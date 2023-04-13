All keyboard players and producers need a MIDI keyboard in their arsenal. MIDI keyboards are a vital part of music production, no matter if you’re a beginner or a pro.

Controlling virtual instruments and software synths with a MIDI controller will speed up your songwriting and beat-making process, and add room for creativity. With access to pianos, drum kits, and thousands of other sounds, your MIDI will be one of your biggest strengths when producing music.

We rounded up 7 MIDI keyboards great for your home studio or to take on the go. Many of these are great for beginners but we also added some industry favorites.

So whether you’re budget is $150 or $700, we’ve got you covered with MIDI keyboards that’ll feature all the knobs and controls you’ll need for a successful day in the studio.

Best MIDI Keyboards

1. Best MIDI Keyboard Controller for Beginners – Nektar Impact LX49+ 49-key Keyboard Controller

SPECS:

Key #: 49

Key Type: Synth Action

Connectivity: USB

Nektar’s LX49 MIDI controller is based on their award-winning Panorama. Thankfully this controller is much cheaper than the Panorama, but it doesn’t lack quality. You can switch between the mixer, instrument, and presets modes to work efficiently.

There are labeled faders and encoders to show default instrument parameter assignments for less time on the computer screen as well.

Controls to make note of are the knobs, faders, and performance pads, and as for the keys, they are synth-action keys, meaning they’re light compared to weighted or semi-weighted keys. Great for anyone with some quick hands.

You’ll love this beginner MIDI keyboard for its budget, it has a lot of perks such as easy DAW integration, synth keys, and convenient controls. It’s a great MIDI keyboard controller.

2. Best 25-Key MIDI Keyboard Controller – Akai Professional MPK Mini MK III Limited Edition White 25-key Keyboard Controller

SPECS:

Key #: 25

Key Type: Velocity Sensitive (mini)

Connectivity: USB

Akai’s MPK mini mk3 controller is compact so if you’re on the go, or just a beginner or pro looking for something portable, this is it. The 25 velocity-sensitive synth-action keys are perfect for fast playing. Whether you’re producing music or playing a live gig, it’ll be a fun controller you’ll use for years.

As for controls, there are 8 MPC-style pads, 8 assignable knobs, and a built-in arpeggiator and note repeat functionality.

It does include software and plug-ins (MPC Beats) and has access to hundreds of virtual instruments, drum kits, effects, and unique mixing tools. It also comes with AIR Music Tech Hybrid 3 — it has over 1200 presets, including vintage analog sounds and modern digital sounds.

Overall, it’s a great budget pick for everyone. You’ll enjoy how great it works with a Chromebook and how easy it is to travel with.

3. Best MIDI Controller for Pros – Roland A-88 MKII 88-key Keyboard Controller

SPECS:

Key #: 88

Key Type: PHA-4 Fully-weighted Keybed with Escapement

Connectivity: USB

If you can spend a pretty penny on a new keyboard controller, consider this one from Roland. The Roland A-88 MKII controller is an awesome pick for musicians looking for an organic keyboard feel. You can adjust the key sensitivity and responsiveness though.

Professionals love Roland MIDI controllers, and for good reason. Their MIDI keyboards don’t feel cheap and are made with built-to-last wood and premium materials.

It features 8 assignable knobs, 9 assignable sliders, and 2 assignable buttons. It also features an integrated arpeggiator and a chord memory function for creating musical patterns and progressions.

This is a common MIDI controller you’ll see on the road at major gigs. If you’ve been let down by other brands, you can’t go wrong with Roland.

4. Best MIDI Keyboard ControllerFrom Native Instruments – Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol S88 MK2 Smart Keyboard Controller

SPECS:

Key #: 88

Key Type: Fully-weighted, Fatar Keybed

Connectivity: USB

Here’s another high-end pick you’ll fall in love with. This controller from Native Instruments is for the producer/musicians that love an easy panel.

The high-resolution color screens and built-in browser make it easy to navigate through NI’s tag-based preset system and DAW control.

You’ll like the fully-weighted keys — the feel and responsiveness are 10/10. You’ll also be happy with all the controls, and note that there are more than you may ever use, but it’s nice to have a controller with lots of functions to explore later.

5. Best High-End MIDI Controller Under $700 – Korg D1 88-key Stage Piano / Controller (Black)

SPECS:

Key #: 88

Key Type: Real Weighted Hammer Action (RH3) + Light, Normal, Heavy, Stable, Steady

Connectivity: In/Out

Korg is up there with Roland and Native Instruments in terms of brand reputation. Their D1 is an industry favorite and features Korg’s RH3 keybed (Real Weighted Hammer Action 3). It’s very similar to the weight and response of an acoustic piano.

It has 30 high-quality sounds, including classic electric pianos, organs, strings, and more. A major selling point of this keyboard is the split and layer modes — you can combine 2 sounds or assign different sounds to each half of the keyboard.

You’ll like how compact it is. It’s under 36 pounds and is super easy to pack into gig bags.

