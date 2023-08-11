12 Best Mouse for Music Production of 2023

If you consider music production to be art, then surely, the mouse is the paintbrush. Unless you're an old-schooler working strictly on dusty hardware—a mouse is basically the heart of the modern studio.

There are loads of mice out there, but they can make a huge difference to your workflow. It made a huge difference in my life as a music producer finding a mouse that felt like an extension of my body.

For too many years, I ended up with aching wrists after a lengthy production session, but after I found the right mouse, it made everything flow a lot better.

This guide will show you some of the best options it comes to when looking for a mouse for music production.

There are also a lot of things you should think about to find the right kind of mouse for you—you want something that fits like a glove, so you need to work out the parameters that mean a lot to you.

One of the best overall is the Evoluent VM4R, which is incredibly comfortable and well-made. The Anker Ergonomic is another great choice for a lower budget.

Keep reading to see my suggestions for the best mice and the important things you need to think about to find the right one!

Best Mouse for Music Production

If you think about the best music created in the digital age, then you should also think about how many mouse clicks those classic beats took to make.

Think of your favorite tune made since computers were at the core of the music studio, and then think about how many mouse clicks went into making that sweet tune.

Well, with that in your mind, you are probably now excited to be thinking about your new brush to paint some of your own classic tunes. Having the right mouse can make a huge difference.

As a production goblin myself, I can't even count the number of hours I've spent clicking away, refining my music to perfection.

So, now it's worth thinking about investing in a mouse that can help you achieve the greatness you are capable of. Think of all the thousands of pounds that have been spent on instruments, well the mouse is the most powerful instrument there ever was, maybe....

Here are the best Mouse for Music Production on the market today!

1. The Best Affordable Silent Mouse – Logitech M220

SPECS

Type: Traditional Flat

Traditional Flat Connection: Wireless

Wireless Buttons: 2 + Scroll wheel

2 + Scroll wheel Programmable: No

No Silent: Yes

If you're looking for a basic wireless mouse to use in the music studio, the Logitech M220 is a decent choice. It's the most affordable mouse on this list, coming in at an impressive $12.

Don't expect any mind-blowing features or performance, but if you just want a simple and low-cost wireless mouse, I'd recommend this.

The most noticeable feature is that it's silent, making it ideal for use in a recording room.

2. Affordable Ergonomic – Anker Ergonomic Wired Vertical Mouse

SPECS

Type: Upright Ergonomic

Upright Ergonomic Connection: Wired (can be found as a wireless version)

Wired (can be found as a wireless version) Buttons: 5 + Scroll

5 + Scroll Programmable: 2 x programmable

2 x programmable Silent: No

This is actually the mouse I'm using right now! This vertical mouse has the bonus of being more ergonomic, creating less strain, and letting you work for hours without tiring.

The reason I bought this mouse in the first place was because I had sore wrists from using a traditional mouse for so long, but this ergonomic mouse fixed the problem!

Besides the nice upright design, music producers will find the two extra programmable buttons a nice addition to use for their favorite shortcuts. It also comes with a built-in DPI changing button, so you can quickly move between a faster or lower setting.

If you're looking for an affordable but reliable workhorse of a music production mouse, I can't recommend this model enough!

3. Removable Wrist Rest – DeLUX Ergonomic Mouse (M618Plus RGB-Wired)

SPECS

Type: Ergonomic Gaming

Ergonomic Gaming Connection: Wired

Wired Buttons: 6 5 + Scroll

6 5 + Scroll Programmable: 2 x buttons

2 x buttons Silent: No

If you're looking for a nice, mid-priced gaming mouse, this model from DeLUX is a nice choice. It's a great pick for music production and will minimize repetitive strain injuries thanks to the ergonomic design. It even comes with a built-in, removable wrist rest which makes it even more comfortable.

As for buttons, it has 6 buttons, two of which can be programmed to your keyboard shortcut or macro of choice. Additionally, there is a five-way selector for changing between the five different DPI levels, letting you easily find the right speed for your taste.

Another nice but perhaps pointless feature is the vibrant RGB lighting, which can be switched on or off if you want to keep yourself focussed.

4. Loads of Buttons – AULA H510 MMO Gaming Mouse

SPECS

Type: Gaming Mouse, Flat

Gaming Mouse, Flat Connection: Wired

Wired Buttons: 14

14 Programmable: 9 buttons

9 buttons Silent: No

If you're the kind of producer who likes to use keyboard shortcuts and macros, this might be the best choice so far.

This gaming mouse comes fitted with a staggering 14 buttons—9 of which can be programmed to custom mappings. Surely this can fit in all your important shortcuts, letting you work mostly with one hand?

It also comes with 6 different DPI modes for finding your right speed. It's worth noting that this uses a flat rather than ergonomic design, which might be more straining.

Overall, if you need the extra buttons, you won't find much better than this for the price. However, some people might find this amount of buttons a bit intimidating!

