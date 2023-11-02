7 Best Reamp Boxes of 2023

A reamp box is one of those items that, once you have it, you can never do without.

In a nutshell, it’s a piece of gear that converts a balanced line-level signal back to an instrument-level signal: by sending the audio back through an amplifier or other signal processors, musicians and audio engineers can sculpt the ideal tone without having to re-record the entire part.

Imagine you recorded a stellar guitar solo, only to realize that it would have been even more powerful if you used a different effect or amplifier. With a reamp box, you can take the raw signal, send it back to a different amplifier or chain of effects, and make adjustments on the fly until you reach the perfect sound.

Whether you're a guitarist looking to experiment with different amp tones or a sound engineer facing a tight deadline (or dealing with a picky artist), a reamp box can be a lifesaver.

So today, we'll take a look at the best reamp boxes in the market, and while our all-time favorite is undoubtedly the Radial X-Amp, there are plenty of valid options worth considering for all budgets and needs.

Let’s dive in!

Best Reamp Boxes

1. Best Overall – Radial X-Amp

SPECS

Passive/Active : Active reamp box

: Active reamp box Frequency Response : 20Hz - 15kHz

: 20Hz - 15kHz Connectivity: 1 x Balanced Line Level XLR Input, 2 x 1/4" Outputs

The Radial X-Amp offers thoughtful design, robust construction, and a plethora of features that make re-amping a straightforward and effective recording technique for beginners and experts alike.

First of all, the X-Amp allows pre-recorded tracks to be sent through two effect pedals or guitar amplifiers simultaneously. This capability introduces a multitude of creative possibilities, from comparing different textures to fixing recording glitches post-session.

Its 100% Class-A signal path has been designed with guitarists in mind, ensuring a high-fidelity replication of the original recorded sound, while the balanced line-level XLR input and two 1/4" outputs make the X-Amp highly adaptable, whether you're driving tube amps or applying more subtle studio effects.

One of the X-Amp’s most useful features is its input level overload LED indicator, which makes it remarkably easier to manage signal levels, ensuring that the resulting sound remains as clean and uncolored as possible.

2. Best Budget Reamp Box – ART Dual RDB

SPECS

Passive/Active : Active reamp box

: Active reamp box Frequency Response : 20Hz - 20kHz

: 20Hz - 20kHz Connectivity: Dual XLR and 1/4" TRS inputs, Dual XLR and 1/4" TRS outputs

The ART Dual RDB is a reamping DI box that perfectly combines affordability and studio flexibility, thanks to a clean, full-range output that ensures your signal remains clear and faithful to the original recording.

The two isolation transformers are designed to prevent ground loops, safeguarding the integrity of your sound and providing a clean, noise-free output.

Another great aspect of the Dual RDB is that it comes with two inputs, meaning you can also re-amp stereo sources like keyboards and synthesizers. This makes it the perfect reamp box for anyone who has a recording studio at home and wants to hone their production skills.

3. Best Active Reamp Box – IK Multimedia Tonex

SPECS

Passive/Active : Active reamp box

: Active reamp box Frequency Response : 5Hz–30kHz

: 5Hz–30kHz Connectivity: Inputs: 1 x 1/4" (line in), 1 x 1/4" (amp); Outputs: 1 x XLR (line out), 1 x 1/4" (cabinet), 1 x 1/4" (amp)

The IK Multimedia TONEX Capture is a comprehensive solution for guitarists and producers who strive for the utmost accuracy.

What stands out right away from the TONEX Capture is its AI Machine Modeling capability; this feature uses a neural network to analyze both dry and wet tracks to create an astonishingly realistic digital Tone Model.

If that wasn’t enough, you also get the TONEX SE, a package featuring 200 premium Tone Models, 20 amps, 10 pedals, and unlimited Tone Model creation and download capabilities. This plethora of presets and customization options enhance the unit's versatility, providing a versatile tone library for music producers of all levels.

The TONEX Capture also provides seamless signal integrity, thanks to its ground lift and galvanic isolation features that minimize hum and other unwanted noises. Finally, the attenuation controls help maintain optimal signal levels, further ensuring that the captured tone remains as pure as possible.

