Digital pianos are an affordable way for beginner pianists to learn how to play, and for intermediate and advanced players, digital pianos are a great way to practice at their home studios and on the road.

Digital pianos have also become a vital part of gigs and recording. Since digital pianos have USB/MIDI connections, musicians and producers can create music wherever when creativity strikes.

We rounded up 7 of our favorite digital pianos for players of all levels. Grab a compact piano from Roland and take it everywhere, or get the digital grand piano of your dreams from Korg.

Your pick will ultimately come down to budget, style, and your playing level, but we have a favorite for every situation. See which piano you’ll call yours soon.

Best Digital Pianos

1. Best Overall – Roland FP-10 Digital Piano

SPECS

Key Action: Hammer Action

Connectivity: USB/Bluetooth/MIDI

Weight: 27.1 lbs

If you’re someone who likes to invest in the best, even when shopping for entry-level gear, you can’t go wrong with Roland. Roland’s FP-10 digital piano is a great pick for beginners and intermediate players. It has a realistic sound and feel and is packed with fun features.

At the beginner and intermediate stages, playing with a metronome will help. Luckily you can even set the metronome from your phone. You can connect to GarageBand, computers, and DAW software through the built-in Bluetooth MIDI/USB interface, too.

It’s a standard beginner keyboard on steroids really. If you want a keyboard you’ll use past the beginner stage into intermediate and early advanced work, this is a great pick. The keyboard accurately reproduces the tone of an acoustic piano, unlike no other. You won’t feel jaded when it’s time to get on an acoustic piano!

2. Best Digital Piano for Beginners (Budget-Friendly) – Alesis Recital – 88 Key Digital Piano Keyboard

SPECS

Key Action: Semi-Weighted Keys

Connectivity: USB/MIDI

Weight: 17 lbs

If you’re looking to test the waters and don’t want to invest too much into a digital piano, consider the Alesis Recital. This 88-key digital piano is perfect for beginners of all ages. Alesis has been a popular pick as a brand catering to musicians on a budget.

This entry level digital piano is under $200 but still packs a punch. It has 5 sounds (acoustic piano, electric piano, organ, synth, and bass. It also includes built-in effects – chorus and reverb. Another reason we like this piano for beginners is that there’s a headphone output for private practice. Practicing with headphones gives beginners privacy for practice so they’ll feel more confident playing in front of people.

You’ll love that the beginner piano is powered by an adapter and also batteries so you can play on the go. With an average 4.6-star rating out of 11,000, you know it’s one of the best digital pianos for beginners at an affordable price.

3. A Budget Piano for Everyone – Donner SE-1 Professional Slim 88 Key Graded Hammer-Action Weighted Portable Digital Piano

SPECS

Key Action: Graded-hammer action

Connectivity: USB/MIDI/Bluetooth

Weight: 23 lbs

Donner is another brand that creates affordable instruments for musicians. Their SE-1 digital piano has a lot of useful features for a digital piano under $400. The keys feel like a real piano and there are 128 polyphonies so you can play your music freely in complex scores.

With that being said, we think it’s a great budget-friendly piano for all levels. If you’re a beginner in lessons, use the dual-keyboard mode for side-by-side piano teaching or a two-in-one show.

There are also 4 reverb effects and three pedals (soft, sustain, and sostenuto) for your favorite playing style. Overall, it’ll be a fun digital piano to use for developing your skills.

4. Best Budget Upright Digital Piano – Roland MP200 88-Key Digital Upright Piano With Stand and Bench Black

SPECS

Key Action: Hammer Action Keys

Connectivity: USB/Bluetooth/MIDI

Weight: 183 lbs

If you love the idea of having an upright acoustic piano in the living room (but don’t have $10,000), Roland’s got the perfect upright digital piano for you. It’s very pricey compared to the options above, but it’s a great budget pick considering the features and body.

Roland even threw in a stand and bench! When it comes delivered to your door, you’ll have everything you need to set up the perfect music room.

Roland’s MP200 88-key upright piano sounds and feels like a traditional acoustic piano. It has all the features you could want, including Bluetooth connectivity and a USB port for MIDI connectivity and recording.

This piano has built-in effects too. Reverb, chorus, and EQ, along with a headphone jack and speakers. Remember, since it has Bluetooth connectivity you can use the speakers to play music very clearly through your favorite apps from your mobile device.

5. Best Digital Console Piano – Best Yamaha YDP145 Arius Series Digital Console Piano with Bench, Black

SPECS

Key Action: Graded Hammer Standard (GHS) keyboard action

Connectivity: USB

Weight: 83.75 lbs

Here’s a fantastic pick from Yamaha, it recreates the power and tone of the flagship CFX concert grand piano from Yamaha. This is exactly what you want in a digital piano.

It’s a great digital piano for all levels, and you’ll enjoy that the GHS weighted action is heavier in the low keys and lighter in the high keys, just like an acoustic piano.

The piano has 3 pedals (soft, sustain, and sostenuto) and has a 2-track song recorder and built-in effects such as reverb and chorus. Use it for silent practice if needed and use USB connectivity for easy integration with your favorite DAW.

Overall, the Yamaha YDP145 Arius Series Digital Console Piano is a great option for those looking for a high-quality digital piano that offers a realistic playing experience, a range of features, and a stylish design. With 353 built-in songs, 50 classical songs, and 303 comprehensive practice exercises, you’re set up for success.

Enjoy the included bench, it’s super comfy!