6. An Affordable MIDI Keyboard for All Levels of Music Making – Arturia KeyLab 49 MkII 49-key Keyboard Controller – White

SPECS:

Key #: 49

Key Type: Semi-weighted + Semi-weighted

Connectivity: USB

Arturia’s keyboard has an aftertouch-sensitive keybed (the same one used in Arturia’s flagship MatrixBrute) and users love it. It features 9 large faders, 9 rotary encoders, 4 CV outputs, 5 expression control inputs, and a software bundle, including Arturia Analog Lab, Ableton Live Lite, Piano V 2, and Arturia MIDI Control Center.

It really has everything you need. It’s pricey compared to the $150 controllers but still features a lot to make the price worth every penny. Musicians call it a productivity workhorse!

The vintage synths will take you back to the ’80s.

7. Best Portable MIDI Controller – Yamaha MX49 Synth/Controller – Black

SPECS:

Key #: 49

Key Type: Synth Action + Velocity Sensitive

Connectivity: 1 x Type B, 1 x Type A

Yamah’s MX49 is a great MIDI controller for anyone looking for over 1,000 sounds. That’s right, it includes realistic acoustic instruments, electronic sounds, and drum kits. It also includes 128-note polyphony, for layered sound creations.

The MIDI controller weighs under 9 pounds, so if you need a lightweight controller for travel or taking to and from the studio, you’ll love this MIDI controller. Control features are assignable knobs, sliders, and buttons for easy access to instruments and effects.

You’ll definitely give this MIDI controller 5 stars for how compact it is, along with praise for all the effects (wah, vintage modeling, reverb, delay, and more).

Best MIDI Controller Keyboard Buyer’s Guide

There are many things to consider before clicking “add to cart.” 6 things to keep in mind are the number of keys your MIDI keyboard will have, the weight of the keys, connectivity, control features, brand, and budget. Below we’ll dive into each buying factor so you can pick the best MIDI for your situation.

How Many Keys

The number of keys your MIDI keyboard controller has plays a huge role because this will determine the size of your keyboard. You can go with a 25-key, 49-key, 61-key, or 81-key keyboard.

We recommend buying off the type of playing you’ll do. Complex playing with both hands would mean going for at least 49-keys.

Key Weight

The weight of your keys will vary, some have semi-weighted keys and some have unweighted keys that have a synthesizer feel. Semi-weighted keys have a traditional piano feel and have resistance.

Go with semi-weighted for an expressive and traditional feel and unweighted for a lightweight, feel. Try out different key types, regardless of the genre you’ll be playing.

You’ll also see keys marked as velocity-sensitive or after-touch keys in most keyboard controllers. Velocity-sensitive keys respond to how hard or soft you hit them. Aftertouch keys allow you to apply pressure after striking a key to control vibrato or filter cutoff.

Connectivity

Connectivity is all about whether you can connect the keyboard via USB or traditional mini sports. To use the MIDI with your computer, make sure it’s compatible with the OS (Windows or Mac).

Control Features

Some control features you’ll want to look out for in your MIDI keyboard controller are pitch blend, modulation wheels, knobs, sliders, and backlit pads.

Brand

Some MIDI keyboard brands have earned a high-end status, meaning they can be a bit more expensive but have quality construction and computer. Roland, Yamaha, Akai Professional, Korg, and Native Instruments are several brands that leave up the hype.

There are more that are growing on professionals, such as Behringer and Arturia.

Budget

Your first MIDI keyboard can be a great beginner one under $100 or you can buy a high-end one for $800 or even thousands of dollars. Consider a MIDI controller keyboard under $200 if you’re new to the world of MIDI keyboards.

Best MIDI Keyboard Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Does MIDI Stand For?

MIDI stands for musical instrument digital interface. It’s how electronic instruments and computers communicate. They communicate which notes are being played and how long they’re being played.

You can control a software synth on your computer with a MIDI keyboard. Overall, it’s a vital part of music production.

Do I Need a MIDI Keyboard for Making Music?

Even though a MIDI keyboard is a huge part of music production, you don’t need one to create music. However, as you advance in music production, you’ll want to use one.

Can I Use a MIDI Keyboard With My DAW (Digital Audio Workstation)?

Yes! If you have Ableton Live, Logic Pro, Pro Tools, or even a free DAW, you can use it.

Verdict

There you have it, the best MIDI keyboards for making music. While you don’t need a MIDI keyboard in your early stages of music production, we highly encourage you to invest in one. Even if you only have $200 or so to spend on one right now, you can still get a quality MIDI keyboard from Nektar. Their Nektar Impact LX49+ 49-key Keyboard Controller is priced under $160.

It’s a top-rated MIDI keyboard with pre-mapped DAW configurations for Bitwig Studio, Digital Performer, Garageband, Logic Pro, Studio One, FL Studio, Reaper, and many more. If you’re ready to invest in a high-end controller, consider the Arturia KeyLab 49 MkII 49-key Keyboard Controller or Roland A-88MKII MIDI Keyboard Controller for a realistic feel and never-ending features.

