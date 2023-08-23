7 Best MP3 Players of 2023

The format has been around for a while, but MP3 is still a widely used audio file standard. Due to the compression it introduces over lossless files like WAV and FLAC, you sacrifice sound for storage, as the MP3 format is compressed and takes up much less space. This allows you to pack more songs into your library.

MP3 players make great portable music players, especially for hardcore music lovers. Our topic pick for the best MP3 player is the FiiO M11S. It’s versatile, expandable, and incredibly well-built.

There are a number of different types of outputs for integrating it with external speakers and other types of playback systems. And it’s ready for the next step in audio player functionality through the MQA unfolding capability.

Best MP3 Players

1. Best MP3 Player Overall – FiiO M11S

SPECS

Special Features: Hi-res audio, lossless DSD, SRC global bypass, 10-band parametric EQ, MQA unfolding

Storage Capacity: 3GB, expandable up to 32GB

To put it simply, FiiO’s M11S is a force to be reckoned with. It is a hi-resolution audio player that provides 2.5mm, 3.5mm, and 4mm outputs, as well as a balanced line out. So no matter what type of device is getting the signal down the line, you have options.

A multi-function key allows for one-touch access to transport controls, filtering and EQ, Bluetooth connectivity, and USB decoding modes.

It runs on the Android 10 operating system and allows you to stream music from popular services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more. MQA unfolding is also supported, so no matter how you source your music, you never have to compromise sound quality.

Both the left and right channels run on a dual DAC (digital-to-analog converter) design that supports sample rates of up to a staggering 384kHz, and 670mW of output power provides all the juice you need to send the playback signal to your favorite external devices.

The five-inch, 720p display provides a crisp look and easy feature navigation. The M11S is definitely pricey for an MP3 player, but it is clearly designed for the most passionate music listeners.

With a versatile output section and wide-ranging support for multiple types of audio files and apps, this is far and away our top pick for best MP3 player.

2. Best Lossless Audio MP3 Player – Surfans F20

SPECS

Audio Formats: WAV, FLAC, MP3/2, WMA, M4A, and more

WAV, FLAC, MP3/2, WMA, M4A, and more Special Features: DSD decoding, custom EQ, external DAC capability

DSD decoding, custom EQ, external DAC capability Connectivity: Headphone jack, Auxiliary, USB, Bluetooth

Headphone jack, Auxiliary, USB, Bluetooth Storage Capacity: No internal memory but comes with 32GB SD card, expandable storage up to 256GB with MicroSD card slot

For the longest time, MP3 players were just that, and audiophiles who refused to compromise on sound quality were left in the lurch. But those days are over.

The F20 from Surfans supports all major lossless audio formats in WAV, FLAC, WMA, MP3, M4A, and more. Chances are, if it’s an audio file, the F20 can play it back.

Considering it’s designed to be used with uncompressed audio files, it has a wide 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response. The onboard EQ offers multiple ways to customize the listening experience, including various genre presets.

With the wide range of audio formats the Surfans F20 supports, its great audio quality thanks to DSD decoding. But that’s just the start. It can also be used as an external DAC (digital audio converter)!

The only real downside to the F20 is that it doesn’t offer internal storage, but it comes with a 32GB SD card, and memory can be expanded all the way up to 256 GB.

The F20 is great for the casual listener, most discerning audiophiles, or even musicians and producers who need a device for their music production workflows.

Factor in the sleek aesthetic, LCD display, easy navigation, and external DAC functionality, and you have one of the best MP3 players on the market.

3. Best Hi-Resolution MP3 Player – HIFI Walker H2

SPECS

Audio Formats: MP3, WAV, FLAC, AIFF, WMA, M4A, and more

MP3, WAV, FLAC, AIFF, WMA, M4A, and more Special Features: Hi-resolution audio, Burr Brown DAC, external DAC capability, high-definition display

Hi-resolution audio, Burr Brown DAC, external DAC capability, high-definition display Connectivity: Auxiliary output, line output, USB, Bluetooth

Auxiliary output, line output, USB, Bluetooth Storage Capacity: 64GB internal SD card, expandable storage up to 256GB

It’s pretty much expected that a modern-day MP3 player should provide hi-resolution audio, and few (if any) do it better than the Walker H2 from HIFI.

It’s capable of such high-res audio playback due to the native DSD that’s outfitted with renowned chip manufacturer Texas Instruments’ Burr Brown PCM5102 DAC (digital-to-analog) converter.

