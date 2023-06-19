Man Who Allegedly Threw Cell Phone at Bebe Rexha Arrested

The man who allegedly threw the cell phone at Bebe Rexha and left her injured has been arrested.

Videos by American Songwriter

Nicolas Malvagna, a 27-year-old resident of Manalapan, New Jersey, is the fan being charged with throwing the phone that hit Rexha on the left side of her face during her concert at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on Sunday (June 18). Malvagna was arrested at the concert, according to the Washington Post. He was charged with assault, as police say he “intentionally threw a cellphone.”

The singer has confirmed that she is okay after the incident that left her with bruises around her eye and stitches just below her eyebrow. “I’m good,” she shared in the caption of an Instagram post that displays the bruises. “I’m okay you guys,” she added in a TikTok video as she sings a line from her hit song with David Guetta, “I’m Good (Blue).”

[RELATED: Bebe Rexha Hit in the Head by Phone Mid-Performance]

In a video posted by a fan, Rexha can be seen singing onstage when a phone is lodged from the audience and bounces off her head, causing the singer to grab the part of her face that was hit and turn from the audience as she drops to her knees. The show was part of Rexha’s Best F*n Night of My Life Tour that’s named after a line in “I’m Good (Blue).”

Rexha’s tour continues through September 22, where it wraps in Las Vegas with a performance at Life is Beautiful Festival. The tour includes a two-night stay at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, as well as appearances at the House of Blues locations in Houston and Dallas, Texas.

Released in August 2022, “I’m Good” samples Eiffel 65’s 1998 hit, “Blue (Da Ba Dee).” Rexha and Guetta’s collaboration went viral on TikTok before it was officially released as a single. It charted around the world, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, Adult Top 40 and Mainstream Top 40 charts, as well as No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for iHeartRadio