5. Thumb Trackball – Nulea Wireless Trackball Mouse

SPECS

Type: Trackball

Trackball Connection: Wireless

Wireless Buttons: 4

4 Programmable: 2

2 Silent: No

This is the first trackball-style mouse on the list and uses a slightly different design. This uses a thumb-controlled trackball, which is easy to use and offers very minimal strain on your wrists and elbows.

While it might be a bit confusing and unfamiliar to some users, this is a great pick if you want to save space or don't have much room to move around. It's also good for reducing fatigue!

6. Stylish and Reliable Ergonomics – Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Wireless Mouse

SPECS

Type: Vertical Ergonomic

Vertical Ergonomic Connection: Wireless

Wireless Buttons: 4

4 Programmable: 2

2 Silent: No

This is a more premium type of ergonomic mouse made by Kensington, who is one of the biggest names in the mouse scene. This mouse doesn't have many standout features besides being a solid workhouse of a mouse with a nice design all around.

This feels great to use, has an ergonomic design, and has a decent wireless connection. It comes with two programmable buttons and a unique style of scroll wheel.

7. An Apple Classic – Apple Magic Mouse with USB-C - Silver

SPECS

Type: Super Flat

Super Flat Connection: Wireless and Wired

Wireless and Wired Buttons: 2 x touch scroll

2 x touch scroll Programmable: No

No Silent: Nearly

The Apple Magic Mouse is a staple in many music studios—I've seen these in countless professional studios where I've worked. With a sleek and modern look, these mice are a stylish counterpart to a music production setup.

These are highly responsive, meaning it feels nice and precise when you're on a mouse mission. The way the scrolling works is cool, too, as you glide your fingers over the top surface and can scroll sideways as well as vertically.

I will say these aren't the most ergonomic mice out there, and they can become a bit fatiguing after a short while—mostly due to the extra flat profile. I would recommend getting a wrist adapter for the magic mouse, which can make it more ergonomic.

You might also be interested in the Apple Magic Trackpad mouse.

8. Stylish Ergo – Logitech Lift

SPECS

Type: Ergonomic Mouse

Ergonomic Mouse Connection: Wireless

Wireless Buttons: 5 + Scroll wheel

5 + Scroll wheel Programmable: 1 x customizable button

1 x customizable button Silent: Yes

As far as comfort is concerned, the Logitch Lift is one of the best out there. Using a soft rubber handle and an upright ergonomic design, you can use the Logitech Lift for hours on end without any sign of fatigue.

It comes with 5 buttons and a smart wheel. One of the buttons is programmable, and two of them are configured to work as back and forward buttons. The smart wheel has a slick feeling and can also be clicked to scroll horizontally.

While being one of the most comfortable mice on this list, it's also incredibly quiet, and you can safely click away in a recording session without worrying about damaging the audio file.

Another cool feature is the 3-way switch located on the bottom of the mouse, this changes which wireless frequency is being used. This means you can pair the mouse to three different devices and instantly switch between them without having to fiddle around.

SPECS

Type: Traditional Flat

Traditional Flat Connection: Wired or Wireless

Wired or Wireless Buttons: 6

6 Programmable: 2

2 Silent: No

This high-quality flat mouse is a great choice for people on the hunt for a traditional design that will last for many years.

This has many of the same features as other mice on this list, with the standouts being the flat design and the ability to be used either wirelessly or with a wire.

10. Premium Ergonomic – Evoluent VM4R Vertical Mouse

SPECS

Type: Upright Ergonomic

Upright Ergonomic Connection: Wired

Wired Buttons: 7

7 Programmable: Yes

Yes Silent: Nearly

The Evoluent VM4R is widely regarded as one of the best mice in terms of ergonomics and comfort. It has a wide range of customization options that mean you can adjust its performance for maximum comfort and suitability.

A cool feature of the customization is that you can change how the buttons work with different software programs. So you can have some shortcuts for one music production software, and others for another one, or other software.

If you're looking to invest in a serious mouse that will last for years—and keep you comfortable the whole tile, the VM4R is a strong contender.

11. Precise and Flexible – Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse

SPECS

Type: Flat with thumb rest

Flat with thumb rest Connection: Wireless or Wired

Wireless or Wired Buttons: 6 with two scroll wheels

6 with two scroll wheels Programmable: No

No Silent: No

The MX Master 3S is one of Logitech's premium mice. The notable features are the wired and wireless operation, the dual scroll wheels, and a nice thumb rest.

It's all around a very well-made mouse. If you're after a flat mouse that will last for years, this might be the best choice if you can afford the high price tag.

12. The Trackball Legend – Kensington SlimBlade Trackball Low-profile USB Trackball

SPECS

Type: Trackball

Trackball Connection: Wired

Wired Buttons: 2 + Scroll ring

2 + Scroll ring Programmable: No

No Silent: Nearly

The Kensington SlimBlade is an iconic trackball. This is one of the most accurate out there and is super comfortable due to its large size. This is a lot of fun to use, although some people might find it a bit fiddly compared to a traditional mouse.