The onboard converter lets you connect it to any USB amp that has a DAC input, or you can use it as an external decoding amplifier for use with a computer or mobile device.

An auxiliary out lets you wire it into your car or home stereo system. And if you want to go cordless, Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity through Qualcomm’s aptX technology lets you listen hands-free.

While it doesn’t have dedicated internal memory, it can be expanded up to a maximum of 256GB and can hold up to 14,999 songs - depending on what audio format they’re in.

And if that’s not enough storage space for you, through a USB OTG cable (sold separately), you can attach it to any USB2.0 or USB3 device for unlimited expansion opportunities.

HIFI’s Walker H2 is as modern as MP3 players get. The two-inch high-definition display makes scrolling through menus easy and accessible.

Multiple I/O options allow you to use it with different kinds of wired and wireless connectivity devices, and the storage can be expanded to fit your specific needs.

4. Best Touchscreen MP3 Player – ICEWIL MP3 Player

SPECS

Audio Formats: MP3, WAV, FLAC, M4A, WMA, OGG, MP2, AAC

MP3, WAV, FLAC, M4A, WMA, OGG, MP2, AAC Special Features: DSD decoding/playback, app support, FM radio, voice recorder

DSD decoding/playback, app support, FM radio, voice recorder Connectivity: Auxiliary, Bluetooth, USB-C, WiFi

Auxiliary, Bluetooth, USB-C, WiFi Storage Capacity: 128GB, expandable storage through MicroSD card slot

The ICEWIL is a dedicated digital audio player that offers mobile phone functionality. Though it can’t make calls or utilize SMS, it supports an insane amount of different audio standards, from lossy to full lossless formats.

One of the biggest features that set it apart from other MP3 players is the DSD (Direct Stream Digital) decoding and playback. This type of audio conversion offers 64 times the playback sound quality of 44.1kHz.

Keep in mind that the more apps you have, the less storage space you have for music, especially if you’re an audiophile that prefers lossless audio.

Think of the ICEWIL as a smartphone that can’t make calls. It runs on Android 8.1 firmware and functions just like a standard mobile device. Considering how flexible it is, it’s a great tool that offers usefulness that extends beyond your song library.

5. Best Mid Priced MP3 Player – Sony Walkman NWE394/B

SPECS

Audio Formats: MP3

MP3 Special Features: Color LCD display, alarm/timer functions, dynamic normalizer

Color LCD display, alarm/timer functions, dynamic normalizer Connectivity: Auxiliary, USB

Auxiliary, USB Storage Capacity: 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB; no expandable storage option

The Sony Walkman is back, and they evolved it to meet the needs of the modern music listener. Coming in 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB versions, this next-generation Walkman also offers photo storage.

Alarm and timer functions make it great for working out or even cooking while listening to your favorite tunes.

It’s available in 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB versions. It doesn’t offer expandable storage options, so choosing the right storage capacity is an important factor in making a buying decision. You can also assemble or upload playlists to keep your song library organized.

A full-color LCD display provides a pleasant visual element that makes navigating the user interface easy. It’s one of the pricier options on the list, but with it comes the build and sound quality, and utility the Sony Walkman is known for.

6. Best Mini MP3 Player – idoooz U2

SPECS

Audio Formats: MP3, WMA

MP3, WMA Special Features: Onboard 7-band EQ, FM radio, USB flash drive storage, variable speed playback

Onboard 7-band EQ, FM radio, USB flash drive storage, variable speed playback Connectivity: Auxiliary output, USB

Auxiliary output, USB Storage Capacity: 8GB, expandable storage up to 32GB through MicroSD card slot

The U2 is a thumb drive-sized MP3 player, and it actually doubles as a USB storage drive! The USB 2.0 connection means it can integrate into any USB port of that standard - your computer, your car, and even mobile devices.

WMA and MP3 music formats are supported, so you can listen to songs at full, lossless audio quality if you want. The small form factor is one of U2’s most appealing features. This makes it great as a workout music player or if you don’t want an MP3 player that’s too clunky.

The U2 is our top pick for the best mini MP3 player because it’s ergonomic, versatile, and very affordable. If you’re looking for a tiny device that’s as useful as it is compact, this is a great choice.

