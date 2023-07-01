Shopping for your first MIDI controller isn't the easiest task. There are so many, with different keys, controls, kNobs, and other functions that don't look the most simple to navigate.

Videos by American Songwriter

We'll help you understand what type of MIDI keyboard you'll need. We rounded up 5 MIDI keyboards for beginners.

Our favorite has to be the M-Audio Keystation 49-key controller It's an entry-level controller that's easy to use and the price is excellent considering all of the features.

We want you to leave this list with the best controller. So, read along and find keys that feel comfortable to you.

Best MIDI Keyboard for Beginners

1. Best Beginner MIDI - M-Audio Keystation 49 MK3

SPECS

Number of Keys: 49

49 Type of Keys: Synth Action, Full-sized

Synth Action, Full-sized Velocity Sensitive: Yes

The Keystation 49 MK3 is a great intro MIDI controller. It's simple and straightforward. The controller only has 49 keys, which is a great number, considering these go up to 88 keys like a standard keyboard.

This MIDI keyboard is compatible with all of the software you'll like to use -- Ableton Live Live, Pro Tools, First, and Air Music Tech Xpand!2.

Between the seamless music software integration, it also has features that make it great for those early in their music production journey. The controls are everything you'll need. To the left of the keys are the pitch, modulation, and octave controls.

You can also use the volume slider for live gigs and it can be assigned to control any MIDI value in the studio. Overall, you've got a lot of great features for under $120.

Use this MIDI keyboard with your Mac or Windows computer, but you can also use it with your iPad or iPhone. So, if you don't have the best laptop for music production yet, you're all set with the right connector.

2. Best Slim-Key MIDI Controller - Arturia MiniLab 3

SPECS

Number of Keys: 25

25 Type of Keys: Synth

Synth Velocity Sensitive: Yes

Look at this tiny MIDI controller! You may be familiar with mini MIDI controllers, they are small 25-key controllers with pretty slim keys. It's the best portable MIDI controller for this price.

A controller of this size is great for beginners who have limited space and want to prioritize simplicity at this part of their music production journey.

Just because this MIDI keyboard is small, doesn't mean it lacks features though. It has all of the essential controls -- pitch bend and modulation touch strips, 16 backlit RGB pads, and various assignable knobs and buttons. You can explore trigger samples, control virtual instruments, and manipulate sound parameters.

And if you're not sure where to start, Arturia is ready to introduce you to Analog Lab Lite. It comes bundled with it, so you can have access to lots of sounds and virtual instruments.

Arturia has lots of tutorials and resources in case you're still a bit lost. And that's totally normal for a beginner! Just be sure to take advantage of all of the materials.

Arturia really has your best interest in mind, and wants you to succeed in your musical journey. We really like that this beginner MIDI keyboard is under $110.

3. Best Semi-Weighted MIDI Controller - Akai Professional MPK261

SPECS

Number of Keys: 61

61 Type of Keys: Semi-weighted

Semi-weighted Velocity Sensitive: Pressure and Velocity-sensitive pads

The MPK261 is an excellent MIDI controller for those looking to get started with 61 keys. This allows you to have a wider range of keys for more melodies, chords, and basslines. So, if you're ready for a broad range of octaves and note combos, this is for you.

Also, you'll have everything you'll need for manipulating parameters, adjusting levels, and more. There are 8 knobs, 8 faders, and 16 MPC-style velocity-sensitive RGB pads.

Also, the MPK261 features an arpeggiator and a note repeat function, which can be helpful for beginners in creating rhythmic patterns and exploring complex musical sequences.

Overall, this is a great beginner-friendly MIDI controller, but it'll definitely cost you more than many other controllers on this list. So, if you're ready to invest in a high-quality controller you can use for a while, this is a great pick. It will be useful even after your beginner days of music production.

4. Best 61-Key MIDI Controller - Novation Launchkey 61 MK3

SPECS

Number of Keys: 61

61 Type of Keys: Synth action

Synth action Velocity Sensitive: Yes

Here's another 61-key MIDI controller we enjoy. You'll like this controller if you're looking to keep your budget under $300.

The Launchkey 61 MK3 is a great controller for those looking for seamless integration with Ableton Live, Studio One, Cubase, and more. As a new producer, you'll want to be able to easily work with popular software and DAWs (a digital audio workstation).

The controller features 8 rotary knobs, 9 sliders, dedicated transport controls, and 16 RGB backlit pads for controlling virtual instruments, effects, mixer settings, and more. This will all help you shape your sound and mix tracks.

