8 Best Marshall Amps of 2023

Marshall amps are iconic—defining a generation of rock and roll tone. They’re the amp of choice for many beginners and seasoned giggers alike.

Marshall was founded in the ’60s when Jim Marshall tried to replicate a Fender Bassman, and they’ve released a boatload of amps since then.

With so many options and ambiguous names comprising various seemingly random letters and numbers, how can you pick the right one?

In this article, we’ll help you choose the best Marshall amp for you, whether you’re a pro looking for an all-tube vintage sound or a beginner just looking for something to practice with.

Our top pick is the Marshall DSL40CR for its versatility, wide range of tones, and excellent tonal quality for both home and stage use.

We’ll also give you some tips on things to look for when shopping for a Marshall amplifier. Let’s get started.

Best Marshall Amps

In this section, we’ll take a look at seven of the best Marshall amps for all kinds of budgets, play styles, and use cases.

Whoever you are, there’s an amp on this list waiting to provide that classic Marshall sound.

1. Best Marshall Amp Overall – Marshall DSL40CR

SPECS

Type: Tube

Tube Wattage: 40 W

40 W Speaker Configuration: 1 X 12″

Marshall’s Dual Super Lead tube amps bring a heady dose of the unmistakable sound that has kept them at the forefront of British amplification for decades.

The DSL40CR is a combo rig boasting four ECC83s preamp tubes and two EL34 power amp tubes. There are two channels—a classic gain and an ultra gain channel—with four total options, giving you tremendous versatility in customizing your sound.

Speaking of sound, you can hit anything from sparkling cleans to crunchy AC/DC-like distorted tones. Saturation is beautiful, and the built-in EQ is very responsive.

With 40 watts of power, the DSL40CR is very gig-capable—and when 40 watts is overkill, you can play at half power.

The amp comes loaded with features, including digital reverb for each channel, a tone switch, an FX loop, an emulated headphone output, and more.

At its core, this is a simple amp, and getting great sound is easy right out of the box. With fantastic tonal versatility and usability, this amp is equally amazing at home or on stage.

2. Best Budget Marshall Amp – Marshall Code50

SPECS

Type: Solid-State

Solid-State Wattage: 50 W

50 W Speaker Configuration: 1 X 12″

The Marshall Code50 is a solid-state combo rig introduced as a modeling amplifier. While it doesn’t offer the same color and dynamics as a traditional tube, Marshall has done an excellent job of getting it close, emulating a number of iconic tonal options.

Solid-state amps come with a number of benefits—they’re cheaper, less fragile, and require less maintenance. Some guitarists swear they can get cleaner tones with more headroom, too.

With the Code50, you’ll get tones galore. The amp comes with a number of editable presets (100) modeled after iconic Marshall setups. There are also 24 adjustable FX to help you further dial in the tone.

The Marshall Code series uniquely comes with a digital app, which allows you to create and save presets, adjust effects, share presets with others, and access external tone libraries.

With 50 watts of power and a single 12″ speaker, this amp can absolutely be used at gigs—and its solid-state portability is a huge plus, too.

With endless sonic combinations, fantastic durability, and a great price, the Marshall Code50 is a must-have for the wallet-conscious rocker.

3. Best Marshall Amp for Vintage Sound – Marshall SV20H Studio Vintage

SPECS

Type: Tube

Tube Wattage: 20 W

20 W Speaker Configuration: Head, also available as a 1 X 12″ Combo

Packing the quintessential tone of the Marshall 1959 Super Lead in a 20-watt amp head, the Marshall SV20H is a shoe-in for those hunting classic Plexi tones without the vintage Marshall window-rattling volumes.

The amp has three 12AX7 preamp tubes paired with two EL34 power tubes, and a power-reduction circuit means that attaining highly-distorted tones at lower volumes is possible.

Classic Marshall warmth and color shine through as well. The inclusion of an effects loop makes integrating your external processing chain a breeze.

From clean solos to broken-up, more contemporary hard rock, the SV20H Studio Vintage sounds refined and dialed in, with a surprising lack of fizz.

Controls for EQ and presence are sensitive and allow for some really interesting tonal blending.

If you’re looking for an amplifier for warm, saturated vintage-rock tones, the Marshall SV20H is worth a closer look.

4. Best Marshall Amp for Gigging – Marshall ORI50C Origin

SPECS

Type: Tube

Tube Wattage: 50 W

50 W Speaker Configuration: 1 X 12″

The Marshall ORI50C Origin is a fantastic amp for gigging, straddling the boundary between vintage Marshall tone and affordability.