4. Best Under $200 – Walrus Audio Canvas

SPECS

Passive/Active : Passive reamp box

: Passive reamp box Frequency Response : 20Hz to 20kHz

: 20Hz to 20kHz Connectivity: Inputs: 1 x 1/4", 1 x XLR; Outputs: 1 x 1/4"

The Walrus Audio Canvas Re-amp is an excellent option if you’re looking for a re-amp that combines simplicity and functionality.

It comes with multiple features, including a mute switch, a phase-reverse button, a first-order highpass filter at 200Hz, and a ground lift option. Additionally, phase-reverse and highpass filter buttons are particularly useful for counterbalancing common issues like phase cancellation and low-end rumble.

Built to last, versatile, and reasonably priced, the Walrus Audio Canvas is a fantastic reamp box that will enhance the quality of your audio recordings and streamline your creative workflow.

5. Best High-End Reamping Device – Little Labs Redeye 3D Phantom

SPECS

Passive/Active : Both options are available (Phantom-powered hi-fi buffered and passive inputs)

: Both options are available (Phantom-powered hi-fi buffered and passive inputs) Frequency Response : Not available

: Not available Connectivity: Inputs: 1 x 1/4" (active buffered in), 1 x 1/4" (un-buffered in), 1 x XLR (line level in); Outputs: 1 x 1/4" (instrument/re-amp out), 1 x XLR (mic level out); Other I/O: 2 x 1/4" TRS (expansion in/out)

The Little Labs Redeye 3D Phantom offers a high-quality direct box featuring both phantom-powered hi-fi buffered and passive inputs, and its ability to simultaneously function as a direct box and a reamping tool can make it a versatile addition to any studio setup.

The Redeye 3D Phantom's two UTC transformers ensure smooth signal transfer and greatly enhance sound fidelity.

The "wyhiwyg" (what you hear is what you get) button enables instant comparison between your direct and re-amped signals, eliminating guesswork from your workflow and facilitating quick decisions during the recording process.

The front-panel instrument/reamp out can function as a 'thru' signal, letting you feed your guitar amp while simultaneously sending a signal from the rear XLR to your mic pre and Digital Audio Workstation or tape machine.

With the option for daisy chaining multiple Redeyes, this re-amp can have multiple amps or pedals, further increasing its utility in more complex setups.

All in all, the Little Labs Redeye 3D Phantom is a super transparent, reliable, and endlessly customizable reamp that every serious guitarist or music producer should own.

6. Best Reamp Box Under $150 – Radial ProRMP

SPECS

Passive/Active : Passive reamp box

: Passive reamp box Frequency Response : 20Hz - 20KHz

: 20Hz - 20KHz Connectivity: Inputs: 1 x XLR; Outputs: 1 x 1/4"

The Radial ProRMP is a plug-and-play reamp that effortlessly connects to your recording system and handles all the impedance matching for you, leaving only the output level adjustment to the user. This makes it a perfect fit for musicians and producers who want to focus more on creativity and less on technicalities.

A crucial feature of the ProRMP is its custom-wound transformer, which not only converts the balanced low-z source to a hi-z input suitable for your amplifier but also acts as an electrical isolator, removing ground loops before they cause unwanted buzz and hum.

Encased in 14-gauge steel, the ProRMP comes in a book-end design with a welded I-beam frame, making it resilient to the wear and tear of a busy studio or live setting. This is an affordable, robust, and easy-to-use reamping solution built for durability and simplicity.

7. Best Simple Reamp Box – Reamp HP

SPECS

Passive/Active : Passive reamp box

: Passive reamp box Frequency Response : 20Hz - 20KHz

: 20Hz - 20KHz Connectivity: Inputs: 1 x 1/4", 1 x 1/8"; Outputs: 1 x 1/4"

The Radial Reamp HP is for anyone in need of a fuss-free, versatile reamping box. Its ergonomic design and portability don’t compromise its extensive functionalities, which include a professional built-in isolation transformer and ground lift switch for a clean, reliable signal.

The Reamp HP can accommodate both 1/4-inch and 3.5mm plugs, making it flexible enough to interface with traditional audio gear as well as devices like smartphones or tablets running sound-design apps.

