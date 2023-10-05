8 Best Portable Speakers with Aux Input of 2023

Portable Bluetooth speakers can be great at the beach, pool, or anywhere you want to take your music with you, but what happens when you want a wired connection?

Portable speakers with aux inputs are the perfect answer to this problem, giving you all of the power and convenience of a portable speaker with the added versatility of an auxiliary input.

In this article, we're going over the 8 best portable speakers with aux inputs of 2023, highlighting why each of these speakers made our list. We even included a buyer's guide towards the bottom of the article with all the information you need to make an informed decision.

Our #1 pick for the best overall portable speaker with an aux input is the JBL Charge 4 for its reliable build quality, powerful battery life, and great sound quality.

Keep reading to see if the JBL Charge 4 really is the best bet or if there's a better portable speaker with an aux input for you.

Best Portable Speakers with Aux Input

1. Best Overall Portable Speaker with Aux Input – JBL Charge 4

SPECS

Battery Life: 20 Hours

20 Hours Weight: 3 lbs.

3 lbs. Dust and Water Resistance: IPX7

IPX7 Additional Features: 10 Distinct Color Options

The JBL Charge 4 comes in as the best overall portable speaker with an aux input for a myriad of reasons. JBL is one of the best manufacturers of audio equipment out there and the Charge 4 is a prime example of the quality they are known for.

The Charge 4 comes with 20 hours of battery life, one of the longest of any speaker on this list. It also comes with an impressive built-in power bank that can be recharged through a common USB port. At only 3 lbs., you can take this portable speaker with you just about anywhere.

Its light weight isn't the only feature that adds to this speaker's portability. JBL made sure the Charge 4 could last at the pool and the beach with its IPX7 water resistance rating, so you don't have to worry about spilling a little water on this speaker, or even submerging it under water.

And with 10 distinct color options, it's easy to get a speaker that's personalized to your own unique preferences.

At just over $100 at the time of writing, you won't be able to find many better portable speakers with aux inputs on the market. The JBL Charge 4 has everything a music lover could want from a durable speaker, with a handy aux input for all of your wired needs.

2. Best Mid-Range Portable Speaker with Aux Input – JBL Xtreme 3

SPECS

Battery Life: 15 Hours

15 Hours Weight: 4.34 lbs.

4.34 lbs. Dust and Water Resistance: IP67

IP67 Additional Features: Four Drivers with Two JBL Bass Radiators

If you like everything that the JBL Charge 4 offers and have a little room in your budget for an upgrade, check out the JBL Xtreme 3. It's another powerful speaker with an aux input and Bluetooth capabilities that comes from the renowned audio equipment maker JBL.

While the JBL Charge 4 is well equipped to handle splashes of water, the Xtreme 3 can handle dust too. You can take this Bluetooth speaker to the beach, pool, or park and play all of your favorite hits without worrying about damaging it.

One of our favorite features of the JBL Xtreme 3 is its sound quality. JBL included four powerful drivers and two of their own JBL Bass Radiators, giving this speaker the ability to deliver an immersive sound, unlike many others on this list.

The JBL Xtreme 3 is one of the best portable speakers JBL makes. It's a little more costly than the Charge 4, but when you look at the list of features it comes with, you won't complain. Check out the JBL Xtreme 3 if you're in the market for great mid-range portable speakers with aux input.

3. Best 360 Degree Portable Speaker with Aux Input – Anker Soundcore Flare

SPECS

Battery Life: 12 Hours

12 Hours Weight: 1.17 lbs.

1.17 lbs. Dust and Water Resistance: IP67

IP67 Additional Features: 360 Degree Audio

The Anker Soundcore Flare may be the perfect portable speaker with an aux input for your next party. While you may have to position other speakers on this list strategically, the Flare plays audio in 360 degrees, giving you the ability to hear this speaker from just about anywhere.

At just over 1 lb., the Soundcore Flare is one of the lightest speakers on this list. It has a great dust and water resistance rating of IP67 as well, so you can take this speaker just about anywhere without worrying about it. You can even connect two Flare speakers together at once for double the power.

The Flare also comes with fun LED lights that sync up with your music, creating a mini concert every time you hit play. Soundcore even included their BassUp technology so you can enhance your speaker's bass response in real time.

The Flare by Soundcore is one of the most unique speakers on our list. It's a great wireless speaker that comes with excellent sound quality at a fraction of the price of most other Bluetooth speakers.