These are a great choice when working on larger screens, as the ability to flick the ball can cover a large distance in a short time. If you want a fancy trackball, this is the best on the market.

Best Mouse for Music Production Buyer's Guide

With so many different types of mice to choose from, you should take your time to think about the different styles so you can find the one that suits your needs.

Flat or Upright? Ergonomics and Comfort

One of the first and most important things to think about when choosing a mouse for music production is the style and layout of the mouse. The main thing to think about is ergonomics.

There are basically two types here, either the traditional, flat-style mouse or the upright, ergonomic design. There are also a few variations in the type of ergonomics you can find in the mouse.

Personally, I'm a huge fan of the upright mouse. When you think about wrist position, it makes more sense to twist your elbow rather than your wrist all the time. Having an upright mouse helps to reduce tension and strain on the wrist, and work encourages better posture throughout the upper body.

As a huge mouse user, I used to feel fatigued in my wrists when using the flat style mouse, but with an upright mouse, I can use it for hours on end without any strain. It takes a bit of time to get used to at first if you are transitioning from the old style, but it's so worth it.

That's why I chose to include mostly upright mice in this article. You might have a preference overall, but try out an upright one, and then tell me if it doesn't feel more comfortable and less tiring.

Extra Buttons? Programmable?

When it comes to music production, there are so many operations that you can perform. Cutting, copying, pasting, duplicating, the list goes on and on.

A lot of mice come with additional buttons that can be programmed to act out keyboard shortcuts. This can save a lot of time and effort, as you can simply hit a button on your mouse to perform an action rather than having to manually use the keyboard buttons.

This has several advantages, including making your workflow faster and also reducing strain on your hands. So if this is a feature you think you would enjoy, it's worth going for a mouse with it.

Although these are typically a little bit more expensive and might take a bit of extra programming to get set up in the way you want them to.

Wired or Wireless

The debate between wired and wireless mice is a classic one, and you'll hear many conflicting points of view. Ultimately, there is one clear tradeoff.

Wireless mice give you more freedom of movement and position, although they come at the cost of having to deal with a battery and also sometimes a tinny amount of latency. Wired mice don't need to be charged, although they limit the distance you are from the computer.

In some larger studios, a wireless mouse can be a godsend, although if you are working in a smaller space and you don't need to move far from the PC, then a wired mouse is more convenient.

Ball, Traditional, Or Both?

Another large distinction is whether you are choosing between traditional mice or you might be interested in a trackball mouse.

Trackball mice offer certain advantages, including saving space, and having a different feel, although they aren't always as precise as traditional mice and can be more straining.

Build Quality and Budget

Another important consideration is the tradeoff between build quality and budget. If you are making a serious purchase, it might be better to invest in a more expensive mouse to get the most long-lasting quality. However, you can still find decent mice in cheaper price ranges, just don't expect them to last forever.

Noise Level

A hugely important factor to consider is the noise level of a mouse. Many times, when I've been working in a studio, I've had to edit out mouse clicks of a careless producer fiddling with some controls on the software. If only they'd been using a silent mouse, then it would have saved me that time.

If you are going to be using the mouse in the same acoustic environment that you are going to be recording in, then you should go for a silent mouse.

Although there is fewer silent mouse on the market, they often lack the other extra features you can find with standard mice, including extra buttons and upright ergonomics. So go for a silent mouse if it's in the recording room, but otherwise, you don't need to worry about it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do you need a mouse for music production?

Mouses are basically essential for serious music production, although you can still get by on a trackpad.

While the trackpad on your laptop might be the most convenient option, it won't be the most ergonomic. You want to take into account the ergonomics and comfort of a mouse, as music production sessions can be pretty lengthy.

The last thing you want is to be inhibited by sore wrists. Mice are also more accurate than trackpads, making it easier to do more detailed editing work.

What is the difference between a mouse and a trackball?

The difference between a mouse and a trackball is the way that the user interacts with it to move their mouse cursors.

A mouse is a more traditional and familiar tool. This hand-held object is moved around the desk to change the location of the cursor. However, with a trackball, the unit typically remains in one location, and instead, a ball is rotated inside the device to move the cursor.

The choice is typically down to a matter of preference. While trackballs can save space and work in a smaller setup, they can be a bit more tiring and fiddly to use compared to a regular mouse.

Is music production best with a mouse or trackpad?

Ultimately, it's a matter of personal preferences, although a wired or wireless mouse will generally offer more comfort, less strain, and more precise cursor control compared to a trackpad.

Using a trackpad on a laptop can be nice when you're on the move and don't have room for accessories. However, when you're in a proper music production setup, you'll want to use a proper traditional mouse.

Conclusion

Good luck choosing your new mouse! Remember to spend some time considering the points above to work out what is the best mouse for your needs.

As two top picks, I'd suggest the Evoluent VM4R if you have a high budget or the Anker Ergonomic for an excellent affordable, and comfortable mouse!