It also comes with a mono switch, which allows you to sum down stereo tracks into a single mono output, and the dedicated level control can help you fine-tune the output and give you optimal control over your sound.

Best Reamp Boxes Buyer’s Guide

Whether you're an audio engineer or a musician who's serious about achieving the perfect guitar tone, a reamp box is an absolute must-have. Now that you know more about the best reamp boxes in the market, let’s focus on what you should look for when choosing one for your music production needs.

Signal Integrity

High-quality transformers from reputable manufacturers such as Jensen or Cinemag are often found in premium reamp boxes and are vital to preserve the fidelity of your audio signal.

Most importantly, pay attention to the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), as a higher SNR value generally means less noise will be affecting your signal.

Some reamp boxes, like the Radial X-Amp, also feature clipping indicators that can alert you if the signal level is too high, thereby assisting you in maintaining optimal signal integrity.

Connectivity

Connectivity is crucial in ensuring your re-amp box is compatible with your existing setup.

You'll usually find XLR connectors for balanced signals and 1/4-inch jacks for unbalanced or instrument-level signals. Some re-amps go a step further and include a switch to toggle between balanced and unbalanced modes, offering additional flexibility.

Ground Lift

Ground loops can create hum or noise in your audio signal, and a ground lift option helps eliminate this issue by disconnecting the ground circuit in the audio path. I believe this is essential if you're working in a setting with multiple electrical devices that are all connected to the same power source, which is why all the devices in this list come with a ground lift feature.

Passive Reamp Box vs. Active Reamp Box

Passive units don't require an external power supply and are generally easier to use, focusing on converting the signal without additional features. Active reamps require external power but usually offer extra features such as gain control, equalization settings, or even onboard effects.

While active boxes can be more versatile, they are generally more expensive and may introduce more components into the signal chain, which might affect signal integrity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How does a reamp box affect signal integrity?

A reamp box is designed to preserve the signal integrity of a recorded track when it's sent back through an amplifier or effects chain. High-quality reamp boxes use high-quality transformers and electronic components to ensure that the audio signal remains pristine, preventing degradation or noise introduction.

Can a reamp box also function as a DI box?

While both reamp boxes and DI boxes deal with signal conversion, they serve opposite functions: a DI box converts an instrument-level signal to a balanced mic level signal, while a reamp box does the reverse. Some reamp boxes offer both functions.

Can I use a reamp box for both guitar and bass?

Yes, a reamp box can be used for both guitar and bass. The main function of a reamp is to convert line-level signals back to instrument-level signals, and this is applicable to both guitar and bass recordings. However, as they’re mostly used for guitars, some models might have specific tonal characteristics that are designed for that instrument.

How does a reamp box integrate into my existing studio setup?

A reamp box takes a balanced line-level audio signal from your audio interface or mixing console and converts it to an unbalanced instrument-level signal. This signal is then routed to an amplifier or effects unit, fitting naturally into the signal chain of most recording or mixing environments.

What is the impact of the transformer quality on the reamp box?

The quality of the transformer has a critical impact on signal integrity and sound quality. Premium transformers from trustworthy manufacturers can ensure minimal coloration and maximal preservation of the original signal, while lesser-quality transformers might introduce noise or distortion.

Do reamp boxes introduce latency?

High-quality reamp boxes introduce negligible latency, as they’re analog devices that directly convert the electrical properties of the audio signal. In most cases, any latency introduced would be so minimal as to be indistinguishable during recording or playback.

Are there reamp boxes with onboard effects or additional features?

While traditional reamp boxes focus exclusively on signal conversion, some modern versions offer additional features like gain control, EQ settings, or even onboard effects. These options are usually available in active reamp boxes that require an external power supply and may be more expensive.

Final Thoughts

Getting one of the best reamp boxes can be a game-changer for musicians and audio engineers alike, and since there's a reamp box for every budget and need, all you have to do is think about your requirements and choose the one that'll elevate your sound.

In short, if you're looking for the best all-in-one solution for your productions, we suggest opting for the versatile and reliable Radial X-Amp. On a tight budget? The Radial ProRMP will give you everything you need to bring to life a high-quality guitar sound in your home recording studio.

Are you ready to add one to your arsenal and take your recordings to the next level?