Consider buying the Flare by Soundcore if you want to link multiple speakers together for one great experience.

4. Best Portable Speaker with Aux Input and App Connectivity – Bose SoundLink Flex

SPECS

Battery Life: 12 Hours

12 Hours Weight: 1.3 lbs.

1.3 lbs. Dust and Water Resistance: IP67

IP67 Additional Features: Built-In Microphone

The Bose SoundLink Flex is a great portable Bluetooth speaker for many reasons. Our favorite standout feature is the SoundLink Flex's ability to connect to the Bose Connect App, giving you the ability to customize your listening experience from your phone.

App aside, Bose has created one of the best Bluetooth speakers around in the SoundLink Flex. It boasts a solid 12 hours of battery life, a good dust and water resistance of IP67, and is super lightweight at just over a single pound.

The SoundLink Flex is one of the only speakers on this list with a built-in microphone, allowing you to call your friends by simply talking to your speaker. It also comes with a utility loop that allows you to tie this Bluetooth speaker to your waist or onto your backpack while you're hiking.

If you like customizing your listening experience, you'll love the Bose SoundLink Flex. The Bose Connect App is a great way to get the most out of your Bose speakers. Check out the Bose SoundLink Flex if you want some of the most impressive sound quality from wireless speakers money can buy.

5. Best Premium Portable Speaker with Aux Input – Sony SRS-XG300

SPECS

Battery Life: 25 Hours

25 Hours Weight: 6.6 lbs.

6.6 lbs. Dust and Water Resistance: IP67

IP67 Additional Features: Customizable Ambient LED Lights

The Sony SRS-XG300 is a behemoth of a portable Bluetooth speaker with an aux input. At over $300 at the time of writing, this speaker is the priciest of any on our list today, but trust us when we say you're getting your money's worth.

Sony is another one of the best audio manufacturers around and their SRS XG300 is a testament to their skill. It ranks as one of the top five Bluetooth speakers in general due to its balanced sound, extended battery life, and party mode.

The SRS-XG300 comes with a powerful sound no many other speakers can compete with. Conversely, it also comes with a microphone and echo-cancelling technology so you can use this speaker to have a conversation in loud environments.

As far as portability is concerned, this speaker has a great resistance rating of IP67 and comes with a carrying strap. It also has fast USB charging and a reliable pairing mode that makes louder volumes easy to achieve. Sony's SRS-XG300 is a great speaker for those without budget concerns.

6. Best Portable Speaker with Aux Input for Extra Bass – Oontz Pro

SPECS

Battery Life: 15 Hours

15 Hours Weight: 1.32 lbs.

1.32 lbs. Dust and Water Resistance: IPX7

IPX7 Additional Features: USB Power Port

If you're looking for a little extra bass from your portable Bluetooth speaker for one of your next outdoor adventures, look no further than the Oontz Pro. This affordable speaker comes with Oontz's 21-watt Digital Amp, giving you an impressive volume boost with better sound quality than most.

The bass response is exceptional with the Oontz Pro. Oontz also included their Angled Emitting Technology so their Pro speaker automatically delivers powerful sound adjusted to the room you're in. The Oontz Pro can have a wired connection or can wirelessly connect through Bluetooth.

At just over $100 at the time of writing, you won't be able to find many stronger speakers with as deep of a bass. High-quality audio is a breeze for the Oontz Pro as well due to its advanced antenna design and wide frequency range.

The Oontz Pro portable speaker with an aux input can play music like none other. With Bluetooth 5.0 technology, wired connections are a thing of the past as well. Check out the Oontz Pro if you want one of the best Bluetooth speakers around with great bass to boot.

7. Best Budget Portable Speaker with Aux Input – JBL GO2

SPECS

Battery Life: 5 Hours

5 Hours Weight: 6.6 Oz.

6.6 Oz. Dust and Water Resistance: IPX7

IPX7 Additional Features: Built-In Microphone

Another great speaker from JBL, the GO2, is one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can get for less than $50. It comes with a decent 5 hours of battery life, a commendable IPX7 water resistance rating, and the lowest overall weight of any speaker on our list of only 6.6 ounces.

At less than a single pound, the JBL GO2 is easily the most portable speaker we're featuring today. It's also the best Bluetooth speaker for noise-canceling technology, allowing you to use the built-in microphone and make calls even in the loudest of environments.