6. Best Korg Piano for Home – Korg C1 Air Digital Piano with Bluetooth – White

SPECS

Key Action: RH3 Real Weighted Hammer Action

Connectivity: Bluetooth/MIDI

Weight: 77.1 lbs

This is a very good digital piano for grand piano sound! The C1 Air is a beautiful digital piano that comes with lots of nice features such as 30 total sounds plus 3 adjustable studio effects for musical flexibility. It’s a piano that offers a realistic playing experience thanks to the RH3 keyboard.

Beginners and even advanced players will love it. Having the chance to use Bluetooth connectivity to stream from apps plus the USB port for MIDI connectivity will be a plus when it’s time to record.

The piano also includes three grand piano sounds and a range of other instrument sounds. You’ll really enjoy the world-class Japanese and German concert grand pianos! There are also built-in effects, such as reverb and chorus, which can be adjusted to suit your playing style.

Play through the speaker system or use headphones for silent practice.

7. A Grand Piano Splurge – Best Digital Grand Piano -Yamaha Clavinova CLP-765GP Digital Grand Piano With Bench Polished White

SPECS

Key Action: GrandTouch-S keyboard

Connectivity: USB/MDI

Weight: 233

It’s so pretty! Yamaha’s Clavinova CLP-765GP Digital Grand Piano is one you may need to save up for. It’s a high-end digital piano that is ideal for experienced and advanced players.

Yamaha CFX and Bösendorfer Imperial piano samples are available, this next spec is too cool, the fortepiano voices allow you to hear the music of Bach and Mozart exactly as the composers would have in their day! Neat, right!?

It’s got a few features you’d expect, USB, Bluetooth, reverb, and chorus, along with a variety of instrument voices, including strings, organs, and guitars. Play your performance back after each practice session, and have fun with all the possibilities.

If you want the ultimate realistic playing experience, you’ll have to splurge on this someday. The price is pretty steep, but still not as expensive as an acoustic piano.

Best Digital Piano Buyer’s Guide

Buying your first digital piano is exciting, but before you pick just any piano, make sure you understand all the different qualities of a digital piano. Below we’ll dive into key action, sound quality, size, connectivity, features, and brand reputation.

Key Action

Key action refers to the responsiveness of the keys. Weighted keys and graded hammer action keys feel similar to an acoustic piano.

Sound Quality

A digital piano that sounds like an acoustic piano is what you’ll want. Your digital piano will have various kits, be sure you have plenty!

Size

Some digital pianos are super lightweight and compact. They’re easy to move around and pack up. Although some look like upright pianos and aren’t portable or great for gigs.

Connectivity

Want to use your digital piano with a computer? Make sure it has USB or MIDI connectivity. You can also pick a digital piano with Bluetooth connectivity so you can play along to your favorite songs.

Features

Built-in speakers, Bluetooth, headphone jacks, and MIDI connectivity are several features you’ll see on today’s digital pianos. Headphone jacks are especially great for silent practice! We recommend getting a digital piano with recording capabilities so you can listen to your progress.

Also, some beginner pianos and quality digital pianos come with a bench and stand, but you’ll need to buy your own stand and bench if it doesn’t come with one. You may also want a music stand for your sheet music!

Brand & Price

Some higher-end brands like Roland and Yamaha can be pricey, but when it comes to electronic/digital instruments, accuracy is everything. Some affordable brands that pianists enjoy are Donner and Alesis.

They are fantastic entry-level instruments on a budget. Sometimes it’s best to have a smaller budget if you think you may not spend a lot of time on your piano.

Investing in a high-end instrument will make sense as your skills advance.

Best Digital Piano Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Many Keys Should a Digital Piano Have?

You can get away with less than 88 keys if you’re a beginner. When you’re playing more complex music, 88 is pretty standard. It’s mostly preference, though.

Can I Connect Headphones to a Digital Piano?

Yes, if there’s a headphone jack you can enjoy silent practices. This a great spec to look out for if you have housemates and can’t play loud.

Can I connect a Digital Piano to a Computer or External Device?

Yes, only if your digital piano has USB or MIDI connections. Using your MIDI controller will be a fun and efficient way to record and produce music! These days, most digital pianos will have these connections, so you’re in luck!

What Can of Pedals Are Available on a Digital Piano?

3 common pedals you may see on a digital piano are sustain, soft, or sostenuto pedals. Sustain pedals sustain the notes played on the piano when pressed. Soft pedals change the tone by shifting the hammers to hit fewer strings.

Sostenuto pedals sustain notes being held down the moment the pedal is pressed so other notes can be played without sustain. Sustain pedals are on the right, sostenuto is in the middle, and soft is on the left.

Verdict

Buying a piano is a commitment. Whether it’s an acoustic piano (real piano) or digital, they aren’t cheap toys, so you want to make sure you get the best bang for the buck.

If you are completely new to piano, go with the Alesis Recital piano. Alesis is beginning to dominate the affordable electronic/digital music space. This digital piano is loaded with features great for beginners, especially those taking piano lessons.

If you have a higher budget, Roland’s FP-10 is awesome for that realistic piano playing experience. You’ll use this throughout your intermediate and advanced days until you’re ready to splurge on a newer model.

As you play piano more, you’ll think about investing in an upright or grand piano for your home. They’ll become a staple part of your living room or music room for sure.

They are more expensive and heavy, and you won’t just want to give them away or sell them really cheap if you lose interest. They’re great investments when you’re committed to the musical journey and play songs and various playing styles often.

