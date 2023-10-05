The Weeknd’s Concert in Bogotá Causes Surge in City’s Economy

Since early June, The Weeknd has been overseas on the European and Latin American legs of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. On Wednesday (October 4), he made his second stop of the Latin America portion in Bogotá, Colombia, playing a massive show at Estadio El Campín. According to reports, though, the concert wasn’t just a major event for The Weeknd and his fans. It was also a huge economic boost for the entire town.

Videos by American Songwriter

Per Colombian news site Portafolio, the show in the country’s capital city brought about 1,500 new jobs for its citizens, thanks to 35 companies who helped organize the event. Because of this, the After Hours Til Dawn performance reportedly helped pay for a sum of 800 million Colombian pesos worth of rent for workers, which equals over $187,000 USD.

Including “an 80-meter catwalk, 680 lights, a screen six meters high, and a lunar sphere located above the audience,” it became clear that the 35,000 fans in attendance saw one of the most incredible live performances in Bogotá history.

News of The Weeknd’s sizable impact in Colombia comes just a few months after he achieved a similar feat in England. Performing at London Stadium on July 7 and 8, The Weeknd was able to rally 80,000 fans per night, which broke the venue’s record for the highest attendance.

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd]

Overall, the After Hours Til Dawn Tour has grossed more than $350 million in profit, as its 2022 North American leg contributed $148 million of it. For the European and Latin American legs, more than 2 million tickets have been sold thus far, and The Weeknd now has just four shows left before he wraps up the record-setting, globe-trotting tour.

Check out the rest of the dates for the After Hours Til Dawn Tour below.

Sat Oct 7 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão

Tue Oct 10 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Allianz Parque

Fri Oct 13 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Hipódromo de San Isidro

Sun Oct 15 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images