If Bluetooth isn't available, you can always use the aux input like most JBL speakers. At just 5 hours, this speaker doesn't have the longest battery life. But it makes up for this through its quick charge feature, which allows you to get back a good chunk of charge in just a few minutes.

If you're on the lookout for a great party speaker that you can take just about anywhere, we recommend the JBL GO2. It comes with an aux input and a reliable Bluetooth connection so you can play your music wired or wirelessly.

8. Best Battery Life for Portable Speaker with Aux Input – Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

SPECS

Battery Life: 20 Hours

20 Hours Weight: 5.03 lbs.

5.03 lbs. Dust and Water Resistance: IP67

IP67 Additional Features: Customizable EQ

The Motion Boom Plus from Soundcore is the only speaker on our list today that comes with a detachable strap, making portability a breeze. The 80W of stereo sound is delivered by two 30W woofers and 10W tweeters, giving you excellent sound quality.

Soundcore also included a customizable EQ with their Motion Boom Plus so you can create a unique listening experience tailored to you alone. It also has a wide frequency response so you can use this speaker to play any type of music at the highest quality.

At 20 hours, the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus has a long battery life that will get you through any party or hike. It also has an aux mode so you can tune the speaker towards your wired connection and increase the overall sound quality.

If you want a great portable speaker with an aux input that comes with a long battery life, look no further than the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus. At just under $200 at the time of writing, you won't find many better portable speakers at this price point.

Best Portable Speakers with Aux Input Buyer's Guide

When you're in the market for a good portable speaker with an aux input, there are a couple of key features you should be on the lookout for. The best portable speakers with aux inputs are all compatible with your equipment, have great sound quality, are portable, and are durable.

Compatibility

Ensure that the speaker's aux input is compatible with your audio source devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, or MP3 players. Check the type of aux cable (usually 3.5mm) required and whether it's included.

Sound Quality

The quality of the audio signal can depend on both the source device and the speaker itself. A high-quality audio source will result in better sound, but the speaker's audio components and amplification also play a crucial role.

Portability

Consider the size and weight of the speaker, as well as its portability. Smaller and lighter speakers are easier to carry, making them more suitable for on-the-go use. Look for speakers with carrying cases, handles, or detachable straps to make transport even easier.

Durability

If you plan to use the speaker outdoors or in rugged environments, look for models with durable construction and possibly waterproof or water-resistant features. You can find out about a model's durability through its IP rating.

How do you read an IP rating? The first digit is the device's resistance to dust and the second is the resistance to water. Speakers with closed compartments are less susceptible to dust and water damage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an aux input on a portable speaker?

An aux input, short for auxiliary input, is a connection that allows you to physically connect audio source devices like smartphones, tablets, or MP3 players to the speaker using a standard 3.5mm audio cable. It provides a wired means of playing audio through the speaker.

Can I connect a smartphone or tablet to a portable speaker with an aux input?

Yes, you can connect your smartphone or tablet to a portable speaker with an aux input as long as the devices have a compatible 3.5mm audio jack. Most modern smartphones and tablets include this feature.

Is there a difference in sound quality between wireless and aux-connected speakers?

Sound quality can vary between speakers, but in general, wired (aux-connected) speakers tend to offer slightly better sound quality than their wireless counterparts. Wired connections typically have less signal interference and latency.

What is the advantage of using an aux input instead of Bluetooth or wireless connections?

Aux inputs provide a direct and reliable connection between your audio source and the speaker, eliminating potential Bluetooth pairing issues and audio latency. This makes aux inputs suitable for situations where stability and lower latency are critical, such as watching videos or gaming.

Are there any limitations to using an aux input speaker?

The primary limitation is that your device needs to be physically connected to the speaker, which can restrict mobility. Additionally, some speakers with aux inputs may offer fewer advanced features compared to their wireless counterparts.

Conclusion

A great portable speaker with an aux input can make all the difference in your music-listening experience. While Bluetooth speakers are great, a wired connection may ensure that you're getting the most out of your speaker.

You can find the best portable Bluetooth speakers with aux input by looking at their sound quality, durability, portability, and compatibility.

If you want the best speaker around and budget is no concern, we recommend the Sony SRS-XG300. But our #1 pick for the best overall portable speaker with an aux input is the JBL Charge 4 for its combination of an affordable price tag and reliable battery life.

One of these great speakers is sure to come to the rescue next time a Bluetooth connection just won't cut it. Pick one up today!