Offering some of the most wonderful cleans around, this 50-watt guitar combo amplifier offers malleable, high-quality sound.

The ORI50C is powerful yet simple. Dial in distortion with gain and master knobs, then customize with the presence and three-band EQ settings. It’s simple, but you’ll be blown away by the tones you can achieve.

There are a number of features on this amp that make gigging better. Firstly, you can choose between low, mid, and high power options to achieve high-output sounds at any volume. This helps you get your desired sound, no matter your venue size.

There’s also a unique tilt control that blends brighter sounds with normal sounds and a footswitch-enabled gain boost for adding punch to things like solos.

Integrating classic Marshall tones with a number of nice features for gigging in an affordable package, the Marshall ORI50C Origin is a phenomenal amplifier for gigging.

5. Best Marshall Amp for Beginners – Marshall MG10G

SPECS

Type: Solid-State

Solid-State Wattage: 10 W

10 W Speaker Configuration: 1 X 6.5″

The Marshall MG10G is a basic, bare-bones amp perfect for beginners. It sounds very good, and because of its bare-bones nature, you’ll be able to set the tone and forget it—meaning you’ll be able to spend less time fiddling with controls and more time actually playing.

A solid-state amp, you’ll get a very direct, almost clinical sound. This sort of clarity is great for practicing, as it can help you unearth and address issues with your playing technique.

There are two channels on the MG10G: one for clean sound and another for overdrive. Beyond that, controls are limited. There’s a gain knob and those to adjust contour, volume, and master volume, but that’s it.

At 10 watts, you won’t have to worry about waking up the neighbors while playing, even when you crank it. Other features include line input, emulated headphones, and line outputs, so you can practice through headphones or play over a backing track.

If you’re a beginner just starting out and you’re looking for something simple and affordable with good sound, this is the choice for you.

6. Best Marshall Amp for Recording – Marshall Origin ORI20H

SPECS

Type: Tube

Tube Wattage: 20 W

20 W Speaker Configuration: Head

The Marshall Origin ORI20H is a 20-watt tube amp head amp offering pure Marshall sound ripe for recording

One of the best Marshall amps around, the Origin ORI20H is also a fantastic amplifier for recording. First, its all-tube design provides fantastic clarity and articulation, which helps with post-processing and mixing.

Second, it offers a rich sound with loads of harmonic content, leading to more body in the mix. The result of this is a more impactful, character-driven tonality.

The Marshall Origin ORI20H is lower in power, which provides a more focused sound and balanced low end and makes the amp easier to record. Controls are simple and straightforward, and you’ll have your desired settings dialed up in no time.

7. Best Marshall Practice Amp – Marshall MG30GFX

SPECS

Type: Solid-state

Solid-state Wattage: 30 W

30 W Speaker Configuration: 1 X 10″

The Marshall MG30GFX is an excellent practice amp for players of all skill levels. Its versatility is one of its most compelling features—it’s an amp that grows with you.

Offering plenty of power and onboard effects, you’ll easily play anything from rock to pop to blues.

The MG30GFX is a solid-state amp, and while the distortion can’t be compared to that of a valve amp, cleans are excellent with a surprising level of warmth.

Onboard effects include reverb, delay, chorus, and flanger, and they all sound great. The FX mix knob allows you to fine-tune the sound further.

The amp is really easy to use, so you won’t have to waste valuable practice time messing with settings or trying vainly to find the right tone.

For an amp offering versatility in tone and high-quality onboard effects, check out the MG30GFX.

8. Best Compact Marshall Amp – Marshall MS-2

SPECS

Type: Solid-state

Solid-state Wattage: 1 W

1 W Speaker Configuration: 1 X 2″

On a desk, in your car, at home, at work, at your in-laws… This amp is the perfect companion to take on the go. Powered by a 9V battery, you can play through this thing literally anywhere.

While it’s not the loudest amplifier around, the tone is surprisingly good, offering clean and overdriven channels.

Additionally, there’s a volume and tone knob for further customization. Cleans sparkle and classic Marshall crunch is more than achievable.

There are an almost unlimited number of situations this amp can shine—playing quietly in a small apartment, playing at work on a lunch break, playing out in nature, or just for an out-of-nowhere jam session at a friend’s house.

With an extremely portable design and surprising tonal versatility, the Marshall MS-2 is a must-have for those looking to take Marshall amplification with them wherever they go.

Best Marshall Amps Buyer’s Guide

When shopping for a Marshall amplifier, there are a few different factors to consider when deciding on the right one for you. Factors like your playing style, where you intend to play, and your budget all play a vital role in your choice.

