Best New Music for Friday, June 28, 2024: Johnny Cash, Camilla Cabello, Noah Kahan, and More

It’s Friday, and that means another round of new music is dropping today. Across all genres, we’ve got the hottest new singles for your ears right here. From Clairo to Lil Nas X to Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan, we’ve got you covered if you’re looking for something new to listen to.

“Nomad” — Clairo

The newest single from Clairo’s upcoming album Charm, which drops on July 12, “Nomad” is a groovy little indie tune that evokes feelings of wandering through a redwood forest. Overall, it explores loneliness and the urge to “sell all my things, become nomadic.” Additionally, there is a sense of missing someone but wanting to let those memories and dreams go. That comes across in the chorus, “I’d rather be alone than a stranger … I’d rather wake up alone than reminded / Of how it was a dream this time.”

“HERE WE GO” — Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X has been teasing this song for a few days, citing it as the “best song of all time” in an Instagram post. Now it’s here, and it’s also part of the new Netflix film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. “HERE WE GO” samples the original film’s iconic song “Axel F,” which was then covered by Crazy Frog in 2005. Lil Nas X breathes new life into the sample, slowing it down considerably and slotting it between high-speed verses. The juxtaposition of the slower beat with Lil Nas’ faster vocals creates a cool, head-bobbing song that is sure to fit well in a Beverly Hills Cop movie.

“Dade County Dreaming” — Camilla Cabello

Camilla Cabello showcased her most recent single off her album C, XOXO, which also dropped today, June 28. The album as a whole is a love letter to her hometown of Miami, Florida, and “Dade County Dreaming,” which features JT and Yung Miami, takes center stage as a fun, flirty, short and sweet track. It clocks in at about 2 minutes and 39 seconds, and while lyrically it’s not the deepest ode to Miami, it does capture the carefree yet glamorous vibes of the city.

“Cowboys Cry Too” — Kelsea Ballerini ft. Noah Kahan

Kelsea Ballerini teamed up with Noah Kahan for this exploration of toxic masculinity from differing perspectives. It’s a beautifully crafted country song that hits all the right notes, from the fiddle to acoustic guitar. While this song could have worked with just Ballerini, Kahan’s verses punch it up and give it a new point of view. This expands the song beyond a single mindset, making it universally understood. Currently, Ballerini has said she has a new album completed, but hasn’t made an official announcement. However, this is apparently the only collaboration on that new album.

“Lone Ranger” — Yung Gravy

Yung Gravy, known for his humorous raps and samples, has recently been testing out a country era, collaborating with Shania Twain on a song called “White Claw” recently. Now, he’s released his newest single, “Long Ranger,” which is simple and to the point in both its lyrics and beat. However, it’s interesting to see Yung Gravy taking a more serious turn in the music industry, as he’s usually firmly planted in satire. This song still has its humorous moments, but it’s production is definitely high-end.

“Aggy” — Coco & Clair Clair

Coco & Clair Clair have announced their upcoming album, Girl, will be released on August 30. “Aggy” is the first single from the new album, which showcases the duo’s quick-witted lyricism and chill beats. Coco & Clair Clair have a unique style reminiscent of girly-pop mall music and Y2K vaporwave that captures listeners and makes for excellent music to hang out to. “Aggy” is no exception, blending the duo’s signature sound and writing to perfection.

“New to Country” — Bailey Zimmerman

Bailey Zimmerman is fully leaning into his roots with “New to Country,” showcasing that “ain’t a thing changed out here but the money.” He wants everyone to know that he’s “anything but new to country,” showcasing his heavily twangy vocals on the clever lyrics. If you’re into Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, or Florida Georgia Line, maybe it’s time to give Bailey Zimmerman a try.

“Hello Out There” — Johnny Cash

“Hello Out There” is another song featured on the posthumous Johnny Cash album Songwriter, which was released today, June 28. Songwriter is full of previously recorded but never-before-heard songs, and is a treat for any Johnny Cash fan. The music video drops today as well, which features Cash’s granddaughter.

“Song While You’re Away” (From Twisters: The Album) — Tyler Childers

New music from Twisters: The Album dropped today, this time by Tyler Childers. “Song While You’re Away” is heavy on piano and showcases Childers’ unique vocals, also including a little organ and possibly banjo. It’s a cool Americana tune that will most likely fit in perfectly with the upcoming film Twisters. The full album comes out on July 19 to correspond with the film’s release.

Featured Image by Hulton Archive/Getty Images