Beginners will enjoy the duo mode to split the keyboard, along with using the metronome. Intermediate and advanced players will enjoy all 4 reverb effect styles and the keyboard layer mode for complex sounds.

Users say it’s a great pick for the whole family to learn, so if you want a keyboard that you and others can use throughout their musical journey, you’ll be glad you went with this keyboard.

Overall, it feels and sounds like an acoustic, and it’ll make a great practice keyboard or one for gigging.

4. A Professional-Level Stage Piano – Nord Stage 3 88 Stage Keyboard

SPECS:

Connectivity: USB/MIDI

USB/MIDI Speakers: Connect speakers

Connect speakers Keys: Fully Weighted Hammer Action

Alright, if you’re no newbie to keyboard or piano, you ought to consider any keyboard from Nord. Nord has an amazing quality keyboard for professionals. Some of your favorite musicians take Nord on the road with them, and it’s no secret that they’re pricey, but it’s worth it.

The Nord Stage 3 88 stage piano is for professional musicians who need a variety of grands, uprights, electric pianos, digital pianos, clavinets, and harpsichords from the exclusive Nord Piano Library. Each section will offer discoveries every time you use it.

Whether you’re a synth lover or love effects, this stage piano is for you. Players love the 2 OLED displays for the program and synth sections, so if you want easy navigation for the abundance of controls and sounds, this is perfect.

5. A High-End Pick With Bluetooth – Kawai ES520 88-key Digital Piano with Speakers

SPECS:

Connectivity: MIDI/USB/Bluetooth

MIDI/USB/Bluetooth Speakers: 40w

40w Keys: Weighted, Graded Hammer Action

Kawai is one of the leading brands in keyboards, and they prove their fantastic brand rap with the ES520 keyboard. The keys feel and sound great. There are 34 instrument sounds, including some from electric pianos and acoustic pianos, organs, strings, and more.

There is a built-in stereo speaker system, so enjoy some amazing sound. Something that really standouts here is Bluetooth connectivity, so stream from your phone, tablet, or computer to play along with songs.

It has an impressive 192-note polyphony, making it ideal for complex pieces. There are three pedals, including damper, soft, and sostenuto, perfect for plenty of playing styles. It also has dual and split notes, so layer 2 sounds or split the keyboard for lessons.

Everyone is a fan of the size, so if you need to take it to lessons or gigs, this is perfect.

6. A Great Keyboard for Beginners – Donner DEP-20 Beginner Digital Piano

SPECS:

Connectivity: USB/MIDI

USB/MIDI Speakers: 25w

25w Keys: Fully-weighted

The first keyboard we mentioned is a great budget keyboard for anyone needing practice, but we think beginners should also consider this keyboard as well. The price points are very similar and it’s lightweight.

It has 238 tones, including ukulele, drum bass, and more. It has a 128-max polyphony, which is really great for a beginner keyboard. It also has a dual-tone feature for combining piano and drum, inspiring new pianists to get creative with their playing style. Use record mode to play back your creation after a practice or jam session.

Another feature beginners love is the backlit LCD screen. If you like the opportunity to see chord names and notation, this will be very convenient.

7. A High-End Favorite From Roland – Roland RD-2000 Premium 88-key Digital Stage Piano

SPECS:

Connectivity: USB/MIDI

USB/MIDI Speakers: Connect external speakers (1/4″ and XLR outputs)

Connect external speakers (1/4″ and XLR outputs) Keys: Hammer Action

We’ll close out this list with another pro favorite. Add it to your wishlist if you plan on sticking with keyboard for a while. This high-end keyboard is an industry-standard pick for live performances.

It’s reliable, with a realistic feel and realistic sound. Some sounds you can play with are acoustic and electric pianos, organs, and synths. Some keyboard features that stand out here are the 8 assignable zones so you can map sounds and create combination sounds with up to 8 layers! Nice.

Your next gig is going to be great, you’ll notice a difference when you’re on stage, and controls are easy to navigate. Roland keyboards deserve all the praise they get.

One user was able to score a feature film with this stage piano. Songwriters, pianists, and even music supervisors listen up, this keyboard is a workhouse for all kinds of gigs and projects.

Tips for Buying a 88 Key Weighted Keyboard

You’re going with weighted keys for a realistic feel of a traditional acoustic piano. However, other keyboard features you should consider are polyphony, sound, connectivity, and price. We’ll dive into each factor below.

Weighted Action

Weighted keys are typically the best kind of keys when it comes to keyboards since they simulate the feel of an acoustic piano through resistance. Graded-hammer action is ideal because the keys feel heavier in the lower register and lighter in the higher register.

Number of Keys

88 keys are ideal so you can have the feel of a real piano. You can go with fewer keys if you want a compact keyboard or don’t think it’s necessary for beginner exercises and songs.

Polyphony

Polyphony is the number of notes a keyboard can play/produce at the same time. 64-note-128 note polyphone is best. You can play more pieces without losing notes. 256 is what you might see on high-end keyboards.

Sound Quality

A keyboard with high-quality sound is a must. Many top-selling keyboards have a great brand reputation for sounding just like an acoustic piano. Realistic sound and feel are everything when picking out the best keyboard. Make sure you can adjust the sound and tone for different playing styles.

Connectivity

USB and MIDI outputs allow you to connect to computers and other devices for music production. Some also allow for speaker connection and even Bluetooth connectivity for streaming from apps.

Price

Expect to pay around $400, or thousands for a professional-level keyboard for studio use and touring.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do I Need Built-in Speakers?

A built-in speaker system is pretty convenient, but if it allows for speaker connectivity you could buy external speakers. If there’s a headphone jack, you can play that way as well.

What Kind of Outputs Do Weighted Keyboards Have?

Common outputs you’ll see are USB connectivity, MIDI, and audio. USB is great for laptops and other USB-compatible external devices, MIDI will connect to your MIDI, and audio outputs are for amps and speakers.

What Does Graded Hammer Action Mean?

Keyboards will use weights and springs to emulate the resistance of acoustic piano keys. Developing your skills on GHA keys will help when you begin playing on an acoustic piano.

Verdict

So, which one wins? They all have great features, but each one serves a different purpose.

A fantastic 88-key weighted keyboard for beginners would be our pick from Donner or Alesis. Either one would make a great affordable digital piano for developing piano skills until you’re ready to upgrade or buy a traditional piano.

Their sound quality is reliable and there are plenty of features dedicated to those in keyboard lessons or traditional piano lessons.

Music producers or a gigging musicians like to splurge on their musical instruments, so Roland keyboards, Nord, or even a pick from Korg would be a great instruments for gigs and recording. When you need a versatile piano for mapping sounds, transitions, or connecting speakers, a good piano will cost more.