Below, we’ve broken down some of the most important things to consider, like wattage, amp type, speaker configuration, and the number of channels.

Wattage and Power

The wattage and power of an amplifier determine its volume capability and play a large role in how much headroom is available. When choosing how much power you need in an amp, consider what you’ll use it for.

If you’re just looking for something to practice with, a lower-wattage option like the 10-watt MG10G should do the trick just fine. Lower wattage amps also tend to be easier to record.

However, if you’re looking for something to take to larger gigs, the 50-watt Marshall ORI50C Origin is a far better choice, offering more volume and headroom.

An amp with too much power can quickly become a nuisance—they tend to be heavier, and toning back the volume can lead to a loss in tonal quality.

If you’re unsure or want to use your amp in various situations, some options offer the ability to play at half-wattage, like the DSL40CR.

Amp Type

This really boils down to tube amps vs solid-state amps, and an argument must be made for each type.

Tube amps are the traditional choice, as they’re what Marshall was making back in the ’60s. They tend to produce more dynamic, responsive sound with lots of color and saturation and sound better overdriven.

However, they’re also more expensive, require more maintenance, and are more difficult to transport.

On the other hand, solid-state amplifiers are cheaper and produce very nice cleans, which don’t break up as you turn up the volume. However, they don’t respond quite as well to a player’s touch and don’t sound as organic when overdriven.

It’s also worth mentioning modeling amps, a type of solid-state amp that digitally recreates the sound of other well-known amplifiers. These allow a lot of versatility and can feel like owning many different amplifiers, but the sound is rarely as good as the real thing.

Speaker Configuration

An amplifier speaker configuration is very important to consider. Marshall amplifiers can come as combination amps and as heads.

Combination amplifiers are both the amplifier and the speaker, whereas heads are just the amplifier and must be connected to an external speaker cabinet or cab.

Additionally, Marshall offers different speaker setups. Larger setups, like a 4 X 12″, will provide a bigger sound with more reach. They’ll also be much more difficult to transport.

Smaller speaker setups, like a 1 X 10″, will offer a more focused sound perfect for smaller gigs, practice, or recording. They’ll also be much more portable.

Consider where you plan on playing in order to choose an amp with the right speaker configuration for you.

Channels

Some amps come with two channels, while others just come with one. Two channels can be nice to have because they provide just another way to focus on the sound you’re looking for.

They also make it easy to switch between clean and overdriven tones at the push of a button, so if you find yourself switching between the two often, an amp with two channels is something to look for.

A single-channel amp, however, is more straightforward to use and can provide a really nice base through which to augment with pedals.

Effects

Effects are a simple way to customize the guitar tone even further. Built-in effects like reverb, delay, chorus, and flanger can all dramatically impact the final sound. If you want to add to your tonal repertoire without needing pedals, effects can fill that gap quite nicely.

However, they usually don’t sound as good as dedicated pedals and don’t allow anywhere near the level of effects customization.

If you’re a beginner or are looking to pare down your setup, an amplifier with built-in effects can be perfect.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What do Marshall amps sound like?

Marshall amps are known for their icon crunch and overdriven tones, making them a rock and roll music staple. A distinctive British sound, they’re rich in harmonics, saturation, and color.

Can I use pedals with Marshall amps?

Yes, you can use pedals with Marshall amps to produce various effects and for precise tonal shaping.

Many Marshall amps also have effects loops, allowing you to add in effects before the power amp stage. This is particularly important for time-based effects like reverb and delay, which can muddy up the sound if placed after distortion.

What genres are Marshall amps good for?

While known for their application in classic rock music, Marshall amps are very versatile and are fantastic in hard rock, blues, pop, and even jazz, depending on the tonal characteristics and customization options of the specific Marshall amp.

Who’s used Marshall amps?

Many rockstars have used Marshall amps throughout the years, including Jimi Hendrix, Eddie Van Halen, Eric Clapton, Angus Young, and many others.

Do I need multiple channels on a Marshall amp?

While you don’t need multiple channels on a Marshall amp, it can be nice to have anyways because of the additional customization it offers and the ability to switch between clean and overdriven tone types quickly.

Conclusion

You should now be equipped with all you need to sort through the best Marshall amps to find the right one for you. Remember, some important things to consider are include amp power, amp type, speaker configuration, and effects.

For an all-around phenomenal amplifier packing quality Marshall sound, the DSL40 combo rig should be at the top of your list. If it’s vintage Plexi tones you crave, there’s no better than the SV20H Studio Vintage.