7. Best Budget MP3 Player – SanDisk ClipJam

SPECS

Audio Formats: MP3, WMA, AAC, Audible

MP3, WMA, AAC, Audible Special Features: Supports multiple audio formats, FM radio

Supports multiple audio formats, FM radio Connectivity: Auxiliary output, WiFi, USB

Auxiliary output, WiFi, USB Storage Capacity: 8GB, expandable storage via MicroSD card slot

Manufactured by tech juggernaut Western Digital, this budget portable music player doesn’t offer a lot of features, but what it does, it does really well. Aside from the affordable price, there’s a lot of value in the ClipJam.

For a model so affordable, it supports a number of audio formats in MP3, WAV, WMA, AAC, and Audible (DRM only). It also features a built-in FM radio tuner.

It’s got a solid battery lifespan at a full, single charge, rated at up to 18 hours. It’s compatible with Windows and Mac systems through a USB 2.0 connection and is WiFi-compatible.

It comes in a variety of colors to suit different aesthetic tastes. Earbuds are included, but if you’re serious about your sound, you might want to switch them out with headphones for better-sounding playback.

A flip-out stand lets you adjust the angle to make it convenient to switch songs quickly if you’re using it at your work desk.

The ClipJam offers a lot of versatility. Whether you’re jogging, working out, or sitting at your desk working, the small form, easy-to-view OLED screen, built-in FM radio, and large navigation buttons make this a great choice.

Best MP3 Players Buyer's Guide

When you’re shopping for the best MP3 player for you, there are a number of features to consider. The audio formats that it supports are one of the biggest purchase factors. You also have to look into I/O, connectivity options, and how much storage the device supports.

Here are some of the primary things to look for when you’re looking to buy.

Audio and Music Playback Formats

They’re still called MP3 players, but that can be misleading. While some, especially cheaper ones, are only capable of playing that specific audio format, a lot of the higher-end models now support a range of audio formats from lossy like .mp3 all the way up to full lossless in formats like WAV and FLAC.

Some even run on firmware that allows you to install streaming services like Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, and Youtube Music.

Connectivity Options

In this internet-of-things era where everything seemingly needs to be connected, a dedicated music player is one of the few types of devices that don’t need a connection for you to listen to music.

But many models do offer connectivity options like Bluetooth, WiFi, and USB. This makes building out and adjusting your song library convenient.

It also opens up what listening devices you can use for playback. Bluetooth support allows you to use wireless headphones or speakers. Auxiliary and line outputs let you integrate it with wired headphones, external converters, hi-fi systems, and vehicles.

Storage Capacity

Like any storage medium, the total capacity of data an MP3 player can hold is one of the key factors in making the best buying decision for your needs. Overall storage capacity is based on the size of the audio files. Compressed standards like MP3 take up much less space than lossless files like WAVs.

Most MP3 players come with internal storage and an external way to expand, usually through a MicroSD card slot. Some of the higher-end models don’t have internal storage at all.

They feature two SD card slots that can offer more storage capacity overall. There are also models that let you connect an external hard drive through USB.

Special Features

Modern MP3 players offer a lot of special features. Most support at least two kinds of audio file formats. MP3 is a given, but most offer support for uncompressed files like WAV and FLAC.

At the very least, you’re not necessarily stuck with the extreme compression of MP3 and can opt for an audio file type that doesn’t introduce so much loss for a better listening experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Should you still buy an MP3 player?

MP3 players absolutely still have their place. Whether you’re a casual fan looking for the right device to store your digital music collection, a dedicated audiophile, or in music production and need a dedicated playback device, MP3 players are as viable an option as ever.

What is the best MP3 music player?

Our top pick for the best MP3 player goes to the FiiO M11S. It’s pricey, but the stellar build quality and robust feature set make it a worthwhile purchase if you’re looking to invest in a really good MP3 player that serves a wide range of functions.

What has replaced MP3 players?

For the most part, mobile devices like smartphones and tablets have stepped in to fill the utility that was once held by MP3 players. But a lot of models like the FiiO M11S and ICEWIL offer “smart device” support for music streaming services apps.

Conclusion

It’s true, we’re in the golden age of streaming audio. Digital trends have changed, but MP3 players still have their place.

With the modern features that come with a portable music player today, they’re still a great type of device to store and organize your digital music library.

Most of them support a wide range of audio file formats, from lossy like MP3 all the way to completely uncompressed standards like WAV and FLAC.

Our top pick for the best portable music player is, hands down, the FiiO M11S. Its rich feature set and stellar sound quality, and long-lasting build make it tower above other options. But if it’s a little bit out of your price range, the Surfans F20 is a terrific second choice.