The Launchkey 61 MK3 also features Custom Modes to let you customize the behavior of your Launchkey, giving you total mastery over control assignments, MIDI routing, pad color, and more.

Overall, we think this is a great MIDI keyboard for beginners who want to explore new features every time they use it. Between scale modes, chord modes, and the arpeggiator, you can expand your musical possibilities every day and effortlessly.

5. Best MIDI Controller Under $50 - Nektar SE25

SPECS

Number of Keys: 25

25 Type of Keys: Synth Mini-keys

Synth Mini-keys Velocity Sensitive: Yes

We get having a tight budget for music gear and want to make sure everyone gets a quality MIDI keyboard. We found a great compact and lightweight controller for under $50 and know it's the solution for budget and on-the-go music production.

The affordable MIDI keyboard has seamless integration with all of the popular DAW you've been working with or learning about. It comes with Nektar, and it provides an automatic mapping of the controller's controls to various parameters in popular DAWs. This integration simplifies the setup process for beginners.

The portable MIDI keyboard is pretty simple to use, we enjoy that the controls are easy to navigate and understand. There's no need for a MIDI keyboard, especially one of this size and price to be difficult.

While it's small, it still can do a lot. It has a footswitch input and a USB port for MIDI connectivity. This versatility allows beginners to explore different sonic possibilities and expand their setup as they progress.

Best MIDI Keyboard for Beginners Buyer's Guide

Your first MIDI keyboard may not be everyone's first choice. You may prioritize key type, number of keys, keyboard size, or even controls and features for upcoming projects.

Below we'll go over all of the things you should consider before buying your first MIDI keyboard.

Keyboard Size

MIDI keyboards come in various sizes, ranging from compact and portable to larger, full-sized options. Consider space (do you want to carry it in a backpack or do you want a larger one for comfortable playing at home or in the studio?)

Key Number

Keys can range from 25-88. 49 and 61 are pretty common. Plus, you won't feel intimidated by the number of keys.

Key Action

MIDI keyboards have different key actions, weighted, semi-weighted, and synth action. Weighted keys will feel most similar to an acoustic piano, synth-action keys are super light and easy to play, and semi-weighted keys are between weighted and synth.

Connectivity

USB connectivity allows you to connect your keyboard to your computer for music production.

Software Integration

Look for keyboards that offer software integration with digital audio workstations (DAWs) or music production software so you can control virtual instruments.

Controls and Features

Consider controls and features of the keyboard -- modulation and pitch bend wheels, assignable knobs, drum pads, faders, and transport controls. These features can enhance your performance and workflow as you progress.

Compatibility

You likely won't run into compatibility issues if you have Windows or macOS. But it's helpful to make sure before purchasing. Some are even compatible with iOS or Android devices, which can be useful if you plan to use mobile music apps.

Best MIDI Keyboard Frequently Asked Questions

What is MIDI, And Why Do I Need a MIDI Keyboard?

MIDI stands for Musical Instrument Digital Interface. A MIDI keyboard serves as a controller, so you can play virtual instruments, record MIDI data, and control music production software.

How Many Keys Do I Need as a Beginner?

49-61 keys as a beginner are great. But you may want 88 keys if you are not a beginner and especially play the keyboard or piano often (and at an advanced level).

Do I Need Weighted Keys or Synth-Action Keys?

It depends on your preference. We recommend synth-action keys if you want keys that are light and springier. Also, if you plan on playing quickly you want synth-action keys. For more realistic playing, consider weighted keys.

Are There Any Software Limitations With MIDI Keyboards?

Most MIDI keyboards are compatible with a wide range of software, including digital audio workstations (DAWs) and virtual instruments. Still, check the compatibility of the MIDI keyboard with your software.

Can I Connect a MIDI Keyboard to my Mobile Device?

Some can! Just make sure your MIDI keyboard is compatible or see if it needs more adapters to connect to your iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone.

Verdict

We rounded up 5 of the best MIDI controllers for newbies. While many of these are alike, there are key differences. If you're looking for the best beginner controller that's not too small or big, consider the M-Audio Keystation 49 MK3 controller.

It's a nice affordable controller with 49 keys and plenty of features like pitch, modulation, and octave controls. It's compatible with all of your favorite software and is easy to navigate.

If you're prioritizing buying a compact controller and have a tight budget, you're going to love the Nektar SE25. It's a great controller with only 25 keys! Even with only 25 keys, you can do a lot. It comes with a Bitwig 8-Track DAW that features over 50 software instruments and effects.

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Photo Courtesy Sweetwater